Best And Worst Q1 2020: Mid Cap Growth ETFs And Mutual Funds

BFOR is our top-rated Mid Cap Growth style ETF and VSCRX is our top-rated Mid Cap Growth style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 11 ETFs and 386 mutual funds in the Mid Cap Growth style.

The Mid Cap Growth style ranks eleventh out of the twelve fund styles as detailed in our Q1'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Mid Cap Growth style ranked eleventh as well. It gets our Unattractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 11 ETFs and 386 mutual funds in the Mid Cap Growth style. See a recap of our Q4'19 Style Ratings here.

Figure 1 ranks from best to worst the ETFs that meet our liquidity standards and Figure 2 shows the five best and worst rated Mid Cap growth mutual funds. Not all Mid Cap Growth style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 14 to 1609). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Mid Cap Growth style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology empowers our ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our analysis of each fund’s holdings. We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Franklin LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity ETF (FLQM) and Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets (TNA) are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

AMG Managers Cadence Mid Cap Fund (MCMFX, MCMYX, MCMAX) is excluded from Figure 2 because its total net assets are below $100 million and does not meet our liquidity minimums.

ALPS Trust Barron's 400 ETF (BFOR) is the top-rated Mid Cap Growth ETF and Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund (VSCRX) is the top-rated Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. BFOR earns a Very Attractive rating and VSCRX earns an Attractive rating.

SoFi 50 ETF (SFYF) is the worst rated Mid Cap Growth ETF and Optimum Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund (OASGX) is the worst rated Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Both earn a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Mid Cap Growth ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on Jan. 24, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.