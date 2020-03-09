Solar Senior Capital Looks Positive With Steady NAV And NII Coverage Of Dividend

The company's latest positive 10-K and reported strength of investments mean investors can continue to expect a dividend and possible equity increases from this BDC if the market environment calms.

Solar Senior Capital has been steadily doing its job as a BDC for the last five years.

Regardless of volatile markets, Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is a solid healthcare-focused BDC with 65% in total returns over five years for investors. Heading into 2020, Solar Senior Capital looks likely to continue its strong performance backed by five years of maintained net asset value ("NAV"), good net investment income ("NII") coverage of dividend, and a recent positive annual report.

Company Overview

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is a $250M-300M BDC that invests primarily in loans but also some equities. Solar Senior Capital generally invests between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million. The company also has a few large equity holdings in Gemino Healthcare Finance, LLC ("Gemino") and North Mill Holdco LLC ("NM Holdco"). Gemino is a commercial finance company that makes loans to small- and mid-sized healthcare companies. NM Holdco is a finance company that makes loans to small- and mid-sized companies in the manufacturing, services and distribution industries.

Solar Senior Capital is advised by Solar Capital Partners. Solar Capital Partners also serves as the investment adviser to Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC), another publicly-traded BDC. Solar Capital Management is currently the administrator for Solar Senior Capital. As of 2/20/2020, the company released its 2019 10-K which was audited by KPMG.

Solid Investments with Minor Declines

At the end of Q4 2019, Solar Senior Capital's investment portfolio comprised of debt and equity investments in 48 companies totaled $460.3 million. 78.5% of the portfolio was invested directly in loans and 21.5% was in equity holdings. The split of the 21.5% in equity holdings was 7.8% in Gemino and 13.6% in NM Holdco. The portfolio's exposure to various industries can be seen below.

The below-mentioned companies as well as losses due to Solar Senior Capital's exit from Trident USA Health Services led to a small decline in total debt investment value from a cost of $362M to $361M.

Advantage Sales and Marketing, Inc. was marked down $100K from cost.

Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation was marked down $400K from cost.

American Teleconferencing Services, Ltd. was marked down $500K from cost.

Capstone Logistics Acquisition, Inc. was marked down $200K from cost.

Confie Seguros Holding II Co. was marked down $300K from cost.

PPT Management Holdings LLC was marked down $700K from cost.

The company reported a lot of positive increases overall in the loans which I was impressed with. The equity holding gains and losses are summarized below.

Gemino Healthcare Finance LLC was marked up from cost $31M to $36M.

North Mill Holdco LLC was marked down from its 2017 acquisition cost $67M to $62.5M.

TwentyEighty Investors LLC was marked down from cost $1.95M to $130K.

Total investments and cash were marked down modestly from a cost of $562M to $560M, representing a 99% coverage rate. The company had a total of $1.6M in non-accrual status, representing less than 1% of total investments. Overall investments were maintained and thus a positive for Solar Senior Capital.

Steady NAV is a Positive Sign

Total NAV and NAVPS have remained steady yet slightly declined over the last four years since Solar Senior Capital introduced 5 million new shares in 2015-2016. The steady maintenance of NAV is a positive sign and has led to the increase in the stock price. The market appears to appreciate the relatively steady NAVPS over the years and the price/NAVPS is currently at a premium 1.05x. The steady NAV seems to be the result of good investments that are generating NII and positive increases from operations.

Great NII coverage of Dividend

Net investment income per share ("NIIPS") coverage of dividend has been steady for Solar Senior Capital as the table below highlights. Coverage of the dividend by the NIIPS is fundamental for a good BDC. Solar Senior Capital's conformity to this normal means investors have a good BDC on hand. Combine the historically steady NIIPS coverage of dividend with the historically steady NAVPS and increases from operations and investors can be confident that the underlying value of their equity is being maintained while generating an income. The dividend as showcased in the table below has stayed steady over the years and has a very appealing yield. This positive dividend trend is a great sign for investors looking to add to their functional wealth assets as the company hands out a dividend yield of 7-9% each year.

The steady NAV and current price/NAV premium of 1.05x could also mean that the market is starting to price in the dividend to the stock price. If this is the case, then the stock trading at $17.10 is about $0.63 off of the current NAV plus the dividend value of $17.53. Overall this stock presents a good foundation for investors looking for a cash flow from dividends asset to add to their functional wealth assets.

Fees Have Increased But Are Still Low

For expense evaluation, I always recommend that investors consider net expenses ("NE") as a proportion of total investment revenue and NAV. These ratios give investors a good idea of their expenses as a proportion to continuing operations and the underlying assets. Expense ratios jumped three years ago for Solar Senior Capital.

In 2017, NE was about $9M. In 2018 and 2019, NE jumped to $17.1M and $17.4M respectively. The increase in NE and the resulting jump in the NE/NAV ratio seem to be primarily due to "interest and other credit expenses" which have increased since 2017 from $3.8M to $10.7M. This is related to shrinking interest rates. Management fees have also increased by $1M in that time frame.

The NE as a proportion to NAV seems low at 6.67%, but NE as a proportion to total investment income seems high at 43% compared to its historical norms. For ETF savvy investors, the NE/NAV ratio is definitely expensive when considering passive investment instruments.

Great Functional Wealth Returns for Investors

Since 2015, the company's share price has increased by $2.70 with dividends of $7.05. These values combine for total returns of $9.75 or 65% over five years for an annual return rate of 13%. This is a very positive total return rate because even when adding in inflation, the annual return rate drops to between 10% and 12% for investors.

Comparison to Peers

Solar Senior Capital trades above its peer average P/B value by .06x. The company is likely to continue to trade at this premium as the market will be encouraged by its positive EPS, stable NII coverage of dividend, and steady NAVPS. Solar Senior Capital's premium P/B compared to the market may be the result of investors noticing the above positive signs and now seeking to incorporate the dividend into the valuation. Dividends for investors have stayed steady at $1.41 for five years and a 7-9% yield.

Solar Senior Capital has positive operating margins of 82% compared to its peers. However, when removing Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's (NYSE:ASG) abnormal profit margin, the company is still below its peers in terms of profit margins at 35%. Investors need to be aware of the company's expenses as noted above. Also, important to note is that the company currently trades at debt/equity ratio of .84x. This is above its peers and could be taken as an indicator that it has too much debt.

The numbers overall are positive as the company boasts above peer averages with a ROA of 3.62% and a ROE of 5.46%. The relatively low beta compared to its peers is also a positive for investors looking for a low volatility dividend stock.

Risks

Solar Senior Capital like all BDC companies is susceptible to the fluctuations of interest rates as it borrows from Citigroup Global Markets at the LIBOR rate plus 2%. 98.5% of the company's investment portfolio are floating rate investments and 1.5% are fixed rate. This is positive as these numbers are up from 2018 when 93.0% of the investment portfolio was floating rate and 7.0% was fixed rate. The below images shows that Solar Senior Capital's portfolio scored a 2 on its average investment. This score means that the portfolio overall is performing according to management's expectations.

As comforting as this score might seem to investors, I think the granularity of rating could be improved upon by management so as to improve the scrutiny of the portfolio's investments.

Conclusion

Solar Senior Capital's premium price/NAVPS is supported by the company's steady dividend over the last five years as well as an investment portfolio that maintains value. Investors looking for a functional wealth asset have been rewarded over the last five years as it has generated 65% returns. 72% of those returns have been in dividends for investors. The recent reported strength of the investment portfolio as well the company's historic trends indicate that this healthcare concentrated BDC will continue to produce dividend income for investors in the future.

