Retirement Strategy: Just Calm Down And Try Not To Panic

It's OK to be nervous these days, but it's not OK to panic.

What I Believe It Takes To Be A Great Dividend Growth Investor

I am writing this at 9:38 a.m. Monday morning with the Dow down over 1800 points. It is ugly, sickening, and troubling. There aren't many words that anyone can say to a scared investor, aside from: calm down, try not to panic sell, and this too shall pass!

All of this being said, I will try to quickly and simply reemphasize what it takes to be a great dividend growth investor:

Know your risk tolerance before investing a dime. Have a solid cash position to weather the storms for emergencies. If you are a dividend growth investor for retirement, own quality stocks such as dividend aristocrats and dividend kings. Focus on your dividend income and not the share price of any particular stock. Keep in mind that if a stock is not broken and the share prices are dropping, it will not affect your dividend income until a company stops paying or cuts the dividend it pays. With a long-term investment horizon, look at the history of the Dow throughout its history:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the historical trend is always up, not down. Even during the worst of times, the markets have always regained their footing and resumed their upward trend.

Can this time be different and just continue to drop to zero? Will all of your dividend aristocrat stocks and dividend kings cut or stop paying dividends? Anything can happen, and when you are in the markets and you are living through this period, those are precisely the thoughts that run amok through your brain. We are only human!

What separates great dividend growth investors from stock "gamblers" is a unique focus on the quality of the income derived from any particular company, rather than any wild swings in the share price. As a matter of fact, these type of periods might just offer amazing bargains to actually grow your income by adding shares on the cheap.

I am not suggesting that anyone buy anything now, but do take some prudent steps without panic:

Research your holdings and make sure they have sound balance sheets, a strong business, solid management, consistent cash flow, and re-payable debt levels while still be able to pay you a dividend.

If you desperately need cash to live, you might have to trim your exposure and build your cash reserves. It's not the end of the world and you just might put yourself in a better position to take advantage of bargains later.

If you have cash reserves, do not need to sell anything, and your due diligence is solid, then do not panic sell. You will only cut your income and reduce the shares you own while others might be picking away at bargain prices in order to do the exact opposite!

Think of it this way: If you were a queasy investor in the beginning, you might have purchased an annuity and turned over a few hundred thousand dollars to an insurance company to make sure you receive a monthly check. Well, you will never see that $200,000 again, right? Now, look at your portfolio without the share price or total value; just look at your dividend income. If you keep growing it over time, does the portfolio balance really matter if income is what you seek?

I am oversimplifying all of this, of course, but I think most investors need to simplify their investing anyway. Of course that it's my point of view and I am likely setting myself up for the naysayers to toss rotten tomatoes at me.

Well, fire away. I can take it!

What Would My Shopping List Look Like Today?

Everyone has their own choices, but here is a short list of the stocks that I would place on my shopping list to research and buy very slowly at various downward spiral share prices.

AT&T (T)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Coca-Cola (K)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Altria (MO)

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Hear are the dividend charts for these stocks:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Equal shares purchased of these stocks right now will have a current yield of about 5%! These stocks are all dividend aristocrats or dividend kings, meaning they have paid and increased their dividends for a minimum of 25-50 consecutive years. If your research makes you comfortable and your investment goal is to increase income for your retirement, why not consider buying a few shares as the share prices drop?

Remember that more shares can be purchased at reduced prices and will pay you more dividend income so long as the dividends are secure, more or less.

My Bottom Line

I have no agenda and am attempting to be completely candid here. If you are not comfortable buying, then try not to panic sell. That being said, the current coronavirus "black swan" event will probably dissipate sooner than we currently might feel it will, and the world medical communities will eventually get a handle on it. If not, is this the end of humanity as we know it? If it is, we have bigger issues on our hands than our investments anyway.

The oil price pressure is nothing new, as we have all faced this at some point in time. Sooner or later it will reach a tipping point at which the prices are so cheap that companies will use even more petroleum to increase their own profits and bottom lines - meaning more demand, higher prices and higher profits for the oil companies. If you feel this is the end of oil and, more important, the end of dividends being paid by the majors, then cross XOM and all other oil majors off your shopping list.

If you feel as I do, that this just might be the buy of a lifetime, then consider adding small amounts of shares very slowly over time and keep an eye on it.

Sell When Everyone Is Buying, Buy When Everyone Is Selling!

Is there enough blood in the streets for you?

Let us know what your shopping list looks like and what action you are taking, so we can all learn from each other!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research and make your own decisions as this is NOT to be considered as investment advice in any way, shape, or form.