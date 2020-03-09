2019 End Of Year Portfolio Roundup

Figure 1 Source

What did I think at my last portfolio review?

I last wrote about my whole portfolio back at the end of the summer in 2019. At the time the market value of my portfolio was approximately $609,680. While that was a significant gain from where I started the year (~$511K), I saw my income of $22,567 for the first 8 months as far more significant. I was projecting a fairly robust growth in my dividend income and fully expected to beat my goal of $32,749 by around 20%. My thinking at the time was that my income from dividends would likely hit $36K.

Figure 2 Source Broker and Author data as of market close August 31, 2019

The table above is what my portfolio held at the market close on August 31, 2019. The graph below showed dividends paid and projected to be paid as of August 31, 2019. The dividends shown for September through December of 2019 were projected amounts.

Figure 3 Broker and Author Records

What has happened since?

Quite a bit has happened since I last reported on my portfolio. In this article, I will bring the reporting up to the end of 2019. My next article will cover the first quarter of 2020 and will have a month’s worth of data after the big market drop at the end of February.

Figure 4 Broker and Author data as of market close December 31, 2019

The table above shows my holding as of the close of 2019. The market value of the portfolio increased to $624,767, some $113,346 above the $511, 421 it started the year at. That works out to be a 22.16% gain. While that isn’t as much as SPY increased for the year, it is a pretty good increase considering I didn’t focus on that at all.

Figure 5 Broker and Author Records

The chart above shows dividends actually collected since 2016. Comparing it to the chart from the last article (a copy of which is presented earlier in the article), one should note that the top end of the scale increased by $1000. Actual dividends for October through December increased significantly from those projected at the end of August. Total dividends collected in 2019 turned out to be $37,857, 15.6% above my goal of $32,749 and 29.47% above 2018 dividends of $29,240. The level of increase actually reduced the amount of time I project I will need to grow my dividend income to $100,000 a year by more than a year (this is an additional year of reduction beyond the 1-year reduction that meeting my 12% income growth goal would produce).

Below in 5 tables (one for each month September through November and 2 tables for December), I list all of the trades I made to close out the year. My general aim with these trades was to both increase the number of preferred shares I owned and to increase my allocation to HDO (High Dividend Opportunity) service picks. I also had a lot of lower yield picks that had a lot of capital gains that I was able to put to work generating dividends as well.

Table 1 Broker Records of September 2019 trades

In September I sold off some of my utility stocks. I swapped Apple (AAPL) for Microsoft (MSFT). I sold off both my Simon Property Group preferred (SPG.PJ) and Taubman Center preferred (TCO.PK) and bought Washington Prime Group (WPG.PH) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust (PEI.PC) preferred shares. I sold 50 shares of AT&T (T) to fund rolling 6 covered calls I’d written with a strike price of $37. I moved the moving the expiration date from January 2021 to April 2020 and the strike price up to $40. This is called rolling it in and up, so I needed some cash to do that. The reports from Elliott Management spiked the price of shares unexpectedly.

Table 2 Broker Records of October 2019 trades

In October, I continued to trim lower-paying positions with big gains (or Kinder Morgan Incorporated (KMI)). I also rebalanced by midstream CEFs and added First Trust MLP&Energy Income Fund (FEI) to the mix. I also opened positions in stocks recommended by various HDO team members. My goals for each trade was to either increase the number of preferred shares, increase my holdings of HDO picks while increasing my dividend income. E*Trade stopped charging commissions on most trades on October 8th, so that impacted the size of trades I was willing to do. For instance, because I wasn’t charged a commission I was perfectly happy picking up just 10 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) for $148.86. When I was charged a $4.95 commission, that wouldn’t have been cost-effective. This allows me to put cash to work faster than I was before.

Table 3 Broker Records of November 2019 trades

November saw more of the same. I was able to buy back the 50 shares of T I sold in September for a little bit less than I sold them for. Again, the lack of commissions allowed me to cost-effectively make smaller tweaks to the portfolio. I also was able to play some arbitrage games with various Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust preferred shares to increase my income from them. That would not have made sense if every trade cost me nearly $5. The announcement that Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was going to be acquired and taken private caused me to sell all of my shares for $27 each, a nice little gain (not including the dividends). My cost on the 660 shares I owned at the start of September was ~$20, and even the 50 shares I added in October only cost me $26.24 a share, so $27 was a nice profit.

Table 4 Broker Records for the 1st half of December 2019

I ended up making quite a few trades in December as I worked to set up increases in my dividends to be collected in 2020. So I dividend my December trades into 2 tables. The above covers December up to and including the 15 th. I also picked up 50 shares of EPR properties under $70 (which until just recently was I thought a very low price for the shares). I also added a new fund to my holding, PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) to increase my fixed income allocation. This is an HDO pick, pays monthly, and is at a lower premium than a very similar fund from PIMCO.

Table 5 2nd Half of December Trades, Broker Records

The 2nd half of December was much like the first. I continued to add HDO picks to my portfolio and trim back older holdings with high capital gains and lower yields. One thing I did do is trim off some fractional shares and move share counts to multiple of 5 shares. One item of note is that on December 24th I sold 386 shares of my VEREIT Inc. Preferred Series F (VER.PF) shares and ended up with no shares even though back in September I had 487 shares. VER.PF had a partial recall a few days before that (the 2nd time this year), where I had 101 shares called away. As this was the 2nd time I had shares called away I decided to move to other issues that didn’t have such a call risk. I used the cash to buy the preferred shares of Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCO). Ironically these two would soon turn out to be subject to a call in 2020.

Let’s look at the benchmark data

The data presented in this article, just like prior articles on my DGI portfolio, is data from a real portfolio actually owned by me and held in an IRA. Because people ask questions about how my results compare to various benchmarks, I also track 2 model portfolios (I use Portfolio Visualizer to model them as I do not own shares of either index-based ETF). Because I am a dividend growth investor, I do not use SPY as a benchmark (it doesn’t produce nearly enough income and doesn’t hold similar stocks). Instead, I use Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) and Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). For me and my goals, the most important metric is the yearly dividend income. I do present data on total market value, both because readers have asked about it and because in generating the income data Portfolio Visualizer also generates total return data. I explain in this article how I constructed the model portfolios and going forward I use the starting portfolio value from 2018 to project results for dates after that time.

Figure 6 Source Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer

The graph in Figure 6 shows the dividend income produced each year by my portfolio and the two model portfolios. Every year, my portfolio produced more dividend income. The model portfolio with SCHD also produced more income each year. While the model portfolio with SPHD did produce more income than the other model portfolio, it did not increase its income each year.

Figure 7 Source Broker Records, Portfolio Visualizer and Author's calculations

The graph in figure 7 shows the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of the portfolio income from 2015 to the labeled year. In each year from 2016 to 2019, my portfolio grew its dividend income by more than at least one, and often both of the model portfolios. And each year, the CAGR since 2015 has grown for my portfolio, while the model portfolios have not seen so regularly accelerating growth.

Figure 8 Source Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer

The graph in figure 8 shows the end of year portfolio market values for my portfolio and each of the model portfolios. While total return isn’t a primary goal for me, I don’t want my portfolio to fall too far behind either of the model portfolios and so far it hasn’t done so.

Figure 9 Source Broker Records, Portfolio Visualizer and Author calculations

The graph in figure 9 shows the year over year change in the market value of my portfolio and each of the two model portfolios. While each year one of the model portfolios has had a significantly larger increase in market value than my portfolio, one has also been pretty close as well. And over the last 2 years, my portfolio’s market value has actually increased faster than SPHD. One item of note is that when the market took a big hit in the last few months of 2018, my portfolio went down less than the two model portfolios.

What am I going to do in 2020?

I regularly modify the spreadsheet that I use to track my portfolio’s performance as I discover new things I want to track. This year, I have decided to more carefully record my dividend projections. So I now have a row in the spreadsheet (and can thus display on graphs) to track both my original projection of dividends and the updated projections I do as the year progresses and my holdings change. So now I will be able to track and graph how my original projections compared to both my later projections and to the actual dividends I received during the year.

Figure 10 Source Broker Records and Author's calculations

The graph in figure 10 shows both dividends I have received since 2016 and my initial projections for dividends in 2020. E*Trade has a feature that projects income for a year out based on current holdings and declared dividends, and that is what formed the basis for my projections. Notice that for the first 9 months of 2020, the projected dividends each month are substantially larger than last year.

Based on these projections my dividend income for 2020 will be roughly $49,200. Normally when I set my income goal for the year, I just multiply the actual dividend from the year before by 1.12 (as my goal is to increase income 12% each year). Doing that for 2020 would produce an income goal of $42,400. Given my current holdings and the dividends they have already declared, that is a very low bar. In fact, too low a bar. So far every year, projections of dividends based on current holdings have been easily exceeded. I expect the same for 2020. So, I have decided to make my income goal for 2020 to be $50,000. That is halfway to my goal of $100,000 of dividend income. Given my target growth rate of 12%, that means I should reach my goal in 6 years, 2 years short of my currently planned retirement date.

An additional goal for the year is to increase my holdings in preferred shares, particularly the preferred shares of REITs (those are super safe for the most part) and to increase my holdings of CEF (Closed-End Funds) that invest in fixed income. Doing so should increase the safety of the dividend and reduce over-all portfolio market value volatility. I am happy with my current yield and on track to hit my income goal for the year, so I will mostly focus on increasing portfolio safety.

As a short term goal, I am working to get my dividend income for each month this year above $4,000. That seems to be the hardest for the February cycle of payers. Since I write this in early March, I can report that for the first two months of 2020, I have collected $4028 in dividends in January and $4040 in dividends in February. Currently, March has declared dividends that will exceed $5000 and April is only$17 short of my $4000 goal.

A Note on how I manage positions

I buy securities to get cash from the flow of distributions they pay. My long term goal is to use this cash flow to replace the income from my job when I retire. I determine the price I am willing to pay based on my expectations of what those future payments will be. With every trade I make, I look to do some combination of increasing my income, increasing the safety of that income, or increasing the rate of growth of that income. I do not buy securities in the expectation that at some later date I will sell them at a higher price. While many of the metrics I use to determine how much of a dividend can be paid and how safe that dividend is are the same metrics that others use to guess where the price might go in the future, future prices are not part of my investment thesis.

Looking at the unrealized gain column of the display for my current portfolio, one might notice that a number of positions have unrealized losses. Some might see that as an indication that those picks either failed or under-performed. That is not how I see them. First, for the most part, these are positions I have held for less than a year, and given that I look for companies that the market holds in disfavor (so I can get a well-supported but high dividend), I do not expect positions that are less than a year to be trading at prices higher than I paid for them. While it is fine if it happens, it is not a sign of anything wrong. I really worry about prices only when I am buying or when I am selling. Yes, a big change in price will cause me to look at a company and see if any of the fundamentals have changed, but a price change alone is not a cause for concern.

I figure my chances of buying shares at the absolute lowest are 3: slim, fat and none. Therefore, I try to buy at a price that I am more likely to be able to buy at. I buy when the price of the shares on the market is less than the NPV (Net Present Value) of the dividends I expect to be paid going forward. Thus if the market decides to have a bigger sale that when I bought, that is not an error or a bad pick. A pick is bad only when the company fails to pay the dividends I expected.

Conclusions

My portfolio had a pretty good year in 2019. I more than recovered from the market decline in late 2018. With an increase in my dividend over 20% in 2018, I started the year worried that I might not be able to hit my goals for the year. But as it turned out, not only did I hit my goal, I blew past it. This year, predictions of dividend based on holdings and declared dividends at the start of the year put me well past my 12% growth goal. So I moved my goal to a nice round $50,000. That is above what E*Trade’s Income Estimator predicts for my dividend this year.

Going forward I will be working on increasing the safety of my dividends. I do this part of every year, once I am reasonably sure I will hit my income target. If I do hit my income goal this year, I will only need 6 more years to hit my ultimate goal of $100,000 a year from dividends. That will be just over 2 years before my planned retirement date.

