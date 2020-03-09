CenterPoint Energy Is A Better Investment Compared To American Electric Power

Introduction

Several years ago, I analyzed CenterPoint Energy (CNP) and I found an attractive company despite the low growth rate. The reason I loved it is the almost 6% dividend, and the safe payout. This way a decent total return was very safe. In this article I will reevaluate the company.

In the previous article I analyzed American Electric Power (AEP). I found a good company that suffers from outrageous valuation that meant that the company is priced for perfection. I was looking for other utilities that may be decently valued. In my opinion, the risks and opportunities don't justify the valuation.

In this article, I will analyze CNP and try to decide if it's a better investment right now. I will use the graph below to analyze the company. I will look at the fundamentals, valuation, opportunities and risks. I will then try to decide whether CNP is a decent investment right now, and whether it's a better investment compared to AEP.

CenterPoint Energy operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas, provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers, and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services.

Fundamentals

The company enjoyed some robust growth in its top line in the past five years. The growth was mainly inorganically as the company acquired new assets. In addition, the company is also divesting its non-regulated utility business so investors should expect fluctuating revenues while the transition is in place.

The EPS seems less impressive when compared to the revenues. There are two reasons for that. The first one is that the graph below is only taking into account GAAP earning which fluctuated due to one-time expenses. When normalizing it the company showed decent growth in the past five years. However, investors should take into account that the EPS will drop significantly as the company divest non-core assets, and the growth rate is expected to eventually stabilize at around 6% in the medium term.

The dividend is one of the bright points of the investment in CNP. The company is mainly a regulated utility so it can afford paying a large portion of its earnings to its shareholders. The company is aiming at a payout ratio of 70%. The current payout ratio is closer to 90% but using non-GAAP numbers the payout ratio is actually closer to 80%. I expect tiny raises until the company adjusts the dividend to the new EPS and reach its payout target. In the meantime, investors will enjoy a safe 5.35% payout.

I usually expect companies to use some of their earnings in buying back the shares. It shows the management believes in the company and adds additional value to shareholders who at least don't get diluted. In the case of CNP shares were issued as part of an acquisition but in general the company does issue shares. While I am not a fan of it, I understand why no buybacks are made with such a high payout ratio, but would expect the company to start buying back its shares once it reaches the target payout.

Valuation

When I look at the graph below, I see that the company enjoys right now one of the most attractive valuations seen in the past year. The current forward P/E is 15.38, and with the current business environment it may go even lower. As the company divests its non-core assets, growth rate may be impacted, but this number already takes into account the loss of income from the sales. Therefore, I believe that this is an attractive entry point.

The graph below from Fastgraphs also suggests that the company is undervalued. The current valuation is similar to its historic valuation. However, we should take into account the low interest rate environment. In this environment assets price tend to inflate, and that is why I believe that the company is attractively valued, especially compared to its peers like AEP.

CenterPoint Energy is a utility company that shows solid fundamentals. The combination of these fundamentals with the high and safe dividend yield, and the attractive valuation make it a very interesting investment possibility. In the coming paragraphs I will look into the opportunities and risks and try to decide whether the future looks bright.

Opportunities

The company is right now focusing on transitioning. At the end of the transition process in approximately 4-5 year the company will be more focused on its core utility business. This part of the business is the safest, and the value that the company is offering is relatively high. The company expects to be able to generate 6% of EPS growth, and together with an almost 5.5% dividend yield, that a very decent value proposition for a company in this sector.

CenterPoint Energy reminds me of another utility company I analyzed, Southern Company (SO). Both companies dealt with transitions. Southern Company made massive investments to bring the company into the 21st century, and CNP is making a shift to focus on its core business that will have a cost in the short term. Just like Southern Company eventually unlocked value, I believe that once the transition of CNP will be completed, investors will be rewarded with faster dividend growth, and capital appreciation.

Another advantage CNP has that makes it an even safer investment is the markets where it is active. The company is very active in the southern part of the United States and in Texas in particular. The Houston market where the company is located is quickly growing, and CNP will be able to capitalize on it as it focuses on its core regulated utility business.

Risks

First risk is the risk of inflation. The company has a history of low dividend growth rate. The latest raise was less than 1%, and when you add to it the reltively short dividend growth streak, it may be a no go for some investors. Moreover, as the company is transitioning its EPS will go down, and investors should keep expecting low dividend raises in the short term.

Another risk is the debt. Many utilities use debt to invest in their power grid, and get new projects online and CNP is not different. However, debt is a risk that should be taken into calculation. Unlike AEP, CNP has a lower grade debt, and this makes it even riskier. There's no reason why I would think that the debt will become a burden in the future, but this is always a risk worth noting, especially when analyzing the relatively attractive valuation.

As the company is focusing on the regulated utility business it will be capping its growth, and its bottom line will be heavily influenced by political decisions. Moreover, some of my favorite utilities, Avista (AVA) made significant returns from its non-regulated business. Investors should comprehend that the transitioning will make it a safer investment but will also limit future growth rate.

Conclusion

CenterPoint Energy offers investors a solid option in the utilities sector. The company trades for a decent valuation and offers some margin of safety. As the company is focusing on the regulated utility business, it will become safer and more stable. While the company is going through the transition, investors will enjoy an attractive dividend.

I fined CNP more attractive than AEP. It really reminds me of Southern Company several years. Transitions are hard, and there are always setbacks, but solid companies tend to succeed and then the value is unlocked. CNP offers a decent margin of safety and some attractive dividend to ease the waiting. AEP on the other hand is richly priced and its growth opportunities just cannot justify the current price. Therefore, I prefer CNP.

