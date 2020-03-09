Canada Goose: Near-Term Weakness May Present A Good Buying Opportunity

Once the outbreak of coronavirus is contained, the company is likely to resume its growth momentum and continue to expand its margin.

Investment Thesis

Canada Goose (GOOS) (TSX:“GOOS”) delivered a good Q3 F2020 but the result was overshadowed by its revision of its F2020 guidance primarily due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The outbreak of the virus may continue to cause some near-term headwinds in the next few quarters. However, once the virus is contained, we believe it to resume revenue growth. In addition, its direct-to-consumer strategy should continue to result in gross margin expansion. The company is currently trading at an attractive valuation and has the potential to deliver a total return of 48.2% based on our estimate. Therefore, this may be a good buying opportunity. Given the uncertainty in the near term, we think investors may want to incrementally add shares in order to reduce the downside risk.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 F2020 Highlights

Canada Goose delivered a solid Q3 F2020 as the company saw strong top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue has increased by 13.2% year over year to C$452.1 million. Similarly, its diluted EPS has also increased by 15.1% year over year to C$1.07 per share. The company’s gross margin expanded to 66%. Despite its strong Q3 F2020, Canada Goose lowered its F2020 guidance as it now expects its Q4 F2020 to be a weak quarter due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Q3 F2020 Q3 F2019 Revenue C$452.1 million C$399.3 million Gross margin 66.0% 64.4% Diluted EPS C$1.07 C$0.93

Source: Created by author

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Near-term growth will be hampered by the coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak of coronavirus in China is now spreading to many parts of the world. This will negatively impact the luxury industry. The outbreak is causing many people to stay at home and avoid travel and buying luxury items. Not only has the virus impacted its retail stores and TMall (e-commerce shop in China) store in China, stores in other major tourist destinations are also being impacted negatively as people reduce tour and travel activities. While we do not know how long this impact will last, once the coronavirus is contained, it is likely that there will be a lot of “pent-up demand” to spend from consumers once their confidence is restored. The time period when consumer confidence can be restored is uncertain at the moment. It may take at least several quarters.

Increasing direct-to-consumer channel will help expand its gross margin

In the first 3 quarters of its F2020, Canada Goose’s direct-to-consumer channel increased to C$410.8 million. This represented about 50.2% of its total revenue. This was better than last year’s 45.8%. We like Canada Goose’s increasing exposure to DTC channel as this channel has a much higher gross margin than its wholesale channel. In the first 3 quarters of its F2020, its DTC channel gross margin was 75.2%. This was much better than the 47% gross margin of its wholesale channel in the same period.

Source: Created by author

Valuation Analysis

As discussed earlier in our article, Canada Goose has revised its fiscal 2020 guidance and now expects $1.33-$1.37 per share in its EPS. This means its EPS will remain flat when compared to its F2019’s C$1.35 per share. It is difficult to estimate Canada Goose’s F2021 EPS at the moment as the result will depend on whether the outbreak of coronavirus can be contained quickly or not. At this moment, we estimate its F2021 EPS to be about C$1.60-C$1.70 per share (about 22% growth using the midpoint of our estimate) given the strength of its brand and a rebound in its business in the second half of its F2021.

Since 2018, Canada Goose has been trading at forward P/E ratios between 30x and 60x. Using a conservative forward P/E ratio of 30x and the midpoint of our F2021 EPS estimate, we derive a price target of C$49.50 per share. This represents a return of 48.2%. For investors’ information, Canada Goose does not pay any dividends.

Risks And Challenges

Unfavorable weather conditions especially during the prime shopping season can cause a reduction in store traffic and impact its revenue negatively. In addition, a global pandemic can also negatively impact its revenues for a lengthy period of time.

Investor Takeaway

Canada Goose continues to face near-term challenges that might persist for several quarters. However, we do expect its sales growth to return as the outbreak of coronavirus is contained. In fact, we expect a total return of 20.5% based on our conservative estimates. However, we do not know how long this disruption will be. Therefore, we think investors willing to invest in this stock may want to initiate a small position first and incrementally add more shares to mitigate any downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.