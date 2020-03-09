NOW Inc. Can Underperform In The Short-Term, But The Balance Sheet Is A Positive

NOW Inc. Is Not In A Good Space

In response to the persistent decline in the U.S. energy activity, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has closed many sites and discontinued some of its trade names. Falling steel prices can wield pressure on the gross margin. So, DNOW's revenue and margin can go south in 2020. I do not think the stock will yield steady returns in the short-term.

However, the drilling activity rebound in Canada can offset some of the revenue loss in the short-term. The company looks to push e-commerce sales and other digital marketing initiatives. In an environment where the energy market looks uncertain, its strong liquidity and zero debt make the stock relatively attractive in the medium-term.

Restructuring And Divestment Strategy

In November and December of 2019, sudden drops in customer spending led to poorer-than-anticipated performance for many oil fields service companies. On top of that, an adverse weather condition in Canada delayed access to drilling sites. DNOW was no exception to the slowdown because its business is tied to MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) purchases, which typically have narrow order-to-cash cycles. To counter the issues, the company combined its brick-and-mortar model with the nearest inventory availability to minimize working capital requirements. It focused on material cost reductions and facility consolidations. During Q4, it closed 10 facilities and reduced headcount. It also reduced the level of inventory by 23% in FY2019 compared to a year ago.

As the final months of 2019 did not exhibit any activity improvement, the company has continued to scale down operations. It has closed or sold 20 locations so far in 2020, which means it has 21% fewer locations since 2017. Since June 2019, it reduced headcount by 600. Recently it has divested an underperforming business related to selling cutting tools to the aerospace and automotive markets in North America. Since the business was a drag on the margin, I think the divestment will affect its margins and financial performance positively in the coming quarters.

In this context, investors may note that the company recorded goodwill impairment charges of $81 million in Q4 2019 following the prolonged activity curtailment and market deterioration in the international and Canadian operating segments. Read more on the company’s background in my recent article here.

The Digital Push And Brand Name

Over the last couple of years, the company has been investing in creating several digital platforms designed to complement its store sales and delivery channel. An effort to improve the order management system should result in better cash processing and customer service, as well as lower transaction error rates, leading to increased productivity per employee. Because the company has established a global network of top-tier suppliers and reputable manufacturers, DNOW's e-commerce initiatives will leverage the brand in the energy and industrial markets.

The company is cautious about preserving its brand image. So, in Q4, it discontinued the use of specific trade names because the management considered some of them were compromising the brand value. So, it restructured its business around select DNOW brands. In connection with the abandonment of these trade names, it recognized $38 million in impairment charges. In FY2020, the company’s brand amortization charge will decrease as a result of the impairment.

Outlook for 2020

Led by oilfield service companies’ efficiency improvement, the U.S. crude oil production was on an uptrend in 2019 despite the rig count decline. However, the gains are looking to be hitting the ceiling soon, and indicators suggest that the tight oil production growth is due for a slowdown in 2020. Recently, Schlumberger’s (SLB) CEO expressed his views on the anticipated downturn as well. In response, DNOW has divested a part of its non-core business in Q4.

In this background, DNOW’s management expects FY2020 revenues to decline by high single digits to the mid-teens percentage range compared to FY2019. In Q1 2020, it expects revenues to either stay flat or fall by low single digits compared to Q4 2019.

How Did The Industry Indicators Perform?

During Q4 2019 (Oct-19 to Dec-19), the crude oil price moved north (8.3% up), while the U.S. rig counts decreased (12.5% down). Since then, however, the crude oil price has been on a downslide as a result of the concerns over the global demand growth and on fear of lower trade following the outbreak of coronavirus. During Q4, the completions activity slowdown reflected in the 12% lower drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales, while the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUCs) were resilient (only 2% down).

As the completions well count slipped, the company’s revenues from the U.S. decreased by 17% in Q4 over Q3. Demand from the U.S. Energy Centers as well as processed solutions and supply chain services softened. Plus, project delays affected the result adversely. To beat the weaknesses in the E&P activities, the company positioned modular fabricated tech battery process and production equipment to South Texas and the Gulf Coast.

Some Concerns Related To Margin

In Q4, the gross margin declined by 40 basis points sequentially (compared to Q3) to 19.6%. The pricing pressures on steel pipe products primarily accounted for the gross margin drop. The line pipe price index decreased by 6% in the past year until December, while relative to Q3 2019, the average line pipe prices declined marginally in Q4. On top of that, as E&P activity dropped, DNOW, along with its competitors, aggressively sold inventories, which affected the gross margin adversely. The margin erosion was the most prominent in the pipes category, and to some extent, in categories involving high steel content and commoditized product.

The warehousing selling and administrative expenses (or WSA) declined marginally in Q4 compared to a quarter ago. In Q1 2020, we may see the WSA cost increasing due to higher payroll taxes, healthcare costs, and the effects of inflation. However, in 2H 2020, such costs are expected to decline due to reduced severance and expense reductions.

Canadian Market: Performance And Outlook

In Q4, adverse weather conditions and lower energy activity in Canada forced DNOW to scale back its footprint. Revenues from Canada increased by 8% in Q4 compared to Q3. To reduce operating costs, the company closed five Canadian branches and reduced inventory and personnel.

In Canada, the energy setup is not conducive to energy production growth in the short-term. While the investment in transportation by rail may address the infrastructure capacity issue, it would be wise to remain cautious in Canada for now. In Q1 2020, so far, the rig count in Canada has made a comeback. In the past year, the count increased by 15%, which may lead to improved performance here.

International Market: Performance And Outlook

DNOW’s revenues from international operations decreased by 6% in Q4 compared to Q3, driven by lower electrical distribution and seasonality. Most of the losses in Q4 were centered on West Africa, partially offset by improved activity in the Middle East and offshore. An improved long-term prospect in the international offshore can lead to an overall improvement in the energy market.

The Balance Sheet Is Strong

NOW has set a strategy of reducing working capital as a percentage of revenues. In FY2019, its cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased remarkably (206% up) compared to a year ago. A decrease in receivables and inventories led to the higher CFO in FY2019. Free cash flow generation in FY2019 was $212 million, which enabled the company to repay debt. NOW Inc. is a zero debt company, while its peers' (FAST, MSM, and MRC) average debt-to-equity ratio was 0.21x as of December 31, 2019. Its liquidity was $506 million as of December 31, 2019. Read more on the company’s balance sheet and financial structure in my previous article.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NOW, Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~9.0x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 14.0x. From Q2 2019 until now, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 18.4x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to the recent average.

DNOW’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper than the average multiple expansion for peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply compared to the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (MSM, FAST, and MRC) average of 11.3x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated DNOW a “buy” in February (includes “very bullish”), while seven recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated a “sell” or “very bearish.” The consensus target price is $11.3, which at the current price yields 39% returns.

What’s The Take On DNOW?

Because a majority of NOW’s sales come from the U.S., the fall in the upstream capex and the sustained decline in the rig count have continued to affect sales adversely. The company has closed several sites as well as discontinued some of its trade names in response to lower demand, which will result in a revenue loss in 2020. The falling steel prices can exert pressure on the gross margin, although amortization costs can decline in 2020.

On the other hand, the activity rebound in Canada can boost revenues in the short-term. To re-direct the loss of sales from the brick-and-mortar sites, it looks to push e-commerce sales and other digital marketing initiatives. The company has strong liquidity and zero debt by the end of FY2019.

I do not think the stock will yield steady returns in the short-term. I also think a more robust balance sheet compared to peers can improve the company’s relative valuation multiples if the energy environment deteriorates. Investors should wait for the energy market recovery before considering investing in the stock.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. The oil industry is in tatters with most shares down 15-20% over the last month alone. We think better days lie ahead and plan to chart a course through the minefield of broken companies to those that can regain growth prospects. We cover more service companies than any other Marketplace service to help you pick and choose opportunities. Give it some thought. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. If you have been thinking about subscribing, it may be time to act!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.