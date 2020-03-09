JD.Com And Vipshop Epitomize The Resilience Of Chinese Internet Companies

It's not often that a consistently growing company guided for a drastic fall in revenue and the stock still jumped a quarter upon the news.

Investors appeared to take the present adversities in their stride and turned their attention to sniffing which companies could be the winners from this epidemic.

By ALT Perspective

The past week was pretty harrowing, with fast escalating confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus named COVID-19 across the world every day of the week. The first emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve since the financial crisis in 2008 kept the market players excited for merely a few minutes. The failure to restore confidence in investors despite the swift and hefty reduction was a cause of concern.

The move was labeled by critics as being "wrong" and "a sign of panic" since it was incapable of slowing down the spread of COVID-19 - the root cause of the market meltdown - and the consequential negative impact on businesses. President Trump got what he demanded but market players found little reason to turn bullish. The Fear & Greed Index maintained by CNBC showed the investor sentiment in 'Extreme Fear' - a mere 6 out of a scale of 100. A month ago, the pointer was at 60, within the 'Greed' range.

Source: CNBC.com

Despite the bearishness, the U.S. indices generally closed flat for the week. Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) similarly did so, helped by an early week boost. The findings of the monthly survey of companies in China compiled by IHS Markit/Caixin (INFO) were shocking if not for the ample warning provided by the official survey released days prior to the private one.

The manufacturing PMI in February this year fell off a steeper cliff than the one in 2008. At 40.3, it was the lowest PMI reading since the survey began in April 2004. While eye-popping and jaw-dropping for a typical February, this was hardly surprising given the widespread shutdowns across China as the country strove to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak last month.

The saving grace was that business confidence showed signs of recovery. The gauge for future output expectations reached a five-year high. Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Chairman and Chief Economist at CEBM Group attributed the strong sub-index reading primarily to "more-proactive macroeconomic policies and policymakers’ support for small and mid-sized enterprises."

If one was spooked by the manufacturing PMI, the plunge in the equivalent for services would make him faint. The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index fell precipitously to 26.5 in February, the first time the reading dropped into the contractionary territory since the survey launched in November 2005.

In recent years, the services sector has been the driving force in China's economic growth as manufacturing takes a back seat. The intensity of the lockdowns and the fear of contagion meant most Chinese stayed home for weeks. I would say it is as much a supply issue as it is a demand issue. For businesses eager to restart their operations, they had a hard time filling up positions due to the travel restrictions imposed on residents in many cities.

With the twin engines both sputtering, pundits have all the reasons to call for a major dip in the GDP growth for the first quarter of 2020. The Caixin China Composite Output Index has historically been a good forward indicator of the quarterly GDP. Nevertheless, we are still in the early days of March and the March survey could show a strong reversal. If not, market players are already prepared to see Q1 getting the hit anyway. If the adverse situation extends to the second quarter, then we would be in serious trouble.

China skeptics would be delighted to know there were reports of companies faking their state of resumption in order to score certain subsidies from the government or simply to comply with demands from the local authorities, affirming their suspicions. With many pairs of eyes on the electricity consumption as an indicator of business activity, companies resorted to "leaving lights and air conditioners on all day long in empty offices" and turning on manufacturing equipment even when nothing was being produced.

However, we do have western sources of information for those who deem them as more trustworthy. Accordingly to a Seeking Alpha breaking news alert, Wayfair's (W) CEO stated "what we have seen in the last few weeks is...China production (is) ramping up at a pretty fast rate...back up to 70%...we think over the next 4 to 6 weeks it will get into the 90% range." Walmart (WMT) which sources significant volumes from China claimed that "from a supply chain perspective, we haven't seen major impacts." The same note suggested Target (TGT) and Amazon (AMZN) "are in similar shape."

Starbucks (SBUX) announced in an SEC filing on Thursday that more than 90 percent of its stores in China were open for business, albeit on elevated safety protocols. The giant coffee chain was "seeing early signs of a recovery with sequential improvements in weekly sales."

Intriguingly, the filing signed off by both Kevin Johnson, the president and chief executive officer, and Patrick Grismer, the chief financial officer, said that Starbucks was "unable to forecast business impacts in markets outside of China with reasonable accuracy." Apparently, the management regarded their understanding of the situation in China was much clearer than anywhere else.

Amidst the volatile market gyrations, the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), closed flat, up just 0.3 percent for the week. That masked the contrasting performance of the key holdings of the KWEB ETF. Vipshop (VIPS) staged a remarkable rebound following the release of its Q4 2019 results on Thursday before the market opened. The stock shot up 28.7 percent, led by stellar gains on the final two days of the week. JD.com (JD) largely held on to gains following its impressive Q4 2019 earnings posted early Monday.

On the other spectrum, leading Chinese search engine Baidu (BIDU) and its video-streaming arm iQIYI (IQ) saw further bloodletting following the previous week's plunge post-results. The duo fell 5.2 percent and 4.2 percent respectively. TAL Education (TAL) and NetEase (NTES), however, were able to recover somewhat from their post-results plunge, rising 3.9 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

Vipshop exceeded tough analyst expectations with further catalysts to drive future growth

While Vipshop was founded 12 years ago in 2008, it may not be as well-known to investors in the west as Alibaba or JD.com. However, those who are familiar to European-based Privalia and Vente Privee or U.S.-based Gilt Groupe would be glad to know they have some understanding of the business model of Vipshop due to the similarity with the mentioned peers.

Vipshop reported a set of quarterly results that surpassed consensus estimates for both revenue and EPS. Q4 2019 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 was a beat by $0.10 while GAAP EPS of $0.31 was a beat by $0.07. The beats came despite heightened analyst expectations following two very strong earnings surprises in the previous two quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

Vipshop's Q4 2019 revenue of $4.21 billion, up 12.4 percent year-over-year, was above analysts' expectations by $220 million. The positive surprise exceeded the upper end of the management guidance and was the highest in percentage terms in years.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

The underlying business improvements at the self-dubbed China's leading online discount retailer for brands were reassuring. An increase of 19 percent year-over-year in the number of active customers for the fourth quarter of 2019 led to total orders rising 24 percent over the prior period. For the full year of 2019, an increase of 14 percent year-over-year in the number of active customers contributed to a 29 percent jump in total orders.

Eric Shen, the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Vipshop, confessed during the earnings conference call that the third-party logistics company it engaged in November last year, SF Express, offered "better customer experience on the delivery side" than its in-house 'Pinjun'-branded delivery unit which it has since discontinued. At the same time, the "superior delivery services" offered by SF Express came with lower costs, providing savings for the company.

What's even more impressive was that SF Express proved to be "a very reliable partner". Despite the stringent transport restrictions imposed by the government and labor shortages in February, Vipshop reported that SF Express ensured its packages were delivered.

Recent moves that Vipshop made passing on the savings on delivery should further spur greater user purchases on its platform. In late December, it dropped the free shipping threshold from RMB288 to RMB88 and waived the charges for returns. Customers who were accorded the Super VIPs category saw their benefits upgraded, receiving an additional 2 percent off their purchase value. Enhanced shopper experience on its platform could also raise customer stickiness.

It's not often that a consistently growing company guided for a drastic fall in revenue and the stock still jumped a quarter upon the news. Vipshop said its total net revenue is expected to be between RMB17.1 billion and RMB18.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The forecasted range represents a year-over-year decline of approximately 15 percent to 20 percent, primarily factoring in the short-term impact from the novel coronavirus epidemic. The guidance is also lower than the analyst consensus.

The modest valuation of Vipshop could have helped. Although the stock has more than tripled since the trough in Q4 2018, its valuation remains undemanding. The enterprise value ('EV') to revenue ratio is just 0.74 while the EV to EBITDA is also only 13.7, much lower than the highs it enjoyed more than five years ago.

Data by YCharts

If shareholders are pleased with such weak guidance, there is the potential for positive surprises when we have greater clarity on the spread of COVID-19. I have noted in my article in December that Vipshop experienced sustained growth in the total active customers, with "repeat customers" - those who bought something in the latest reported quarter and had purchased products from Vipshop at least twice during the period from its inception on August 22, 2008, to the end of such period - rising in tandem as well. The observation is still valid with the reported figures in the Q4 2019 results.

Source: Vipshop Q4 2019 results presentation

JD.com and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) being substantial shareholders of Vipshop could continue to drive the growth in new users for the latter. Tencent and JD contributed around 22 percent of the new customers for Vipshop in the fourth quarter of 2019, similar to the 23 percent contribution in the third quarter. With the rapid increase in active users at both JD.com and Tencent given their respective competitive advantages amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Vipshop could enjoy a corresponding lift.

Another tailwind mentioned in the earnings call is the potential for a greater supply of discounted apparel from its brand partners as a result of the demand lull and brick-and-mortar store closures following the week-long lockdowns in China. The delay in purchasing by shoppers who see less need to buy new clothing when they were being held at home meant that the fashion would also have been refreshed, providing more inventory for Vipshop presumably at very attractive prices.

As Jack Ma, the prominent co-founder of Alibaba Group (BABA), famously said: "Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine." Businesses that can survive the harsh winter brought about by the epidemic would be the big winners in the future.

Source: Pinterest

JD.com defies naysayers

JD.com was one of the rare few in the current reporting season that guided for positive revenue growth - double-digit percentage gains to boot - after posting a 'healthy revenue beat' and earnings that dazzled. According to the Seeking Alpha's breaking news alert, JD.com achieved Q4 2019 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 and GAAP EPS of $0.35, surpassing consensus estimates by $0.02 and $0.40 respectively. Its Q4 2019 revenue soared 26.6 percent year-over-year to $24.5 billion, a beat of $700 million.

Since the current epidemic began to capture global attention in January, I have chronicled the actions of the Chinese internet companies in helping their home country cope with the control measures and navigating the logistic nightmare. Many readers concurred with the notion that JD.com, in particular, has been thriving on such circumstances thanks to its superior in-house logistics capabilities and several posted relevant articles supporting the claim. The company confirmed during the earnings call that it was able to "resume full operations" of its "self-operated, proprietary supply chain and logistics network" "very quickly" after the Chinese New Year.

Interestingly, JD.com had already performed outstandingly in the fourth quarter of last year. It achieved the largest quarterly net addition for the past three years, with the number of active customers reaching 362 million by the end of 2019. Its mobile DAU increased by 38 percent in Q4, the fastest in eight quarters.

Even as rival Pinduoduo (PDD) has been encroaching into the usual stomping grounds of JD.com and Alibaba, JD.com has also proved to be successful in expanding into the rural markets. Over 70 percent of its new customers in Q4 came from lower-tier cities, a feat similar to Q3.

Sidney Huang, the outgoing chief financial officer, said that general merchandise saw "accelerated growth" of 37 percent, the highest growth rate in the past four quarters. The achievement was driven by food and beverage, fresh produce, cosmetics, healthcare, and home products. As we have seen in the past weeks, COVID-19 has led consumers to stock up on the mentioned products, with the exception of cosmetics. Being stuck at home and unable to eat out, the consumption rate of food and beverage as well as fresh produce would also mean prompt replenishment in the coming weeks.

Large ticket items and discretionary purchases are understandably being deferred with the challenging situation in China. JD.com also cited the difficulty in delivering bulky home appliances and/or those that require installations. Nevertheless, Sidney Huang reckoned that the electronics as a whole category might not necessarily be negative in Q1 2020.

The CFO revealed that some of the small appliances, such as those used in kitchens, are "actually doing quite well as people now stay home and cook their own food." He also said they are seeing "pretty healthy demand for the computers and laptops" as "students are all staying home and studying remotely." I'm surprised he didn't mention the tens of millions of office workers now remotely working from home as well.

Shareholders of JD.com have been duly rewarded for their patience, with the stock at the highest since mid-2018. During this period, the company faced brickbats over a sex-scandal by the co-founder, the debilitating effects of the U.S.-China trade war, and being embroiled in a fraud accusation.

Source: ALT Perspective (using the charting tool of Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD, NTES, INFO, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.