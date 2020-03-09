Guardant Health: Catalysts Reveal An Upside For The Risk Seeker

Guardant is a ‘Buy’, with even a modest discount revealing an upside as a major catalyst await in the form of an FDA approval for the late-stage cancer test.

The stock has dropped ~29% from its peak in August last year with forward EV/Sales multiple trading at a discount of ~33% compared to the twelve-month average.

Investment Thesis

Backed by better payer coverage for its late-stage cancer detection test, Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) has seen its top-line rising more than a two-fold from the previous year. With the pan-cancer coverage incomplete, the company has softened its growth targets 2020, considering the delayed revenue impact. After reaching a peak in August 2019, the stock has plunged ~29%. Is it an opportunity to profit from the impending catalysts?

A potential approval from FDA within the year could widen the commercial adoption of the test improving its market penetration. With near-term prospects unable to justify the ~33% discount of the current forward EV/Sales multiple, even a modest discount of ~12% - ~9% compared to the past year's average NTM EV/Sales multiple unveils an upside of ~30% - ~33%. It's an attractive Buying opportunity for the risk-seeking investor as the company with no FDA approvals for its tests pushes into largely-unexplored but potentially lucrative early cancer detection and surveillance.

Reliance on Reimbursements

More than three months have passed since I posted my first article on Guardant. Despite the company's risky bet on early cancer screening, the near-term potential of the company's late-stage cancer test backed my thesis. Since then, the stock had risen ~11% when the coronavirus fears hit the market. In comparison, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has barely gained ~4%. With the stock remaining ~29% below its peak in August last year, investors appear oblivious to a series of positive developments during the period.

From advanced-stage cancers to early screening and monitoring, Guardant is pioneering liquid-biopsy-based cancer detection with a series of tests yet to win the FDA approval. 91% of its total revenue originates in the U.S., and the clinical customers contribute with ~56% of the total test revenue, highlighting the importance of Medicare coverage for commercial adoption of the tests. Despite the potential drawbacks of the liquid biopsy-based cancer testing, the healthcare industry is taking note of its superiority in terms of convenience, speed, and lower cost compared to tissue-based testing. The biggest component of the top-line, the segment of precision oncology testing targets both clinical and biopharma customers to make up ~84% of the top-line, while the development services bring revenue from non-clinical customers.

Payer Coverage Expands

Guardant360 (G360) targeting advanced-stage cancer detection is the company's leading revenue generator. Its LCD (local coverage determination), earlier limited to NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer), was expanded by Palmetto GBA in December 2019 to cover a broad range of cancers. However, Noridian Healthcare Solutions, the MAC (Medicare Administrative Contractor) responsible for California, is yet to issue the expanded LCD. More importantly, having submitted an additional module in February 2019 for the PMA (pre-market approval) sought in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4 2019), Guardant is awaiting the FDA clearance for G360 which could potentially lead to an NCD (National Coverage Determination) from Medicare. With the breakthrough device designation for the test, the company remains confident of the six-month time frame as earlier estimated for the approval.

In January 2020, a partnership with Amgen Inc. (AMG) was announced by the company to develop and commercialize G360 as a blood-based companion diagnostic test for Amgen's AMG 510, a KRAS G12C inhibitor currently undergoing a potentially pivotal Phase 2 trial for NSCLC. With KRAS G12C mutation driving ~30K cancers including 13% of NSCLC annually in the U.S., the partnership signifies a key milestone for G360 in its path for industry-wide recognition. Meanwhile, two clinical studies are in progress to validate the clinical utility of Guardant's LUNAR program in the detection of recurrent and early cancer. Enrolling ~10K patients., ECLIPSE trial is ongoing for the LUNAR-2 assay in the early detection of CRC (colorectal cancer) in average-risk individuals. Another prospective trial named COBRA Study is in progress to evaluate the cancer recurrence in patients receiving ctDNA (circulating tumor DNA)-directed therapy based on Guardant's LUNAR-1 assay.

Revenue More Than Doubles

As per the diagnostic volumes, the full test count for 2019 has increased by ~77% YoY (year-over-year) as the volumes from clinical customers rose ~69% YoY to make up ~71% of the total tests. The tests for biopharma customers rose ~99% YoY making up ~29% of the total volume, an improvement from ~26% in 2018. Despite the lower ASP (average selling price) for clinical tests, the revenue from the segment grew from ~79% YoY in 2018 to ~131% YoY slightly outpacing the ~129% YoY growth of the test revenue from the biopharma. All in all, the company's top-line has more than doubled in 2019 at a rate of ~137% YoY from ~82% YoY in the prior year.

However, for 2020, Guardant expects its test volumes from clinical customers could rise only ~32% YoY at the midpoint, a steep slowdown from 2019. The revenue forecast of ~$275M - ~$285M with ~31% YoY growth at the midpoint is a sharp deceleration from the previous year. It reflects the incomplete pan-cancer LCD and its delayed revenue impact amid the pending FDA approval. Given the uncertainty, any near-term upside to test volumes is anyone's guess, and the company has rightly set conservative revenue forecasts for the year. However, with regard to the market for CGP (comprehensive genomic profiling) testing, Guardant seems to have merely scratched the surface as it pursues a total addressable market worth ~$6B with G360. Fueling higher test volumes, the demand for CGP tests currently making up 25% of the market will also gradually rise as more and more targeted therapies become available. Therefore, the completion of LCD and the impending NCD subject to FDA approval are important medium-term catalysts to watch out for to assess the long-term potential of Guardant.

Margins Expand Amid Better Pricing

As precision oncology costs contracted amid the rising ASP post-LCD issuance for G360, the gross margin has risen to ~66% in 2019 from ~49% in the previous year. However, going forward, the company expects only a marginal upside to ASP even if the FDA approval and a potential NCD materialize during the year. Despite having the highest margin and a growth rate far outpacing that of precision oncology, the impact of development services on margin expansion is minimal, given its low overall contribution to the top-line.

Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, two costly clinical trials are in progress, and the ECLIPSE study, in particular, could drag on for 18-24 months, costing an estimated ~$70M - ~$110M. Therefore, the company now estimates its net loss to more than double in 2020. However, subject to FDA approval and commercial payer coverage, we expect the rising volumes could lift margins in the long run despite the minimal near-term impact.

In Q3 2019, the company witnessed its first quarterly net operational cash inflow to end up 2019 with a net operating cash outflow of only ~$47.1M, a decline of more than a third from the previous year. However, the growth of cash and cash equivalents is slowing down amid sizable trial expenditure. Therefore, given the sluggish revenue growth expected, the recently-announced shelf registration to boost liquidity through stock issuances came as no surprise even though its terms remain uncertain.

Steep Discount Despite Catalysts

Currently, Guardant trades at ~24.5x in terms of its forward EV/Sales, a discount of ~33% to the average NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/Sales of ~36.4x for the past year. Even peers are valued at a premium. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is less than half the size of Guardant with an FDA-approved tissue biopsy test for cancer diagnosis. As it forays into blood-based early cancer detection, its average NTM EV Sales multiple for the past six months stands at ~39.7x, a premium of ~45% compared to ~27.4x of Guardant for the same period.

As the major near-term catalyst of FDA approval for G360 is yet to materialize, we believe the discount indicated in the forward EV/ Sales multiple is too steep. Assuming a range from ~32.0x to ~34.0x, the stock reveals an upside of ~30% - ~33% based on the current consensus sales estimate for 2020. With catalysts ahead, the sharp upside suggests a prime Buying opportunity for the risk-seeking investor as the company revolutionizes the cancer screening and targeted therapeutics with a slew of blood-based tests due for FDA approval.

Uncertain Timeline for Approval

Despite their benefits compared to tissue-biopsy tests, the sensitivity of liquid biopsy tests could be low as tumor-specific biomarkers only originate from certain tumors. Therefore, experts doubt their ability to replace the established cancer screening procedures in the future. Even Guardant's COO attributes the unpredictable timeline for G360 approval to the first-ever nature of such a submission to FDA.

However, the competition in the field remains nascent even though a few bold startups backed by funding from tech giants and venture capitalists are making inroads. In January 2020, a blood-based test under development by Freenome Holdings, Inc. to detect early-stage CRC was found to have higher sensitivity and specificity in a clinical study for average-risk individuals. Meanwhile, GRAIL, Inc. and Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. are developing early detection tests for multiple cancer types. GRAIL's PATHFINDER Study is aiming to enroll ~6.2K trial subjects to evaluate the implementation of its early detection test in a clinical setup.

Conclusion

Despite a two-fold rise in revenue in 2019, Guardant forecasts softer revenue growth this year, and the stock has plunged ~29% since its peak in August last year. However, the catalysts are aplenty as the company awaits FDA approval and a potential NCD for its late-stage test. With the brighter prospects unable to justify the steep discount of the current forward EV/Sales multiple, a modest discount of ~12% - ~9% compared to the average NTM EV/Sales for the past year reveals an upside of ~30% - ~33%. Despite its bold moves in cancer surveillance and early detection, Guardant is a Buy for the risk-seeker.

