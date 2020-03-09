Sibanye Stillwater: Back To Green

SBSW should be part of your long-term portfolio. However, it is essential to trade short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility.

The company indicated that the dividend payment is expected to resume in H1 2020. Probably in August 2020.

The Marikana mine acquired from Lonmin did very well, with about 30% of its total production in palladium.

Revenues were $3,385.9 million in H2 2019 up from $1,883.7 million in H2 2018. The adjusted EBITDA was $892.4 million. Net income was $30.2 million in 2019.

Investment Thesis

The South African Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) is a robust miner that I consider a decent candidate from a long-term investor's perspective. The company was primarily a gold producer a few years ago but changed radically since the acquisition of the US Stillwater Mining in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

Again recently, Sibanye launched its all-stock takeover of Lonmin in December 2017 but finalized the deal in June 2019 in an R4.2 billion all-share transaction that creates a dominant player in the global PGM market.

The transaction, which was unveiled in December 2017, will make Sibanye one of the world’s largest producers of PGMs, with a rare mine-to-market set of assets, including the critically important base and precious metals refineries that will come with the Lonmin transaction.

The company attempted to diversify beyond gold mining, and this strategy turned out to be a massive success. Sibanye Stillwater returned to profit this year, lifted in part by Lonmin's former Marikana mine.

It is, of course, the direct consequence of a bullish price of gold and PGM. Palladium has mainly performed fantastically for the past two years and even better than the gold price.

Below is the chart comparison YTD between the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)

However, the gold and PGM price volatility is a crucial factor when it comes to deciding the right strategy for such precious metals miners.

While there is no doubt this miner should be part of your long-term portfolio, the best path to profit is trading short term about 30% of your long-term position using short cycles. It is not an impossible task and demands only a handful of trades throughout the year while making a massive difference in terms of profit.

Neal Froneman, the CEO, said in the recent conference call:

So we have clearly [Technical Difficulty] into a top-tier precious metals company and it's unique. There is no other company in the world that has the combination of gold and PGMs,

Sibanye-Stillwater ADR - H2 2019 (Semi-Annual) - Balance Sheet And Trend - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers below are indicated in US$.

Sibanye Stillwater 6/2017 12/2017 6/2018 12/2018 6/2019 12/2019 $US vs. ZAR ratio 13.21 13.41 12.31 14.18 14.20 14.69 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,454.9 1,994.5 1,942.9 1,883.7 1,657.4 3,385.9 Basic Net Income in $ Million -363.8 30.6 6.4 -197.1 -12.2 42.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ million 233.9 445.7 316.4 315.6 141.9 892.4 EPS in $/share -0.65 0.05 0.01 -0.34 -0.02 0.06 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 82.7 122.9 189.7 731.7 93.6 580.8 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 188.0 270.1 249.1 285.7 181.9 351.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -105.3 -147.2 -59.4 446.0 -88.3 209.8 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 499.5 166.9 152.9 177.6 423.0 401.4 Borrowings including current in $ Million 2,313.1 2,075.2 2,089.7 1,707.6 1,905.5 1,615.8 Net Debt (excluding Burnstone debt) in $ million 1,672.5 1,728.3 2,030.9 1,606.4 1,470.0 1,427.1 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million [Ycharts] 563.8 563.9 566.5 566.6 585.4 685.4

1 - Semi-annual revenues jumped to $3,386 million in H2 2019

Revenues were $3,385.9 million in H2 2019 up from $1,883.7 million in H2 2018. The adjusted EBITDA was $892.4 million, up from $315.6 million in H2 2018. Net income was $30.1 million in 2019 compared to a loss of $190.6 million in 2018. Gold and PGM price increases were helping (notably palladium and rhodium). It is important to know that SBSW palladium production represents 42% of its PGM production.

That increase would have been even higher if it were not for a violent strike at its gold operations by members of the Amcu, which commenced in November 2018 and finally ended in April 2019. Below is the exchange rate ZAR/$US.

2 - Estimated Free cash flow and net debt

Free cash flow for 2019 is estimated at $121.50 million, and a gain of $209.8 million in H2 2019.

The dividend payment is expected to resume in H1 2020.

Net debt is $1,427 million, which is not an issue. It is the lowest level since the acquisition of Stillwater Mining, as you can see in the graph below:

Below is the debt maturity profile in US$.

The company suspended its dividend about two years ago when Sibanye turned to a loss while acquiring Stillwater in the US. A time where other South African mining companies have been paying out dividends generously, Sibanye did not succumb to the temptation and focused on reducing its debt load to a better net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is now 1.25X. The mission has been accomplished, and the dividend can resume. Neal Froneman said:

we are seriously committed to reestablishing our dividend.

It could potentially come as soon as August 2020, when the company reports its interim 2020 financials.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

Sibanye Stillwater is producing Gold and PGM in South Africa and the US.

In the US, the company operates the Stillwater mines, which produce platinum and palladium. Also, the company is recycling platinum/palladium/rhodium.

a - US PGM Production 2E PGM Oz and Recycling 3E PGM Oz

Total US Production and recycling were good this quarter, as we can see above. Recycling is showing a substantial number of 431,681 3E Oz.

Also, the company is producing gold and PGM in South Africa.

b - South African PGM Production 4E PGM Oz and Gold Production.

Gold production is now back on track with 587,908 Au Oz this semester.

The Marikana mine acquired from Lonmin did very well, with about 30% of its total production in palladium. The acquisition of Lonmin profited from excellent timing, which allows Sibanye to repay its all-share acquisition price in just one year, according to Neal Froneman, which is exceptional.

Table per different production:

Production Au Oz 6/2018 12/2018 6/2019 12/2020 US 2E PGM Production 293,959 298,649 284,773 309,202 US recycling Oz 360,246 326,346 421,450 431,681 US AISC 2E/Oz Stillwater 653 701 772 795 SA 4E PGM 569,166 606,506 627,991 980,343 SA AISC 4E/Oz 821 755 932 1,074 Gold Production Au Oz 598,517 578,188 344,752 587,908 Average gold price $/oz - 1,212 1,308 1,432 AISC Gold 1,315 1,308 1,904 1,347

4 - Guidance

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Sibanye Stillwater had a robust performance in 2019 with the rise of the gold and PGM prices, allowing the company to get back to profits.

The average gold price the company received rose from $1,212 per ounce in 2018 to $1,432 in 2019. This sharp increase contributed to mitigate the impact of the violent strike at the company's gold operations. Gold production jumped 70.5% from H1 2020 to H2 2020.

Platinum group metal prices, notably for palladium and rhodium, have jumped tremendously due to supply concerns as well. This beneficial situation offered an unexpected boon for Sibanye Stillwater.

Now, the issue is to determine how the company will react to the new virus situation. While gold is going up, palladium and platinum may not be doing as well if the economy is about to shrink.

If the market sells off on fear of the coronavirus effect on the world economy, many gold miners could drop on profit-taking or due to the risk of disruption. SBSW is a labor-sensitive business.

Technical Analysis

I see an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $9.70 and support at $8.20.

In general, ascending triangle patterns are bullish formations short term but, it is not an exact science, and due to the specific circumstances, this pattern may lead to a support breakout instead.

PGM is an essential part of the production for this miner, and any downturn in activities creates some selling pressure for SBSW. Thus, SBSW may retreat next week, and I believe the future lower support is $6.60, at which point I consider the stock as a buy.

However, if the stock reacts positively, SBSW could cross the resistance and retest $13.25 or even higher.

