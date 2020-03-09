Colombia: Emerging Into The Future

Colombia is a large Latin American country that does not hold the same place in popular thought as Mexico or Brazil or even Chile; however, it has contributed just as much through individuals like Gabriel García Márquez. The history of the country is also just as storied as is noted through Simón Bolívar's vision for a pan-continental country named Gran Colombia, and for other events best left to historians. It has also recently turned a page in terms of its economy becoming more investable for the mass investment market. It has experienced a decade boom, strengthened institutions, ended open armed strife, and has seen a growing middle class demanding its full transition towards a wealthier society. These movements have not been unnoticed by the international community with ascension to the OECD, a traditional club of rich countries, in 2018.

The forecast for Colombian real GDP (growth minus inflation) is a respectable 3%. For a middle-income country, this is a real growth rate that can continue to significantly improve the standard of living for its citizens, as well as to ensure the continued prospering and flowering of its economy. Looking at the below graphic Colombia has been able to enjoy a higher rate of real growth than the rest of its OECD compatriots since the data starts, save for 2017. This demonstrates the heightened capacity for growth of a less developed country, as well as the right macroeconomic policies continuing to be implemented under the current administration.

Source: OECD

Moving into an interesting statistic is how does this rate of growth affect the tax base for Colombia. The short answer is that it does not. Using the data available from 2007, 2009 and 2014, alongside data of other Latin American countries alongside the OECD, we can see that tax revenue collection is essentially stagnant at ~20%. This is slightly below the average for the region shown at the right hand side of the graphic, and is ~15% lower than the average of OECD countries, where only Brazil and Argentina come close to meeting. The low level of collection in terms of tax revenue is a challenge for Colombia that prevents it from further investment into its institutions and to begin providing more of the services people can expect of a wealthier country. It is a challenge that is being acknowledged by the administration as citizens protest for greater services in solidarity with Chile amidst their own grievances.

Source: OECD

This lack of public investment is frighteningly clear looking at another dataset. The below graphic details the rate of government investment in terms of GDP and we can see a large decrease in the rate of investment in Colombia from 2007-2014 (the data available). it went from ~5% to ~3% now. It is not out of norm in the 2014 data; however, the lack of public investment could hinder the continued progress of the institutions and economy of the country. It is most likely tied to the lack of increased tax revenue, creating a dual problem where there is not increased investment which could even further expand the tax base and further push growth rates due to low tax revenue, but there is low tax revenue because of the lack of extra growth, increased investment, etc.

Source: OECD

These issues are not appearing, though, to dull the growth engine by much with the Colombian unemployment rate falling towards 9% in the forecasts for the near future. This rate of unemployment, though improving, is reminiscent of more developed and slower growing economies. Tackling this rate should be a priority for the government, and if decreased further would highlight to investors the potential of Colombia.

A point of technocratic pride for a country that is located in a region where inflation was a historical problem and still is with the unfortunate case of Venezuela, Colombia has a very docile inflation rate that its central bank should be proud to be associated with. It has been within the range of 3-4% since 2016 and is expected to stay muted at 3% from 2020 until forecast ends in 2024. This will allow consumers, firms and investors to begin anchoring their inflation expectations to this rate, and will allow for more 'honest' growth to take root as it will not be overshadowed by an unpredictable inflation rate of goods.

Colombia is a country filled with opportunities, and has the potential to capture it all. It has a few challenges that have been highlighted, though the overall picture remains rosy, and the challenges have been acknowledged by a strong, technocratic administration. If the challenges are managed well, Colombia will remain an interesting investment for medium-term investors with a medium risk profile.

