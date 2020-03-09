Why I Bought My First Intel Shares

Intel has dropped considerably on no Intel-specific news due to the recent market sell-off. This now presents a great buying opportunity.

Out of my 14 articles so far, Intel has featured in 12. I’m bullish Intel.

While I have received reasonable feedback on my articles covering Intel (INTC), people have asked why I have no position (such as the top comment on my recent 5G article). In fact, I have just initiated my first, albeit minor, position in the company.

For some additional clarification, I have covered Intel for several years on Twitter (@witeken), and was recruited last year by PC hardware site Tom’s Hardware. I view my work on SeekingAlpha as a further extension of my coverage there, for articles that do not fit as news articles.

Intel investment rating: Bullish

I have covered multiple reasons so far to be bullish on Intel in my articles. (This is based in general on a long investment period driven by considerable secular growth opportunities.) These include:

The growth and demand for AI compute;

The long-term growth perspectives of Mobileye in automotive;

Intel’s innovative and disruptive entrance of the GPU market;

The adoption of Optane persistent memory (3D XPoint);

Intel’s relatively fast growing adjacencies in general;

Intel’s takeover of the networking infrastructure market.

Why no shares?

If I’m so bullish on Intel, why do (did) I not own shares of the name?

People invest in the stock market to make money, not (in the first place, at least) for vouching for their favorite companies. Two other stocks that will have greater long-term returns, in my view, are Nio (NIO) and Slack (WORK). There are others in my portfolio, but I have not covered them yet on SA.

Put another way, while I think Intel is one of the best companies out there, does that mean it is the best stock out there?

When I started covering Intel on SeekingAlpha, just before its Q4 earnings, Intel was already near multi-year highs, and only climbed higher after earnings. The first rule of a long investment is to buy the lows, by definition, and that is what I have been waiting for. (Although I seek to buy at relative lows, my ‘strategy’ is mostly a fairly simple buy-and-hold-for-years one.)

Although I predicted the earnings upside, I was fully invested at the time.

Similar to Nio, I am having some funding issues.

I have further elaborated on this on a recent Instablog (which also addresses some other comments).

But given the recent sell-off, many names such as Intel now obviously present a great entry point for long-term investors.

Why now is a great opportunity to invest

The stock market is experiencing a general sell-off as people try to lock-in profits, even of names that are already cheap/undervalued such as Intel. This market sell-off is not based on Intel-specific fundamentals or news, and hence is only making an already cheap stock cheaper.

This should be temporary. Even if it does impact Intel, the impact on Intel’s revenue is unlikely to be anywhere near the amount the stock has fallen from its post-earnings high.

Intel has now dropped below TSMC (TSM) in market cap again, despite having twice as much revenue with a higher gross margin. Intel is now at valuations not seen since October/November and reasonably off its recent highs.

This gives the company a much more favorable entry-point, as Intel should deliver outstanding Q1 results in late April driven by the ongoing cloud cycle and Intel catching up with its supply issues.

It is likely to return to all-time highs once the dust has settled and investors start focusing on the semiconductor fundamentals again, which should naturally happen as Intel is on track for another record year.

I bought a few shares equivalent to the value of a bet I lost about former CEO Brian Krzanich stepping down as CEO from Intel by 2019.

Takeaway

Disregarding the coronavirus, I view Intel as a great, sure investment opportunity over the coming decades, as I explained in previous articles already. For example, Intel should have no trouble reaching the $1 trillion valuation milestone at some point and join MAGA (MSFT) (AAPL) (GOOG) (AMZN) to become iMAGA.

With the stock at multi-month lows, now is a great opportunity to get into the name, either for shorter-term or medium-term upside as it returns to its highs, or as a long-term investment entry point.

All bullish information I have presented so far does not necessarily mean Intel will crush the market though (as AMD has done, for instance), which is unreasonable for expect from a ~$250 billion market leader; although Intel’s upside comes from its transformation to new markets.

There are many stocks, and one should seek to find names with the best returns. That’s why I have refrained from the stock, especially as it was at multi-year highs. Nevertheless, if Intel executes to its game plan and potential, then one is basically guaranteed to make decent returns, I'd argue. The aforementioned $1 trillion market cap represents a 4-bagger, for example.

I may accumulate some more shares over time, and I intend to hold for at least as long as Mobileye remains on track for market leadership in self-driving systems (NYSEARCA:SDS) and robotaxis/MaaS, but I don’t foresee it becoming the next Shopify, AMD, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.