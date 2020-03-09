A Good Time To Invest!

Last week, I left my home in Knoxville, TN to visit Cleveland, Ohio, because my father was about to have Carotid surgery. As I drove, the (DIA) Dow Jones Industrial Average had already begun what would eventually be roughly a 4000-point slide. Arriving at my parents’ home, snow was falling on the ground and the temperature was noticeably colder than Knoxville. Suffice to say, it was one of the coldest weeks in 2020 and my timing to travel further north was impeccable.

Throughout my fathers’ surgery and recovery, my family and I all experienced a large range of emotions, from concern and fear to gratitude and relief. While we waited, we had little to do but hope, watch the news report on the Wuhan Coronavirus (Covid19), and watch the markets correct. We all knew that the procedure is usually highly successful however, there were several hazards that continued to linger in the back of our minds as we waited. These same types of doubts are not unlike how we second guess the markets or fear about the next “potential” pandemic”. Suffice to say, the surgery was a huge success and I thank God that my Father is ok.

Now that I’m back in Knoxville, I’ve had a chance to examine the details of the current market environment. The temperatures also rose well into the 50’s and the stock market (DIA) rebounded over 1290 points, on Monday, March 2nd. For the record, my January 9th, 2020 article warned how market risk was high and of the looming potential for a pullback, or even a mild correction in the first quarter of 2020. That reminded me about how important it is to measure risk in the market, and that elevated risk was present well before coronavirus became household name. This tells me that the market needed to correct regardless of whether there was a pandemic or not. Many of the Wall Streets Wags blamed everything on coronavirus anyway.

Market Risk Meter and Lower Risk Entry Points

My proprietary Market Risk Meter (I know it needs a better name) is once again registering a rare Lower Risk Entry Point. The measurement is -27.6 on a scale of 50 to -50. Measurements above 20 are higher risk and below -20 are lower risk. I am a firm believer that many things will return to some sort of mean over time. When looking at the markets and risk, I prefer to view the ebbs and flows as ocean tides. When the tide comes in, per my methodology, risk is higher. Conversely, when the tide flows out, risk is lower. Although I cannot measure exactly when a correction or bounce will occur, I can tell you when there is more, or less inherent risk in the market. I can also examine whether the tide has come in further than normal, (presenting greater risk) or gone out further than normal (providing us with rare lower-risk entry points). Currently, risk is at historically lower levels and this barometer is positive for the markets.

The Secular Bull Market and Dow theory

The secular bull market is still intact and will take a lot more than what we experienced over the last week of February to be disrupted. Based on my interpretation of Dow Theory, the market may have triggered a sell signal during this most recent correction. The Dow Jones Transportation Index put in a new 12 month low at 9127 and the (DIA) Dow Jones Industrial Average broke below 24,680. For the time being, Dow Theory is on a sell signal however, there have been past occasions when these levels have been violated by strong selling pressure and rebounded successfully. Before you go hitting the buy or sell button, we have a little bit more to discuss.

“W” bottoms vs. “V” Bottoms

A “W” bottom is one in which the market or a security reaches a low point, rebounds, then tests the most recent low before moving higher. On a chart, this looks a lot like a “W”. A “V” bottom is one where the market declines and subsequently bounces without testing the low, before moving on to higher prices. Regardless of whether the market bounces from a W or a V bottom, we still need to know if we can trust the reversal.

Market Reversals

When trying to identify a market low, I look for a highly volatile intraday reversal in the market. This reversal needs to be followed by 2 days of strong buying and upward price movement however, it can occur over a few days and does not need to happen consecutively. If Day one of the reversal was 02/28/2020. The first follow-through day was recorded on 03/02/2020. 03/04/2020 successfully confirmed the reversal however, it is possible that we test the recent lows. As long as the market doesn’t drop below 24,681, and remain below there for more than a day or two, I believe we are in good shape for the secular bull market to continue moving forward. Despite what some of the other larger financial institutions are saying about selling, and short of any exogenous events, like the Coronavirus, it is now time to pick the leading positions you want to buy. I have already begun purchasing long term and core positions (for clients with a strong risk tolerance) while looking for new leadership in the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 indices.

Covid19, the Coronavirus

I am obviously not a doctor or a scientist however, there are some things worth considering when it comes to coronavirus:

It has not surpassed the level of deaths, near 300,000, that occur annually worldwide with influenza.

Despite the mortality rate estimated to be between 1% and 2%, these have mostly occurred within developing nations. The mortality rates, in my opinion, are likely to be far lower in developed nations.

SARS, swine flu (H1N1), and many other viruses have created panic in the past; only to be forgotten months later as the “pandemic” subsided.

Sectors

I continue to see relative strength the following sectors:

Technology (XLK):

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Semiconductors (XSD)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Defensive Sectors in Favor

Utilities (XLU):

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Consumer Staples (XLP):

Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Conclusion

With all the above factors in place, Dow Theory and the Secular Bull Market are still intact. We are vigilantly watching to see if there will be a W bottom or a V bottom. Market risk is measuring in the lower risk territory, which is good for buyers and those who heeded our January commentary, about the potential for a mild correction. The coronavirus is potentially fatal, however not at the mass hysteric proportions that are being iterated in the media. People want answers and this time the scapegoat appears to be the coronavirus. Frankly, I’m not buying it, however I do want to be buying discounted opportunities in this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

