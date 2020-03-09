AngloGold Ashanti: Poised To Benefit From Lean Management Focus

After a minor correction towards the back end of February, Gold prices are once again up and running, hovering close to the $1700/0z mark. Last month, in the Lead-Lag Report, I had flagged that despite this strong performance in Gold, since June 2019, the gold mining cohort hadn’t quite kept pace with the yellow metal’s progress and was instead forming a base. I think there’s a good chance these miners now kick-start some momentum and bridge the gap.

My pick in the gold mining space is AngloGold Ashanti (AU). This is a gold mining company with business activities that span the full spectrum of the mining value chain, including exploration, mining, the production of refined gold and its sale. The company is considered to be the third-largest gold mining company in the world by production.

What’s to like about the company?

Clear strategy backed by an experienced management team- I like the management change that AU implemented in 2018; they brought on board, as CEO-Kelvin Dushnisky, someone who has considerable experience in this field, and was the ex-President of their larger peer- Barrick Gold (Barrick Gold operates 27 mines vs. AU’s 14). His imprints at AU have already been felt (which I write about below). Now, AU follows a slightly different strategy to most of the other gold mining peers. Do note, that, since 2012, the Gold reserves of the major gold companies have been following a declining trajectory.

Source: Mckinsey

When your market pie is reducing, a common practice then is to consider buying your way around (pursue M&A), so that you stay relevant. AU’s management is not interested in pursuing expensive and complex M&A to boost production. Rather, they prefer to focus on getting the best out of their core assets and divest underperforming units, where they lack sufficient mining expertise, or, where return metrics are sub-standard. Since Dushnisky’s appointment, AU has been decisive on the divestment front, selling their Mpoeng, South African assets (for proceeds of $300m) and those in Sadiola, Mali (for proceeds of $150m). Additionally, their mine in Cerro Vanguardia, Argentina has been put up for sale as well. The South African divestment was indeed a bold decision given it was their home base since 1998, but with a mine depth of more than 4km and an estimated investment of approximately $1bn-to extend its life beyond 8 years- the challenge was deemed as not worth pursuing. To add some context, on account of the technological and energy challenges in breaking through the ultra-deep, hard-rock underground texture associated with South African mines (not just AU’s), most of these units generate negative returns or paltry returns. Given this landscape, it made sense for AU to exit from SA.

On the organic front, an interesting trigger could be the increased production from the redeveloped Obuasi Mine, in Ghana. 77% of the redevelopment had been completed at the end of December 2019. They expect production of around 150,000 ounces in 2020 and are then aiming for 350,000-40000 level through 2021 and beyond.

Source: AngloGold Ashanti

I also like AU’s geographical diversity across the world, which reduces the operational risk of stalled projects in any one region; they have 14 mines across the Americas, Australia, and Continental Africa.

Source: AngloGold Ashanti

Growing dividend and unconventional lean capital structure- Dividend policy is consistent and linked to the FCF of the firm- they payout 10% of their FCF before growth capital. On account of improved FCF performance (FCF doubled Y-o-Y in 2019), the dividend per share has been growing over the last three years (it grew by 57% in dollar terms last year). On account of likely higher average gold prices this year there remains a strong chance, the dividend could continue to grow.

The other important thing to like about AU is their robust balance sheet which will not impose any funding constraints, even if gold prices do come off substantially (which is anyway not the base case that I am considering). Balance sheet deleveraging has been an ongoing goal for the management. Adjusted Net debt has fallen off by c.50% over the last 5 years, and current Adjusted Net debt to EBITDA stands at 0.91x, lower than their long-term goal of 1x. This is an unconventional but welcome capital structure for a mining company. Worth noting that they remain the only company in their peer group that hasn’t issued any equity over the last decade.

Valuation and Technical analysis.

For a company that has a lean balance sheet with clear capital allocation priorities, valuations are unsurprisingly expensive relative to its peers. The EV/EBITDA metric is the most appropriate one while gauging mining firms; you can see that AU’s multiple of 8.9x represents a 74% premium to the average multiple of the other three peers. This premium factor isn’t just limited to EV/EBITDA alone, with the dominance prevalent across other key multiples, such as EV/Sales, Price to book value and Price to cash flow.

Key valuation metrics AU Gold Fields Harmony Kinross Gold Market Cap (In $ bn) 8.89 6.19 2.17 6.98 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 8.97 5.97 5.36 6.07 EV/Sales (TTM) 2.97 2.63 1.2 2.36 P/BV (TTM) 3.37 2.12 1.26 1.31 P/Cash flow (TTM) 8.49 7.32 6.38 5.7

Source: Seeking Alpha

Between June and August last year, the stock almost doubled in price, hitting a high of $23.85; since then it has been building a base within the $17-$24 range. The 50 and 100DMA have already congregated and whilst it is currently trading about the 200 DMA, I expect that to inch closer to the 50 and 100DMA. In technical analysis terms, a moving average congregation of this nature usually precedes a breakout. This current trading zone represents a good opportunity to consider adding some exposure to the stock, so I would advise investors to ‘Buy the Dip’, targeting entries towards the lower end of the $17-$24 range.

Source: Trading View

There are several factors supporting the premium valuation multiple of AU. I expect the company to continue to execute on their well-defined organic strategy (driven by production uptick from the redeveloped Obuasi mine) and also expect an increased dividend on account of stronger potential FCF (on account of higher overall gold price and lower FCF base effect of H119). Potentially there could also be further divestments of non-core assets (such as the Argentinian mine), which may either be used to pare down debt or, distributed as a special dividend. All these factors could provide the necessary fillip for the stock to break clear from the current trading range.

Having covered the investment rationale, I highlight some of the risks below:-

Their business strategy of not pursuing any M&A in an industry were overall reserves have been declining could backfire.

They have some operations in Argentina (ore reserves of 0.77Moz), a country currently reeling from high inflation, cost pressures on production, working contracts and the like, were felt in FY19 and I expect this to continue. It was somewhat mitigated by the devaluation of the peso. Divestment from Argentina would be a welcome move in my opinion.

As previously mentioned, current stock valuations are pricey and not ideal, especially if you are a value investor.

