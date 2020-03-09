Match Group: Not All Spinoffs Are A Good Investment

US market for online dating is fairly mature. Hope is placed on a slate of safety-related and product innovations.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is expected to split from parent company IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter of 2020. While the resulting spinoff will have several positive attributes, such as high free cash flow margin and double-digit revenue growth, I believe that investing in Match Group now is a bad idea, for several reasons. First, the new company will be saddled with a huge debt load that will have to be paid down relatively fast. While this isn't impossible, I anticipate that there will be headwinds that may impact the company's ability to pay down the debt. In the near term, Match Group will likely be impacted by the coronavirus and continue to be impacted by Apple iOS upgrades. Finally, IAC shareholders that also hold shares of the new Match Group company may decide to unload at any time. For these reasons, I am giving Match Group a neutral rating.

Huge Debt Load

The new Match Group will be saddled with huge debts, as indicated in the latest annual report:

As of December 31, 2019, we had total debt outstanding of approximately $1.6 billion and borrowing availability of $500 million under our revolving credit facility. In February 2020, we issued an additional $500 million of senior notes and increased the borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility to $750 million.

Match Group expects to use its free cash flow strength to rapidly pay down its debt load. In theory, it will go from net leverage of 4.2 to 3.1 over an 18-month period.

(Source: Match Group)

Not only does Match Group have a huge debt, but the interest rates are also quite high:

6.375% Senior Notes due 2024

5.00% Senior Notes due 2027

5.625% Senior Notes due 2029

4.125% Senior Notes due 2030

The huge debt load limits the company's ability to make future acquisitions and respond to adverse economic and industry conditions. It also assumes that the company will perform in the future as it has in the past, not considering such things as the coronavirus, possible global recession, competition from companies such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and other possible stumbling blocks.

Coronavirus Impact

I was initially uncertain as to how the coronavirus would impact Match Group's performance. So, I decided to have a look at Google Trends, specifically for the search term "Tinder" (the App). While I don't expect to extract quantitative statistics, it provides an indicator of activity.

What I found was that, in the countries outside of China that are currently affected by the coronavirus outbreak, there is a distinct drop in search activity, particularly in South Korea and Japan, not so much in Italy.

(Source: Google Trends/MS Paint)

This provides an indication that investors should expect a drop in activity based on the coronavirus. And, don't forget that the global spread of this virus has just begun.

I am sure that some critics will bring up the fact that most of Match Group's revenue is subscription-based and that a short-term interruption will not impact revenues. However, the company's revenue retention is not that impressive. Only "85% of users return to the app in the following month."

(Source: Match Group)

When subscribers leave for any reason such as the coronavirus, there is a good chance they will not come back.

Maturity of the Online Dating Application

One thing that bothers me is that online dating appears to have become saturated. For example, interest in the Tinder app in the United States has flatlined for the last 5 years.

(Source: Google Trends/MS Paint)

Taking a look at the situation worldwide, it appears that Tinder's interest is still growing. However, some of Match Group's other applications are dying, applications such as OKCupid, Match.com, and Plenty of Fish (POS).

(Source: Google Trends/MS Paint)

Apart from the growth of Tinder internationally, which has its own set of problems, the only bright spot in Match Group's portfolio is Hinge, which is actually doing quite well in the United States.

(Source: Google Trends/MS Paint)

Hinge is similar to Tinder but provides matches based on Facebook friends. While Hinge appears to be the main bright spot, the Match Group will be focusing its resources trying to breathe life into its mediocre applications targeting the Asian market.

(Source: Match Group)

Given the popularity of the Hinge application, especially in the United States market where premium revenue can be generated, I find it difficult to understand why the focus doesn't remain with the Hinge application.

Apple iOS Upgrade

Tinder's Q4 results were impacted by Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) mandatory iOS 13 upgrade as described below:

Tinder's Q4 subscriber additions were impacted by changes to the cancellation flow contained in Apple's iOS 13 upgrade, and particularly by Apple's force adoption of iOS 13 for all users globally in December, which led to a higher level of cancellations and we had been expecting had the upgrade path been more voluntary on the part of users.

Investors should expect a further impact due to the iOS upgrade in the coming months.

Facebook Competition

Facebook has recently introduced a dating app. This could very well impact Match Group for a couple of reasons. The first reason is, of course, the competition. But the bigger issue is that many Tinder users log on to the app using Facebook sign-in. The question remains as to whether Facebook users will bother maintaining their Tinder subscription. The second concern has to do with the Hinge application. Hinge uses "friends" on Facebook to match prospective hookups. At some point in the future, Facebook may decide to limit data available to Hinge if it considers it a competitive threat. Remember what Facebook did to Zynga back in 2012.

Mobile App Stores

Match Group increasingly relies on mobile app stores such as the Apple App Store and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store for marketing and monetization of its mobile applications. Such reliance is listed as a risk item in the annual report:

There is no assurance that the mobile app stores upon which we rely will not limit or increasingly limit, eliminate, or otherwise interfere with our ability to access, collect, and use personal data about our users and subscribers that they have collected. To the extent that they do so, our business, financial condition, and results of operations could be adversely affected.

Summary and Conclusions

Match Group is expected to spin off from parent IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter of 2020, leaving Match Group with significant debt and a portfolio of products that are mostly either mature or slowing fading away. Tinder is a mature product in the United States and hopes to be rejuvenated this year with a slate of safety-related and product innovations. Hinge has potential but has a significantly smaller reach and revenue-generating capability than Tinder. Match Group appears to be placing its hopes for 2020 on other applications targeting Asia. It remains to be seen how successful the company will be with this initiative. Remember that these apps had negative revenue growth last year even with Hinge thrown in.

I expect that Match Group will be impacted on a short-term basis by the coronavirus and Apple's iOS upgrade. In addition, I also have concerns about Facebook's dating app and how Facebook will treat Match Group going forward. Given the high debt load, and short-term uncertainty, I am giving Match Group a neutral rating.

