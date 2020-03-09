The Long Oil, Short Natural Gas Trade Is Officially Dead

Natural gas producers with the cheapest proven reserves, and the greatest production, will be the biggest energy equity winners.

We got a preview of this unwind in November of 2018.

Long oil and short natural gas is one of the most crowded remaining trades in the financial markets.

Crowded trades have been unwinding ever since the short volatility trade busted in the first quarter of 2018.

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller "Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings." - Walter Schloss "A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."- Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

(Source: Author's Photo)

Introduction

I have been writing about the flawed current structure of the stock market for some time, highlighting how crowded trades were poised to unwind with a series of public articles, including these selected entries:

Be Prepared For A Crash - Published On October 26th, 2017

Be Prepared For A Crash - Part II - Published On February 6th, 2018

Crowded Trades Are Unwinding, With One Big One Left To Go - Published On November 14th, 2018

Parallels Of Index Funds To Subprime CDOs - Published September 5th, 2019

The SPY Shows The Current Market Structure Has Not Reversed Yet - Published March 2nd, 2020

With financial markets and financial market futures in a panic as I write this early on the morning of Monday, March 9th, 2020, including indications that both the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) will open down over 5%, and U.S. Treasury 10-Year Interest Rates trading below 0.5%, the most eye opening move is in the oil markets.

Both $WTIC oil prices, as measured by the United States Oil Fund (USO), and $BRENT oil prices, as measured by the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO), are poised to open U.S. trading more than 20% lower, entering a state of free fall, after Russia and Saudi Arabia could not come to an agreement at the recent OPEC meeting in Vienna.

The unwind of the oil market is the most positive thing that could happen for natural gas prices, as measured by the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) and the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL), as the primary bearish thesis on natural gas prices, which was that ever increasing associated gas production from oil drilling, would permanently depress prices, is now dead.

While natural gas strip prices should eventually move higher, the real longer-term winner is leading natural gas equities, many of which trade with proven reserves that are valued at a fraction of even today's downtrodden natural gas prices. Thus, as crowded trades continue to be unwound in the market, look for many market participants that were long oil and short natural gas to reverse their positions.

Investment Thesis

Starting with the first quarter 2018 unwind of the short volatility trade, a series of crowded trades have been unwinding in the financial markets. The recent collapse in crude oil prices is going to spark the unwind of the long oil short natural gas trade that has impaired the leading U.S. natural gas producers at the expense of the premium valued oil producers.

Oil Prices Are In Free Fall

Both $WTIC and $BRENT oil prices already are trading 20% lower today, Monday, March 9, 2020, and this is going to accelerate recent declines, with the potential to re-test the 2016 price lows in oil prices.

Prior to today's staggering price drop in oil prices, after a Russia and Saudi Arabia alliance fell apart the last three days, $WTIC and $BRENT oil prices were already down 32.4% and 31.4%, respectively.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

With $WTIC trading at $33.41, and $BRENT trading at $36.98 as I write this piece, prices are roughly $8 per barrel lower than Friday's closing price, and the magnitude, and speed of the current decline, firmly puts the 2016 price lows within reach, especially as financial markets grapple with pricing in the impact of COVID-19, a sprung to life black swan.

Price Declines Amplify Production Declines

Interestingly, as my colleague Lothar Grall has illustrated with the following chart, crude oil production, particularly U.S. shale oil production, already was rolling over, and set to decline imminently, and this was happening before the widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian, EIA Drilling Productivity Report)

With $WTIC prices below $35 now, drilling and completion activity, which already was down significantly year-over-year, is going to fall further.

(Source: Natural Gas Intelligence)

There's a case to be made that at today's prices crude oil production could give back a large portion of its 2016-2020 gains, as the steepening decline rate takes hold as new drilling grinds to a halt.

Interestingly, one of the prime beneficiaries of a decline in crude oil and condensate production is dry natural gas.

Building on this narrative, dry natural gas prices already have been in a more devastating bear market, with dry natural gas prices already trading near their 2016 lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Low natural gas prices already were enacting a greater relative response, with natural gas production rolling over in a much steeper decline curve than crude oil production, as the chart below illustrates.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian, EIA Drilling Productivity Report)

Looking at the above chart, initial production already went below the legacy decline rate, and this was leading to outright production declines in lower 48 dry natural gas production.

With a roughly six-month lag in production declines to a drop in rig counts, dry natural gas production is poised to fall further in the near term.

Ironically, this is happening as the primary bearish thesis on dry natural gas prices, specifically the ever increasing production of associated gas as a byproduct of oil drilling, is being debunked in real time.

Thus, as the financial markets look forward, they are going to see an increasingly favorable supply/demand environment for dry natural gas prices.

Lower Oil Prices Should Lead To Higher Natural Gas Prices

With the financial markets in a state of shock, almost everything is being sold off, as increased volatility has taken its toll on risk budgets.

This includes natural gas prices, which are according to the CME Group's (CME) data, are down across the board as I write this piece.

(Source: CME Group)

While the price action looks unfavorable for both oil and natural gas prices right now, on Friday, March 6, 2020, $WTIC crude oil prices were down 10.1%, $BRENT oil prices were down 9.4%, and natural gas prices were down 3.6%, yet many of the leading natural gas producers finished higher on Friday, led by Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), whose shares rose 9.7%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Building on this narrative, Cabot, currently the fourth-largest dry natural gas producer, saw share price gains on Friday, and so did EQT Corp (EQT), whose shares finished higher by 0.6% on Friday, Antero Resources (AR), whose shares finished higher by 2.2%, Range Resources (RRC), whose shares finished higher by 3.6%, Southwestern Energy (SWN), whose shares finished higher by 4.0%, and CNX Resources (CNX), whose shares finished higher by 1.2%.

Clearly, there was a one-day divergence, when oil prices were down sharply, natural gas prices were lower too, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) was down 1.0%, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was down 1.7%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was down 1.7%.

Leading Natural Gas Producers Are The Heart Of The Opportunity

Exxon Mobil (XOM), which has been caught up in the energy equity downturn, with its shares off 33.6% year-to-date, is a famous long-term strategic energy player. On this note, they bought XTO Energy in December 2009, increasing their secular bet on higher natural gas prices. I wrote about this in the article, "Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount," focusing on the price they paid, and the comparative relative bargains today.

Now Exxon shares have been stuck in neutral, for over a decade now, as the long-term chart illustrates, and remember, this chart, posted pre-market on March 9, 2020, does not take into account the steep indicated fall today.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

One of the many recent criticisms of Exxon is that they are too heavily focused on the natural gas market, and obviously, natural gas pricing has hurt earnings results, as natural gas prices have been relatively weaker than crude oil prices in recent years.

However, this apparent weakness could turn into a positive with materially higher natural gas prices, which appear more likely given the forthcoming decline in associated gas production.

Who else will benefit?

Personally, I think the prime beneficiaries will be the Appalachia natural gas producers, who have the lowest costs, outside of associated gas production, and the most robust production on a per well basis.

These producers collectively dominate the top-10 list of U.S. domestic natural gas producers today, as I illustrated in my article, "Natural Gas Production 2010 Vs. 2019."

Here's a recap, from that article, of the top-10 domestic natural gas producers today, vs. 2010.

Top-Ten U.S. Natural Gas Producers Year-End 2010

For reference, at year-end 2010, here were the top U.S. natural gas producers:

1. Exxon Mobil - 3.9 Bcf/day

2. Chesapeake (CHK) - 2.6 Bcf/day

3. Anadarko (APC) - 2.4 Bcf/day

4. Devon Energy (DVN) - 2 Bcf/day

5. BP (BP) - 1.9 Bcf/day

6. Encana (ECA) - 1.8 Bcf/day

7. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 1.6 Bcf/day

8. Southwestern Energy (SWN) - 1.3 Bcf/day

9. Chevron (CVX) - 1.3 Bcf/day

10. Williams Energy (WPX) - 1.2 Bcf/day

Top-Ten Natural Gas Producers First Quarter 2019

Range Resources was the modern pioneer of Appalachia, and that discovery in 2004 grew into a behemoth by the end of 2019, with Appalachia-focused producers occupying eight of the 10 slots of the largest U.S. natural gas producers.

Appalachia-focused natural gas producers are now eight of the 10 largest U.S. producers, shown in the table above, with a couple of comments as follows:

1. EQT Corp. - 4.0 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer, who produces roughly the same amount of gas as the leading producer in 2010, Exxon Mobil.

2. Exxon Mobil - 2.7 Bcf/day - Major integrated E&P sits in the number two spot, bolstered by its acquisition of XTO in 2009, though U.S. production is down since that time frame.

3. BP - 2.3 Bcf/day - In the No. 3 spot after acquiring BHP Billiton's (BHP) onshore assets.

4. Cabot Oil & Gas - 2.3 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based Cabot is neck-and-neck with Antero and takes the number four spot in this ranking, as of the date of the list/data.

5. Antero Resources - 2.2 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer is poised to ascent to No. 2 spot in dry natural gas production, as they continue to execute on their growth plan and is the second-largest domestic producer of natural gas liquids, after the Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Anadarko merger, holding roughly 40% of Appalachia's liquids rich acreage.

6. Chesapeake Energy - 2.0 Bcf/day - Appalachia leading Northeast producer, whose Appalachia dry gas assets are comparable to COG's, in my opinion. Total natural gas production is down for CHK year-over-year after selling their Utica assets. Chesapeake also gets substantial natural gas production from their Haynesville acreage (in addition to associated gas production from their oil related plays) which Tellurian (TELL) has previously made overtures to buy (the TELL implosion is another article I am working on right now), but this is higher cost production compared to their Appalachia acreage position.

7. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings (Private Company) - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer who was founded by Aubrey McClendon, the late former founder of Chesapeake Energy, after leaving CHK.

8. Southwestern Energy - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-focused producer who left behind their legacy Fayetteville founding assets to focus on the better economics of Appalachia. Owns assets in Northeast Appalachia, near COG and CHK, and is developing Southwestern Appalachia liquid assets.

9. Range Resources - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer that's the founding modern Appalachia producer, drilling the first well in 2004, and that continues to own some of the best acreage in Appalachia today, from my perspective. Additionally, they have reduced debt over the last year, with overriding royalty interest sales, the latest to a group that included Franco-Nevada (FNV), pioneering a way, albeit an expensive way, for E&Ps to reduce debt. The silver lining is that FNV's implied valuation of RRC is much higher than the current share price today.

10. CNX Resources - 1.4 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based former coal-focused company, has pivoted to become a top-ten U.S. natural gas producer.

In summary, the heart of the opportunity in the downtrodden natural gas equities today, is in the leading Appalachia producers, and the price action on Friday, March 6, 2020, is perhaps the first light at the end of the tunnel. Building on this narrative, we know how quickly the markets adapt to pricing signals today, once the narrative shifts, with price action ultimately leading the narrative, so pay attention to this dynamic in the days ahead.

Closing Thoughts - The Long Oil, Short Natural Gas Trade Is Another Crowded Trade That Is Poised To Unwind

In a market environment that's very reminiscent of 2008 and early 2009, where a day seems like a week, and a week seems like a month, the unwind of the OPEC supply agreement, which occurred over the past three days, has the potential to end another crowded trade in the market, specifically the long oil, short natural gas trade.

Goldman Sachs already is predicting that oil prices could trade into the $20 range, and as these price forecasts become more prevalent, expect market participants to do the math on future associated gas production.

Importantly, the adjustment in natural gas production volumes, and oil production volumes, was well underway before the current severe price dislocation.

Recent events have only accelerated the narrative, and once market participants grab ahold of a trend, they can take it farther than ever these days.

Wrapping up, as the long oil, short natural gas trade unwinds, look for other crowded trades to unwind too.

On this note, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from technology equities to energy equities and from growth-to-value takes place.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed. More specifically, from my vantage point there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more important, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, BHP, BP, CHK, CNX, DVN, EQT, FNV, OXY, RRC, SWN, XOM, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.