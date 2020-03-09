Stop Watching Stocks: High-Yield Bonds Are The Worry

There may be an opportunity to position here, but we need to see credit spreads narrow.

While the move in stocks has been shocking, the real concern is the junk debt market.

“Worry is a cycle of inefficient thoughts whirling around a center of fear.” - Corrie Ten Boom

Writing this Monday morning, I’m struck by the panic going on in markets. The conditions were in place toward the end of January for a high volatility period to come given short-term indicators I track and provide signals on in the Lead-Lag Report, which thankfully alerted subscribers to position risk-off before it was too late on Jan. 27. I use the term conditions purposely. I'm a firm believer that no one can ever know the exact price level stocks bottom at, or where a top is. The only thing I can tell you about is the weather – the conditions that favor an accident. And boy what an accident it has been, first sparked by Coronavirus, and now oil.

I’ve been watching oil closely for weeks, and argued that we are at a critical juncture on Twitter for prices here toward the end of February.

Often times it isn’t the obvious (Coronavirus) that sends stocks really plummeting, but rather the thing which no one sees coming. With the Saudi Oil price war now fully underway, in the midst of a very vulnerable market climate, the scary thing is a potential wave of defaults in the energy sector. Now to be clear, Energy (IEZ) has been a laggard for a long time.

The dilemma here's that while bulls will argue that cheap oil is good for the consumer, it’s actually highly damaging to the bond market, and particularly high-yield junk debt ETFs. One of the largest junk debt ETFs, JNK, has more than 10% of its holdings in the energy sector.

Source: SSGA.com

That, combined with consumer high-yield bonds, means junk debt is getting hit from all fronts here. Historically, major collapses in equities are preceded by significant credit spread widening, whereby junk debt hugely underperforms “risk-free” Treasuries. When looking at the price action of JNK relative to TLT (despite having different durations), it’s clear bonds are suffering from severe stress, and it’s plausible that equities have not reacted as much as they should have yet based on this.

Personally, I don’t have a clue if we are entering into a wave of defaults. I think this move lower is akin to a crash like I mentioned several weeks ago. The one silver lining about crashes is that they tend to be over quickly despite the severe pain that comes from it. As I’ve been mentioning to subscribers of the Lead-Lag Report, I think we do have a nice set up for a melt-up rally toward the end of the month assuming the quant signals I follow flip back to risk-on en mass, but for that melt-up to happen, we need to see energy rally back strongly and credit spreads narrowing aggressively (meaning JNK up and Treasuries down).

Separately, I do wonder if we are seeing, given unprecedented volatility, the dangers of commission-free trading and a world dominated by ETFs.

Never before has so much money been centralized in ETFs like today, allowing investors to not only quickly push prices up, but also punish them on the way down faster than ever before. I think the implications on junk debt ETFs and energy are clear – panic creates a negative feedback loop of on-going default risk, further credit spread widening, more fear, and then perception becoming reality. Near term, yes we may be at a great buying point for junk debt, but we need spreads to start narrowing here for any kind of future melt-up in risk assets to take place.

Bottom line? The stock market doesn’t matter as much anymore. What matters is credit. That will be our tell on a coming change in weather.

