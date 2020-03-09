Charles Schwab: You Can't Discount The Economic Cycle

But given where we are in the economic cycle, I would be wary of considering financial services growth stocks such as SCHW.

SCHW is one of the pioneers in the discount brokerage business, with over 40 years of experience. In Q4 19 they made some eye-popping strategic decisions in this market space that got everyone talking.

Firstly, in October, they took the initiative of cutting retail discount brokerage commissions (base commissions on stocks, ETFs and per-leg fee of options) to zero! While there was an initial knee-jerk sell-off, the stock soon recovered, as investors realized that these commissions account for only about 4% of SCHW’s total revenue. This compares favorably to other peers whose dependence on commissions make up anything between 18-28%. This was seen as an important trigger in driving volume towards SCHW. Faced with the fear of being left out, other key peers were forced to follow suit in pursuing this zero-commission game.

That said, it’s important to note that trading revenue as a % of total revenue for all these firms has anyway been slumping for years at a stretch; while, as a business principle, this zero commission development may come across as something revolutionary, in economic terms, it is unlikely to move the needle significantly.

The second important development took place in late November, as SCHW announced the $26bn acquisition of fellow discount broker- TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. This will help SCHW gain 12 million client accounts, $1.3 trillion in client assets, and approximately $5 billion in annual revenue. Financials benefits will come through in year 3, with an 18-20% drop in the cost base on account of expense synergies; this should lead to a 10-15% accretion in FY22 EPS. The combined entity with an estimated market share of 27% (by customer assets) will now be second to Fidelity.

Why I would avoid SCHW despite these positive developments

While I like both of SCHW’s recent initiatives to drive consolidation and market share, as a tactical play, I don’t think the conditions are ideal to be putting your money in this space, as noted in the Lead-Lag Report. Let me make a case for my rationale:-

At its essence, the product on offer here is a plain-vanilla, commoditized product, where the levels of service differentiation or tech differentiation between various firms are quite minimal. Thus, ultimately, this is something of a ‘growth-at-all-costs’ industry, where you find a lot of undercutting and M&A, just so you have more volume to service. I would consider investing in firms with these sorts of business models when we are at the early stage or mid-cycle stage, but not at the current stage of the economic cycle, where there’s a strong chance growth may have peaked, and could likely fall-off going forward.

Secondly, consider that a large part of SCHW’s revenue comes from the Net Interest Income (61%). Clients park cash balances with SCHW. This is reinvested in money market funds, fixed income securities, margin loans, and bank loans. Given the expectation of a more dovish path by central banks to counter the coronavirus and recession risks, I think financial services firms such as SCHW, with a larger dependence on interest income (c.61%) as opposed to fee-based income streams (c.30%) could be impacted.

And finally, I look at SCHW’s broader peer group as represented by the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI). We can see that over the last 1 year and even over a longer period, that the price performance of this ETF closely mirrored that of the benchmark S&P500. When the market does well, the business prospects of these stocks look good, as that’s where their target customer group is based. If your base case for the S&P500 in 2020 is further weakness from here, there is evidence to suggest that firms that make up this ETF (ETF has 3.36% exposure towards SCHW) could be in for a tough ride.

I’d also like to highlight one more data point. On the SCHW price charts, the sell-off in March has been a lot more brutal than the broader peer group, as represented by the IAI ETF.

Institutional interest in this stock since the strategic developments in Q4 19 (zero commissions and HD Ameritrade acquisition) have soared. Data from Insider Monkey shows that the number of Hedge Funds with positions in SCHW, was the highest in 4 years, with the real surge coming through in Q4. Given that Hedge Funds are permitted to deal in futures and options, I would not be surprised to discover that a significant number of these long open interest positions, that may have likely been built up in Q419, may have been unwound over the last few weeks, thus accentuating the price fall. Of course, this may well yet turn out to be conjecture, but the broad point I wanted to make is that, when there is so much of recent aggregate institutional interest in a stock, the margin for error is very small, and any turn in risk sentiment tends to affect these stocks the most.

To sum up, I like the strategic decisions that SCHW has undertaken and the forward dividend yield of 2.11% is useful, but given where we are currently are in the economic cycle, I would not like to park my funds in this avenue. I am neutral on the stock.

