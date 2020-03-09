Fresenius SE: A Good Buying Opportunity

Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2019 on Feb. 20. And in a first reaction, the stock could reach its highs around €52 again, which have been the resistance level for Fresenius SE for about a year. In April and December 2019, the stock already tried to climb higher, but failed. And now, the stock failed for a third time and is now trading rather close to its multi-year lows of €40. But the reason for this 20% decline were not the results of Fresenius, but rather the fear, that COVID-19 might become a pandemic and have massive negative effects on the world economy.

(Source: Pixabay)

This is reason enough to look at Fresenius again as the positive results and the optimistic guidance in combination with the low stock price due to the fear of a global pandemic create a great buying opportunity for a high-quality business.

The results

While Fresenius is still struggling in some aspects, the results can be described as rather positive. When looking at reported numbers, net income and earnings per share could increase about 2% YoY and sales grew even 8% compared to 2018. When looking at growth in constant currency, sales could increase 6% for the full year and net income was flat compared to 2018. Organic sales growth for the Fresenius Group was 5% in 2019. Fresenius SE also increased the number of employees 6% to about 294,000.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

Fresenius Group has a simple business structure. The operating business comprises the four business segments Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), which is also listed on several stock exchanges, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. While Fresenius SE is holding about 32% of Fresenius Medical Care and 77% of Fresenius Vamed, the other two business segments are held by 100%.

(Source: Fresenius Fact Sheet)

The most important segment is still Fresenius Medical Care, as it is contributing about 50% of total sales and 50% of the group’s EBIT. When looking at sales, Fresenius Helios seems to be the second most important segment, but Fresenius Kabi is contributing more to the bottom line due to the higher EBIT margin. In 2019, the EBIT margin of Fresenius Kabi was 17.3%.

Reason to Buy I: Improving Business

Fresenius Helios, which gave some reasons to worry in the past (especially the business in Germany) shows continued stabilization in Germany and strong growth in Spain. In the fourth quarter of 2019, sales of Helios Germany increased 3% and EBIT increased 4%. For 2020, management is expecting EBIT for Helios Germany being about the same as in 2019 (maybe growth in the very low single digits is possible). But on the earnings call, the CEO Stephan Sturm seemed to very optimistic about Fresenius Helios – especially in Germany. The growth for Helios Spain is still strong. In the fourth quarter, sales of Helios Spain increased 9% and EBIT increased 6%. For the full year, sales of Helios Spain also increased 9% with organic growth being 7%. Helios Spain has also opened its first proton therapy center in Madrid and this is the first such center in Spain.

Management is also rather optimistic for Fresenius Kabi. Some of the launches in 2019 came later than expected and as a result they were not contributing to 2019 sales as much as previously expected. Hence, the 2019 launches will make higher contributions to this year, but less than originally planned. For 2020, Fresenius is expecting at least 15 launches. Management’s hopes are especially relying on Idacio for 2020, which is already launched in most major European countries. Emerging markets are still a huge success for Fresenius Kabi and management believes it can keep the momentum in Latin America. But even more important for Fresenius Kabi is China. It is now roughly a €1 billion business and while management is not necessarily expecting the same growth rates as in the past (about 10% CAGR during the last five years), high-single digit growth is a realistic assumption for the growth of Kabi in China in the coming years. And of course, management pointed out, that it is difficult to make reliable assumptions how COVID-19 might affect the business.

And for Fresenius Medical Care, management is expecting sales and net income to grow within a mid-to-high single digit percentage range in constant currencies.

As a result of these improvements and positive tendencies, management is expecting sales to grow between 4% and 7% in constant currency in 2020, which already includes contributions from signed, but not yet closed acquisitions. Net income is expected to grow between 1% and 5% in constant currency in 2020. And finally, management also confirmed the medium-term growth targets for 2020-2023: 4-7% organic sales growth (and about 1% additional growth stemming from small to mid-size acquisitions) and 5-9% organic net income growth (and also about 1% additional growth stemming from acquisitions).

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

Reason to Buy II: Long-term Potential

Fresenius SE is also a good long-term investment for several reasons. First of all, Fresenius is investing for long-term growth right now and has high capital expenditures, which have a negative effect on free cash flow in the short term (in 2019 and probably also in 2020), but should pay off in the long term and lead to stable growth over the long run. Additionally, Fresenius is also profiting from some fundamental “mega-trends” like an aging population in many western countries, which should increase the demand for medical treatment. And we are also seeing an increasing incidence of diabetes and high blood pressure and treatment quality improvement, that is especially positive for Fresenius Medical Care, but also for Fresenius Helios as the demand for hospital treatment will rise.

When looking at the last 30 years, revenue also grew with a CAGR of 16.7%. When looking at the last 20 years, the CAGR was still 10.3% and during the last decade, the CAGR was 9.6%. This is showing us, that growth slowed down over the years, but Fresenius is still growing in the very high single digits and it seems unlikely, that Fresenius will turn into a company with low single digits growth rates within just a few quarters. And the medium-term guidance of 4% to 7% revenue growth seems absolutely realistic. One can argue, if Fresenius has a wide economic moat, but it has definitely a very stable business model and the assumption that Fresenius can still grow in the mid-single digits or even high-single digits seems justified.

Dividend

When talking about Fresenius, one has to mention the dividend as Fresenius SE and Fresenius Medical Care are the only two German dividend aristocrats listed in the DAX-30 and Fresenius SE increased its dividend for the 27th consecutive year and will pay out a dividend of €0.84 for the business year 2019 (compared to €0.80 the year before). Right now, Fresenius has a dividend yield of 2%, which is a rather low dividend yield, but we also have to keep in mind, that the company’s payout ratio is also rather low. In the past few years, the payout ratio was always between 20% and 25% and it is also the company’s dividend policy to keep the payout ratio in that range.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

Many other companies are considering share buybacks as a way to reward shareholders, but for Fresenius share buybacks are not really an option. During the last earnings call, management stated, that they are not categorically ruling share buybacks out, but as share buybacks are not leading to EBITDA growth and are not generating any free cash flow, it is not the preferred way to create shareholder value.

Problematic Balance Sheet

After mentioning many positive aspects about Fresenius, there is one final point that seems to be worrisome – the company’s balance sheet. On December 31, 2019, Fresenius had €27,258 million in debt on its balance sheet. When comparing the debt to the total shareholder’s equity of €26,580 million, this results in a D/E ratio of 1.03, which is acceptable. But when comparing the debt levels to last year’s operating income of €4,631 million it would take almost six years to repay the debt by the generated operating income, which is a very long time. We have to point out, that this year’s operating income is lower than the operating income of the last year and Fresenius will probably be able to increase its operating income in the years to come. But the debt levels of Fresenius are rather high and a bit worrisome. And Fresenius has only €1,654 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. And aside from debt, Fresenius has also €31,606 million in goodwill and other intangible assets on its balance sheet.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

When looking at net debt/EBITDA, we can see, that the current ratio is rather high (3.1x), but during the past two decades we saw similar high ratios for several times and Fresenius managed to outperform in an impressive way nevertheless.

In its medium-term guidance, management is expecting about 1% additional growth from small and medium sized acquisitions – indicating, that management will continue to acquire other businesses. But considering the rather high debt levels, Fresenius shouldn’t make any major acquisitions and it should also not take on additional debt.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In 2019, the capital expenditures for Fresenius were rather high and therefore led to a lower free cash flow than in the past years. In 2019, free cash flow for the group was €1,081 million and for 2020, management is expecting the capital expenditures to be at a high level once again having a negative effect on free cash flow. For 2020, we assume that free cash flow will be similar as in 2019.

From 2021 going forward, management is expecting capital expenditures to return to the historic levels of 6% of sales. And when taking the midpoint of the company’s sales guidance, it will generate almost €40 billion in sales in 2021 and capital expenditures will therefore be around €2,360 million. The operating cash flow will be a little over €4 billion in 2021 (when taking the company’s own growth assumptions) and this leads to a free cash flow of €1,660 million in 2021. For the following years, we assume a moderate 5.5% annual growth (midpoint of company’s sales guidance) and after the first decade we assume 4% growth till perpetuity. I like to point out, that all these assumptions are extremely conservative and it seems likely, that Fresenius will outperform these growth expectations. But using these numbers leads to an intrinsic value of €51.20 and when adding an additional 20% margin of safety we get an entry point of €41. When buying Fresenius right now, we should expect an annual yield of at least 10% as the stock seems to be undervalued.

When calculating a little more progressive and assume the same free cash flow for 2020 and 2021 as in the calculation above, but following that 7% growth for the following years (mid-point of medium-term guidance) and then 5% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of €63.12, which seems more realistic than the calculation above.

Conclusion

Fresenius mentioned on its earnings call (as many other companies), that it is difficult to assess the potential negative impact from COVID19, but Fresenius’ business can be described as rather recession proof and even in the worst case of COVID-19 becoming a pandemic and leading to a global recession – the company should perform quite well in the coming years. However, in case of a global stock market crash, I wouldn’t rule out that Fresenius will drop much lower - €30 seems possible in such a scenario. Nevertheless, Fresenius seems to be fairly valued and a good long-term investment at this point. The best tactic right now could be to split a position and already purchase half of a full position and then add if the stock should drop lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSNUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.