At Home Group: Burning Down The House

Covid-19 presents a near term catalyst that may aggravate At Home's problems further by disrupting its supply chain and/or driving negative sales trends. The situation is already delicate.

At Home Group is highly leveraged, total debt of nearly $1.9B dwarfs just $14M in cash. Comp trends are terrible with Pier 1 declaring bankruptcy. Cash flow is relatively weak.

Pricing on At Home Group's term loans continues to slump, with the recent bid at 83.50, indicating that the company will have to roll its debt at very high rates.

In December we wrote an article on how financial engineering had allowed At Home Group to grow at an exorbitant rate, despite having operations that generate relatively little cash flow. The end product of this PE-backed financial engineering is a highly leveraged business challenged by a growing cohort of online furniture retailers that the PE sponsors have in large part reduced their holdings in.

In 2020, the At Home share price rebounded to $7.15 before tumbling to roughly $4.50 prior to today's trading, all time lows. What most investors don't know is what's been happening in the credit markets. At Home's term loans have continued to plummet and the recent bid is just $83.50, as one bond dealer put it "if the market is even really there at all."

(Image source: Bloomberg)

At Home is in serious trouble. The yield on these term loans is now effectively yield about 14% on $286.5M outstanding. With just $14M in cash, At Home will most likely have to roll them. The current LIBOR + 3.5% rate could jump to 14% or higher. This is in spite of the recent fed cut.

This implies that interest expense might increase to roughly $40M or more when they come due in June of 2022, an increase of $28M. This could wipe out most of the company's net income. Potential creditors will easily realize this, and will also be weighing At Home's $1.2B in lease obligations and $299M in short term borrowings as well. Cash flow from operations was just $63.4M on an LTM basis. It's a disaster waiting to happen.

To be sure, these problems are only enhanced further if At Home has negative comparable store sales numbers. This would destabilize an already delicate situation, and further erode creditor and investor confidence in the At Home business model, and its ability to fend off increasingly sophisticated eCommerce competitors. Indicators have not been good. Pier 1 Imports filed for bankruptcy just a few weeks ago. Bed Bath & Beyond is cutting 10% of its corporate staff.

The Covid-19 coronavirus is a massive potential catalyst for that to happen, part of the reason the stock has been plummeting in recent sessions. Even if the impact is relatively minor in the US (in full disclosure, we have our doubts) the majority of At Home's supply chain is rooted in mainland China, India, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Turkey.

Conclusion & Thoughts on Covid-19

In addition to being challenged by online retail's push into niche businesses such as furniture, At Home now faces the additional catalysts of supply disruption and/or economic shock from Covid-19.

Covid-19 is a coronavirus, in the same category of SARS and MERS. The most recent pandemic was H1N1 in 2009, which rapidly spread to 11-21% of the global population. However, it had a very low mortality rate of less than 0.1%. What makes Covid-19 different? It has an R0 of 2.8, meaning it spreads about twice as fast as H1N1. The Chinese Academy of Science estimates the R0 may be 4.08. It has a death rate of 3.4%, meaning it is at least 34x more deadly than H1N1.

We believe that in this "black swan" event driven market, weak hands will only continue to get weaker. We believe there is a strong possibility that At Home will collapse under the weight of its own leverage, and remain short the stock. The credit markets seem to be agreeing.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HOME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.