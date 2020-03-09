Sun Art Retail: Tailwinds Might Not Persist

Sun Art Retail's impressive year-to-date same-store sales growth of approximately +4.8% was partly attributable to high food inflation, which might not be sustained for full-year 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Sun Art Retail (OTCPK:SURRY) (OTCPK:SURRF) [6808:HK], China's largest hypermarket operator which has transitioned into a "New Retail" model integrating both offline and online retail operations since late-2017.

The current coronavirus outbreak had a slightly positive impact on Sun Art Retail, with a year-to-date same-store sales growth of +4.8% and a doubling of the average ticket size for online orders. On the other hand, Sun Art Retail's rental income could be negatively impacted by the suspension of business operations for some of its tenants, and rent concessions offered to the tenants to tide over the current difficult period. More importantly, high inflation, especially meat prices, had helped to support Sun Art Retail's strong same-store sales in the beginning of 2020.

Looking ahead, there is no guarantee that such tailwinds will persist for full-year 2020, but positives have already been priced in with the company valued by the market at a forward P/E multiple representing a premium to its historical averages. As such, I believe that a "Neutral" rating is fair.

This is an update of my initiation article on Sun Art Retail published on September 3, 2019. The share price has increased by +43% from HK$7.63 as of August 30, 2019, to HK$10.94 as of March 6, 2020. It currently trades at 30.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a premium to its historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples of 24.0 times and 21.8 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.4%.

Readers are advised to trade in Sun Art Retail's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 6808:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $15 million and market capitalization is above $13 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Growth In Same-Store Sales And Average Online Order Ticket Size Year-to-date

There are 80,735 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 3,119 deaths on a cumulative basis in Mainland China, as of the time of writing. The current coronavirus outbreak has had a slightly positive impact on Sun Art Retail's businesses and financial performance in the first two months of 2020.

Sun Art Retail disclosed at its FY2019 earnings call on February 24, 2020, that its year-to-date same-store sales growth was approximately +4.8%, which was supported by a high-single-digit YoY sales growth for fresh products. More specifically, the company's weekly same-store sales growth has been consistently in the +3%-5% range in the two weeks prior to the beginning of Chinese New Year (January 25, 2020) and in the first two weeks of Chinese New Year as well.

Also, the average ticket size of online orders for Sun Art Retail grocery delivery via the Tao Xian Da platform has approximately doubled in 2020 year-to-date, as per the company's comments at the recent FY2019 results briefing. Average daily orders per store were in the 500-700 range in the first two months of 2020, with average ticket size in the RMB100-120, range which represented a significant increase from the average ticket size of RMB62 for online orders in June 2019.

The impressive same-store sales figure and the increase in average ticket size for online orders year-to-date were largely the result of more people in China staying indoors for a longer period of time and in turn driving higher demand for groceries.

Sun Art Retail expressed its optimism on higher online sales being sustained even after the current coronavirus outbreak is contained. The company emphasized at its FY2019 earnings call on February 24, 2020, that online sales "will continue to increase because the consumer behavior is changing" and it is well-positioned to capitalize on growing online sales due to "two years of New Retail transformation." I elaborated in detail in my initiation article published on September 3, 2019, how Sun Art Retail has transitioned into a "New Retail" model integrating both offline and online retail operations since late-2017.

Downside Risks To Rental Income

On the flip side, the current coronavirus outbreak has also caused some headaches for Sun Art Retail. Operating hours for certain of its physical stores have also been reduced, while online delivery takes a longer time on average. The company is facing some issues with logistics in China, especially with respect to the supply of fresh products which is mostly sourced from rural areas in the country. This is largely due to traffic controls being put in place by the Chinese authorities to control the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the bigger issue for Sun Art Retail lies is the downside risks to its rental income. Sun Art Retail earned RM4,078 million from rental income associated with "renting gallery space in hypermarket complexes to operators of businesses" as per the FY2019 financial results announcement.

While the company's rental income is small relative to its FY2019 total revenue of RMB95,357 million, it exceeds the FY2019 net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB2,834 million. Given that the renting of gallery space is complementary to the company's operations of hypermarket stores, there should not be significant direct costs associated with the rental business. As a result, a comparison of Sun Art Retail's rental income with its overall net profit is more appropriate, which implies the significance of the rental business's contribution to earnings.

Approximately 80% of Sun Art Retail's tenants renting gallery space at the hypermarket stores were not open for business on February 15, 2020, but that ratio had dropped to 50% by February 20, 2020. It is reasonable to expect that Sun Art Retail will offer rent concessions to its tenants for a certain period of time.

The risks associated with lower rental income for Sun Art Retail is partly mitigated by two factors.

Firstly, Sun Art Retail claims that local governments in China have provided subsidies to the company, including those specifically catering to landlords who are expected to pass on such subsidies to tenants in the form of rent concessions. Secondly, turnover rent (rent which varies with tenants' retail sales) is at a moderate 20%-30% of Sun Art Retail's total rental income, so a majority of the company's rental income is still fixed rent.

Inflation-Driven Growth Might Not Be Sustainable

Sun Art Retail's impressive year-to-date same-store sales growth of approximately +4.8% in the first two months of 2020 was partly due to higher grocery demand as highlighted in the preceding section, and also partly due to food inflation in China.

China's Consumer Price Index, or CPI, was up +5.4% YoY in January 2020, ahead of market expectations of +4.9% YoY. The main culprit was food inflation, with the cost of food in China up +20.6% YoY in January 2020, following a +17.4% YoY increase in December 2019.

The increasing price of pork and other substitutes such as mutton and beef in China as a result of the African Swine Fever contributed to the rising food inflation in the country. In addition, disruption to food supply chains due to the current coronavirus outbreak also played a significant role in China's food inflation.

Meat accounted for 5% of Sun Art Retail's sales in FY2019 and contributed to a positive +0.3% impact on same-store sales growth last year. There is no guarantee that meat and food prices will remain high for full-year 2020, which implies downside risks to the company's same-store sales growth and gross profit margins for the remainder of FY2020.

Valuation

Sun Art Retail trades at 30.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 27.1 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its HK$10.94 as of March 6, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples were 24.0 times and 21.8 times respectively.

Sun Art Retail offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.4% and 1.6% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sun Art Retail are a decrease in same-store sales growth and gross profit margins in tandem with a decline in food inflation in China, and stiffer-than-expected competition from other online and offline food retail companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.