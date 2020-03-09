COVID-19 Not Likely To Leave The Global Economy Bedridden

Monetary stimulus has begun, and fiscal stimulus is likely to follow, which may help to limit the economic impact of the disease.

Measures to control the spread of the disease are proving effective, although these measures are likely having a larger economic impact than the disease itself.

The spread of COVID-19 is highly dependent on temperature, and as the Northern Hemisphere enters summer, its spread will be hampered.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, particularly outside of China, panic in financial markets appears to be reaching fever pitch. This is largely being driven by uncertainty as there is no clarity on how large the economic impact will be or how long it will last, but with estimates of total possible infections as high as 40-70% of the global population, it is easy to understand why investors are spooked. Although given only 3-8% of Americans are infected by influenza each season, these estimates appear overly dire.

Figure 1: Global Coronavirus Cases and Deaths

(Source: Created by author using data from worldofmeters)

Data indicates that COVID-19 is both more infectious and more deadly than seasonal flu, which gives it the potential to create a global humanitarian crisis. The potential economic impact is unknown though and the largest impact is likely from measures to reduce the spread of the disease, like social distancing and reduced travel.

Figure 2: Reproduction Number of Various Diseases

(Source: Bloomberg)

Figure 3: Mortality Rate of Various Diseases

(Source: Bloomberg)

While the number of cases and deaths are likely to continue accelerating in the short term, there is reason to believe COVID-19 can still be contained. Research indicates that the spread of coronavirus is highly related to temperature with transmissibility falling at higher temperatures. A quick analysis shows that the countries with the most COVID-19 cases per capita are generally located at higher latitudes where temperatures are currently lower. Despite proximity to China and a large amount of tourism traffic from Wuhan over Chinese New Year, many South East Asian nations have been minimally impacted by COVID-19 and the disease has been slow to spread after the first cases were diagnosed. This contrasts sharply to a number of European nations where outbreaks occurred later and the spread of the disease has been much faster.

Figure 4: Average Maximum Daily Temperature and COVID-19 Cases per Capita for all Effected Countries

(Source: Created by author using data from worldofmeters and worldweatheronline)

This dynamic has been highlighted by numerous people when discussing the spread of COVID-19 by using seasonal flu as a reference point. Experts have been quick to downplay this though, likely due to a lack of data on COVID-19 specifically and a desire to ensure people are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease and not relying on weather.

Figure 5: U.S. Peak Month of Flu Activity 1982-2018

(Source: CDC)

The spread of SARS and the Spanish Flu were also largely confined to colder months in the Northern Hemisphere.

Figure 6: Probable Cases of SARS by Week of Onset

(Source: WHO)

Figure 7: Spanish Flu Mortality in America and Europe 1918-1919

(Source: thevintagenews)

While it is unknown if the increase in temperature as the Northern Hemisphere enters summer is likely to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is highly likely to make it easier to contain, and given that 88% of global population lives in the Northern Hemisphere, the economic impact of COVID-19 may be limited to a fairly short window of time. In addition, as recognition of the seriousness of the disease rises, measures to restrict the spread of the disease will continue to be implemented. Countries like China and Singapore have shown that an outbreak can be contained if the situation is well handled.

Figure 8: The World's Population by Latitude Year 2000

(Source: themarysue)

Figure 9: Average Maximum Daily Temperature in Kuala Lumpur and London

(Source: Created by author using data from worldweatheronline)

It appears that China has largely controlled the spread of COVID-19, although indications are that this came at significant economic cost. Outside of China the growth rate of cases already appears to have peaked, and absent new unconstrained outbreaks like in South Korea, Italy and Iran, this growth rate is likely to continue to fall, which is incompatible with sustained widespread transmission of the disease.

Figure 10: COVID-19 Cases Outside of China

(Source: Created by author using data from worldofmeters)

The growth rate of cases outside China appears to be on a similar path to cases in China after restrictions on the spread of the disease were implemented. If this trend were to continue, the COVID-19 situation could be largely contained within approximately 1-2 months. This is likely overly optimistic though as most countries will not be able to implement restrictions as effectively as China and the disease is now much more dispersed globally, making continued infections more likely. There is a balance between preventative measures and rising temperatures limiting the spread of the disease and wide dispersal of the disease making continued infections more likely. It is unclear how this will play out in coming months, but the current evidence does not point towards an ongoing spread of the disease over a period of months to years with the majority of the world's population becoming infected.

Figure 11: Growth in COVID-19 Cases

(Source: Created by author using data from worldofmeters)

Monetary stimulus has begun in a number of countries and fiscal stimulus is likely to follow, which should support the global economy if the disease can be relatively contained. Saudi Arabia's decision not to support oil prices has resulted in a dramatic drop, which while bad for the oil and gas industry puts money into the pocket of the rest of the economy, acting as further stimulus. Trade tensions between the U.S. and other economies are also likely to be put to rest until the global economy stabilizes and developments in the U.S. election race have reduced the risk of policies being implemented which would have negatively impacted shareholders in the short-term.

The economic impact of COVID-19 is completely unknown, and investors increasingly seem to be factoring in a worst-case scenario. This is exacerbated by investor sentiment that a severe global economic downturn is overdue, and the cause just needs to be found, any cause (pandemic, trade tension, debt, asset price bubbles). Investors should be cautious, as always, and not invest anymore than they can afford to lose, but now is a far better time to be investing than a month ago. The long-term prospects for most shares and asset classes are largely unchanged, the exception may be unprofitable companies with a large amount of debt that are unable to weather a temporary downturn. Investors should look past the transient impact of COVID-19 and focus on purchasing quality investments at depressed prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.