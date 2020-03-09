Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/6/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/6/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Planet Fitness (PLNT),

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD),

NB Hi Yld Str Fd (NHS), and

Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Trinity Industries (TRN),

Intl Flavors (IFF), and

Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

TripAdvisor (TRIP),

Otelco (OTEL),

Masco (MAS),

Live Nation Ent (LYV),

Lululemon Athletica (LULU),

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP),

Five9 (FIVN),

Alteryx (AYX), and

Ameresco (AMRC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Walker & Dunlop (WD), and

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $9,199,456 2 Kinder Richard D CB,DIR,BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $5,853,810 3 Boze Brandon B DIR,BO Trinity Industries TRN AB $3,539,346 4 Sochet Ira BO Otelco OTEL JB*,B $1,693,800 5 Saba Capital Mgt BO NB Hi Yld Str Fd NHS B $1,548,735 6 Rondeau Christopher CEO,DIR Planet Fitness PLNT B $1,271,400 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $1,240,723 8 Rady Ernest S CB,CEO,BO Amer Assets Tr AAT B $1,225,347 9 Kaufer Stephen CEO,DIR TripAdvisor TRIP B $965,768 10 Lively Dorvin D PR,CFO Planet Fitness PLNT B $907,556

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Mondelez Intl DIR,BO Keurig Dr Pepper KDP JS* $184,522,624 2 Sakellaris George CEO,DIR,BO Ameresco AMRC S $17,000,000 3 Wilson Dennis J O Lululemon Athletica LULU S $15,807,580 4 Burkland Michael DIR Five9 FIVN S $7,261,724 5 Horing Jeff DIR Alteryx AYX S $6,709,200 6 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $5,629,882 7 Foss Donald A BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $4,408,748 8 Walker William M CB,CEO Walker & Dunlop WD S $4,293,168 9 Manoogian Richard DIR Masco MAS S $4,220,754 10 Emanuel Ariel DIR Live Nation Ent LYV S $4,159,415

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

