Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/6/20

Includes: AAT, IFF, KMI, NHS, PHD, PLNT, TRN
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/6/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Planet Fitness (PLNT),
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD),
  • NB Hi Yld Str Fd (NHS), and
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN),
  • Intl Flavors (IFF), and
  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • TripAdvisor (TRIP),
  • Otelco (OTEL),
  • Masco (MAS),
  • Live Nation Ent (LYV),
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU),
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP),
  • Five9 (FIVN),
  • Alteryx (AYX), and
  • Ameresco (AMRC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Walker & Dunlop (WD), and
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$9,199,456

2

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$5,853,810

3

Boze Brandon B

DIR,BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

AB

$3,539,346

4

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

JB*,B

$1,693,800

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

NB Hi Yld Str Fd

NHS

B

$1,548,735

6

Rondeau Christopher

CEO,DIR

Planet Fitness

PLNT

B

$1,271,400

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$1,240,723

8

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$1,225,347

9

Kaufer Stephen

CEO,DIR

TripAdvisor

TRIP

B

$965,768

10

Lively Dorvin D

PR,CFO

Planet Fitness

PLNT

B

$907,556

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mondelez Intl

DIR,BO

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

JS*

$184,522,624

2

Sakellaris George

CEO,DIR,BO

Ameresco

AMRC

S

$17,000,000

3

Wilson Dennis J

O

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S

$15,807,580

4

Burkland Michael

DIR

Five9

FIVN

S

$7,261,724

5

Horing Jeff

DIR

Alteryx

AYX

S

$6,709,200

6

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$5,629,882

7

Foss Donald A

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$4,408,748

8

Walker William M

CB,CEO

Walker & Dunlop

WD

S

$4,293,168

9

Manoogian Richard

DIR

Masco

MAS

S

$4,220,754

10

Emanuel Ariel

DIR

Live Nation Ent

LYV

S

$4,159,415

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.