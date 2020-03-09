Patience Required In Southwest

What a difference a couple of months can make. Southwest Airlines (LUV) announced its fourth quarter and annual numbers back in January. We have written about this airline a number of times over the past six months due to the attractive trends of some of its key financial metrics.

Despite a rough Q4 for the airline, many of these trends were still in place with respect to full year 2019 numbers. In fact, due to the MAX groundings, Southwest had to ground 70+ aircraft in 2019 as a whole. This obviously had an adverse effect on Southwest's full-year numbers.

Non-GAAP earnings for the year still came in at $4.27 per share. Considering the ill effects of Boeing (NYSE:BA) situation, that number was quite impressive.

Given the state of the market now though (early March 2020), the MAX situation is the last thing Southwest needed because it reduces their options. Southwest most likely is the US airline which the largest exposure to the 737 MAX. It is targeting an August return this year but this date remains very much up in the air at this stage.

From an investor's standpoint, the airline industry is one such industry where predictability is a requisite. We state this because of the high fixed costs Southwest and its peers have to deal with. We were eyeing up Southwest because of the significant cash flow it has been generating in recent times. Many US airlines due to low interest rates as well as a growing economy definitely stood ahead of their international counterparts in 2019. Southwest's operating cash flow, for example, has been easily covering its capex spend, significant buybacks, debt repayment and its dividend. These trends have been increasing the amount of equity significantly at the airline.

The problem, though, with airlines is that trading conditions can turn on a dime due to those significant costs (oil & labour) they have compared to other industries. Furthermore, (like oil) airlines can over-swing to the downside before a concrete bottom is printed. This is why with respect to Southwest (despite its attractive valuation), caution is required at present. Here are some points to back up our thesis.

First off, as I write, crude oil has dropped to close to $30 a barrel as a result of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. On the surface, this is great news for airlines as savings on fuel costs can be used to be offset against loss of earnings due to the corona virus. Southwest has already announced that it will save $1 billion in fuel costs this year so this will take the pressure off lower occupancies, for example.

However, Southwest hedges its fuel and could not have expected this dramatic decrease in the cost of crude. It is not so much that Southwest will save in fuel costs but rather how much will the airline save compared to its competitors? Remember, this fiercely competitive market is all about winning market share. Suffice it to say, the airlines with the most cash flow will be able to spend more aggressively if trading conditions were to worsen.

If we look at the long-term technical chart, we can see that shares (because they have failed to print a higher high since 2017) could be presently undergoing a descending triangle pattern. This is a bearish pattern but price would need to break convincingly below the lower horizontal trendline to confirm the pattern.

Being chartists, we believe that all possible fundamentals which could affect the trajectory of the share price have already been reflected into the share price. The coronavirus may have been the catalysts for this potential pattern but remember that those higher highs have been amiss for quite some time now.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe caution is the best course of action at this point. Airline bosses met with the president recently at the White House. It will be interesting to see what type of money the government throws at this situation if the problem persists. This industry needs stability for smart money to start entering once more. Until this happens, we will remain a very interested spectator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.