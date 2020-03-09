3 Reasons 4.6% Yielding Broadcom Is A Blue Chip Worth Owning

Broadcom is a "blue chip" quality company that could become a SWAN in 2021.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a global infrastructure technology leader that focuses on technologies that connect the world. The company is "focused on technology leadership and category-leading semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions" and is "a global leader in numerous product segments serving the world’s most successful companies."

Broadcom's product portfolio serves multiple applications within seven primary target markets: Data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial.

A Dividend Kings member asked us to explain why Broadcom is one of the highest conviction core holdings, and Dividend Sensei assisted me with provided this detailed research report. As he pointed out:

"The goal is to be opportunistic in a correction on many stocks, but also retain sufficient buying power to keep buying until the market hysteria over COVID-19 finally ends."

Broadcom Total Returns Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO

That's not just because Broadcom is a proven income/wealth compounding dynamo.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

It's not just because $10,000 invested in Broadcom in 2009 would have thrown off $14,000 in dividends, 140% of your invested capital (39% yield on cost).

No there are three reasons why we consider 9/11 blue chip quality Broadcom to be not just our favorite high-yield tech stock to recommend right now, but one of the highest-quality companies in the world.

One that happens to be trading at private equity valuations right now, and thus is capable of 12% to 19% CAGR long-term total returns while you enjoy a safe and rapidly growing 4.6% yield.

Reason 1: Blue Chip Quality Company That Could Become A SWAN Next Year

The first thing we look at when analyzing a company is dividend safety, which represents 45% of a companies total quality score.

Why AVGO Has 4/5 Above-Average Dividend Safety

Metric AVGO Safe Guideline For Industry Median Peer 2020 FCF Payout Ratio consensus 58% (53% 2021 consensus) 50% NA FCF trend positive every year since 2009, 34% CAGR growth since 2009 positive and growing in most years NA Dividend track record 9-year growth streak, 53% CAGR growth since 2010 stable or growing in all years NA Debt/Capital 51% 40% or less 23% Debt/EBITDA 3.2 1.5 or less 1.7 Interest Coverage Ratio 3.0 8+ 18.7 S&P Credit Rating BBB- BBB- or better NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus, S&P, Morningstar)

At first glance, you might be wondering why we rate AVGO so highly on dividend safety when its debt is so much higher than its peers.

40% of Broadcom's debt was taken on to fund the Symantec Enterprise acquisition and management already has begun paying down its debt and at an impressive rate.

We spent $96 million on capital expenditures, and free cash flow represented 41% of revenue or $2.4 billion...we also paid down $4.8 billion of debt with proceeds from our preferred stock offering and excess cash flow. We ended the quarter with $5.1 billion of cash, $32.8 billion of total debt, 398 million outstanding common shares and 444 million fully diluted shares for the quarter... In addition, we plan to pay down approximately $4 billion in debt in fiscal '20 as part of our commitment to maintain our investment-grade credit rating. " - CFO Tom Krause

Moody's previously estimated that Broadcom's debt/EBITDA ratio would be 4.3 after the deal closed, and fall at 0.5 turns per year. In other words, that Broadcom wouldn't hit a leverage ratio of 3.0 until 2022.

Here's how things currently look for Broadcom's debt profile using 2020 guidance and the latest financial results.

Metric Amount Total Liabilities/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 3.4 Total Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.6 Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.2 Analyst Consensus Net Debt/EBITDA 2.1 Total Liabilities/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.8 Total Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.1 Net Debt/2020 EBTIDA guidance 1.7 Net Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance if AVGO sells RF unit for $10 billion and pays down debt 1.1

(Sources: earnings results, conference call, management guidance)

March 12 is when Broadcom reports earnings and will be providing revised guidance. Most likely we'll see a downward revision. However, even if AVGO's 2020 EBITDA guidance falls 18%, it would still be on track to achieve a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0.

Currently, analysts expect a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.1. If Broadcom can get its leverage ratio to 2.0 or better this year then in 2021 it would be upgraded to a 10/11 SWAN stock (improved financial flexibility is what would get it a 3/3 business model score).

In terms of interest coverage, here's how things currently look for 2020.

$31.78 in consensus EBIT per share

X 398 million share management guidance for 2020

$12.65 billion in consensus pre-tax profit

$1.4 billion in TTM interest cost

12% debt reduction planned for 2020

The approximate forward interest cost: $1.2 billion

Forward interest coverage ratio: 10.6

Broadcom's rapid repayment of its debt combined with a major surge in expected EBIT means that its interest coverage ratio could more than triple this year, rising 33% above the safe guidelines for this industry.

(Source: S&P)

As things stand now a BBB- credit rating means S&P estimates about a 10% probability that Broadcom will default on its bonds during the next 30 years.

Although the debt load appears material for a semiconductor firm, we think Broadcom’s diverse set of profitable business lines will generate sufficient cash to more than service its outstanding debt while also allowing the firm to remain on the hunt for attractive deals." - Morningstar

Morningstar isn't the only one that's not especially worried about Broadcom's currently considerable debt load.

Moody's last looked at the company's balance sheet on Oct. 29 and reaffirmed its Baa3 stable rating.

Baa3 is the S&P equivalent of BBB-, the lowest level of investment-grade bonds.

Broadcom's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's considerable scale, with leading market positions in several product areas, including certain mainframe software development tools, RF filters for smartphones, and connectivity chipsets.

With the acquisition of Symantec's Enterprise business, Broadcom will add a strong portfolio of cybersecurity products to complement Broadcom's software portfolio. Broadcom has significant scale in research and development, which supports and maintains the company's leading market positions. Moreover, the diversified end markets, with a broad portfolio of products serving the wireless communications, wireless infrastructure, enterprise storage and industrial end markets, and the fab-lite operating model provide stability to revenue and free cash flow over time. This very strong operating profile is tempered by the high leverage given the significant execution risks of integrating Symantec's Enterprise business... The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Broadcom will successfully integrate Enterprise, quickly capturing the projected $1 billion in cost synergies, and will continue to prioritize free cash flow ("FCF") for debt reduction such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is on-course to decline below 3.5x by the end of the fiscal year ending 2021." - Moody's

Broadcom already has surpassed Moody's leverage targets, two years early and is on track for a potential ratings upgrade in a few years.

Over the medium to longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if Broadcom successfully integrates Enterprise, capturing the projected $1 billion in cost synergies, maintains EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) above 50%, and reduces debt to about $37 billion....Funding for future acquisitions should limit the use of debt such that leverage is maintained below 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, excluding projected cost synergies)." - Moody's

Moody's is saying that if AVGO can maintain a leverage ratio of less than three for several years, then it would consider upgrading it to a BBB equivalent rating.

While 1.5 leverage is the guideline for safety in this industry, you have to remember that 30% of AVGO's sales are now from software, mostly recurring monthly subscriptions.

This is why Moody's considers a 3.0 leverage ratio safe for Broadcom over the long term, including during future recessions.

So that's why we rate Broadcom a 4/5 on dividend safety, which means the following.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

The average S&P 500 company hardly ever cuts its dividend. In fact, since 1945, including the Great Recession, the average company has raised its dividend 0.5% during recessions.

Excluding the outlier recession of 1946 to 1949 (created by WWII demobilization) and the Great Recession (all big banks and 87% or REITs cut or suspended dividends), I estimate that average dividend safety from the average quality company = 2% or less risk of a dividend cut during a recession.

7/11 average quality company: 2% or less risk

8/11 above-average quality company: 1.6% or less risk

9/11 blue chip quality company: 1.2% or less risk

10/11 SWAN quality company: 0.8%

11/11 Super SWAN quality company: 0.5% or less risk

Of course, these are statistical probabilities, and even outside of a recession company fundamentals can deteriorate, necessitating a dividend cut.

This is why we update all Master List companies at least once per year, and usually several times on high conviction ideas/recommendations.

So now let's look at AVGO's business model to see why we rate it 2/3 right now, with a positive outlook. The high debt limits financial flexibility but once debt falls to safer levels, AVGO will get an upgrade to a 3/3 business model which is why its quality rating would become 10/11 SWAN.

There are two things we look at when rating a company's business model. The profitability trend and where a company's profitability stands relative to its peers.

(Source: YCharts)

Given the inherent volatility in the semiconductor industry, including two down cycles over the past decade, AVGO's relatively stable profitability is impressive.

Metric AVGO Median Chip Maker Industry Percentile Operating Margin 18.9% 5.3% 84 Net Margin 14.7% 3.5% 76 Return On Equity 14.1% 4.7% 71 Return On Assets 4.9% 2.6% 59 Return On Capital 134% 8.4% 95

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar)

ROA is currently depressed by adding so much debt to the balance sheet but will steadily improve as the company cuts $1 billion in costs from Symantec Enterprise integration and rapidly reducing debt.

Joel Greenblatt, one of the greatest investors in history, considered return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital) the gold standard proxy for quality/moatiness.

(Source: imgflip)

The author of "The Little Book That Beats The Market" has a magic formula for picking above-average quality stocks at below-average prices. It's based on ranking companies by return on capital as well as EV/EBITDA.

Greenblatt's version that he used at Gotham Capital to achieve 40% CAGR annualized returns for more than two decades is obviously more complex and a proprietary secret worth billions.

But for regular investors looking at ROC for most companies (it doesn't work for some sectors/industries like banks, insurance companies, REITs, or most energy stocks) is a great way to screen for good to great quality.

(Source: Gurufocus)

AVGO's latest quarterly ROC, annualizing those results, shows 134% return on capital. Or to put another way, it's generating 134% of the money it has invested so far needed to run the business each year.

On a TTM basis, ROC is 101%, which is higher than 95% of chip makers. The 13-year median ROC is 79%, indicating that AVGO's quality/moat is getting better over time.

Why is that? This brings us to management quality/dividend friendly corporate culture, which earnings AVGO a 3/3 excellent score.

We base management quality scores on both management's ability to maintain above-average profitability over time as well as a company's long-term dividend track record.

Broadcom is expected to become a dividend achiever (10 year-plus growth streak) in December 2020 when analysts expect it to hike its dividend 9%.

Management is led by CEO Hock Tan, who I consider the Jeff Bezos of the chip industry. He's a mad genius whose track record for highly accretive M&A is unsurpassed.

Mr. Tan has 37 years of experience in the semiconductor and private equity industries and has been in charge of Broadcom (Avago at the time) since 2006. He's served as chairman of Integrated Device Technology as well as CEO of Integrated Circuit Systems.

He's also been a senior executive at Pepsi (PEP), GM (GM) and has a background in both finance and engineering.

Tan boasts both a technical and financial background, holding bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering while also serving in a bevy of financial roles at Pepsi, General Motors, and a few venture capital funds. This background has come to the forefront in Tan’s aggressive string of acquisitions, a strategy that we think will persist." - Morningstar

Source

The rest of the C-Suite is similarly staffed with proven industry veterans such as CFO Tom Krause who has allowed AVGO to pull off so many impressive deals over the years.

CFO Tom Krause joined Broadcom as vice president of corporate development in 2012.

Before then he ran his own financial advisory firm where he represented several public and private technology companies.

Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Business Development at Techwell, a mixed-signal fabless semiconductor company that went public in 2006 and was acquired by Intersil in 2010.

Additionally, he has had roles with Technology Crossover Ventures (venture capital firm) and Robertson Stephens (high-net-worth asset management).

How good is Broadcom's track record of M&A?

(Source: investor presentation)

The Harvard Business Review estimates that 80% of M&A fails to deliver long-term value. AVGO is one of the most M&A happy companies in the tech sector.

But Hock Tan is a master value investor in the style of Warren Buffett. He finds quality cash-rich assets trading at a fair price, sticks to his fair offer, and then utilizes incredible execution to achieve synergistic cost savings to generate spectacular final deal multiples.

Across the mergers with or acquisitions of LSI, PLX Technology, Emulex, legacy Broadcom, Brocade, CA Technologies, and recently Symantec's enterprise security business, we think each deal was strategically and financially sound... The failed Qualcomm deal would have made a ton of sense, in our view, as Qualcomm’s business had been underperforming but still exemplified the leadership qualities (smartphone application processors) and profitability (royalty business) that Broadcom’s targets have often demonstrated." - Morningstar

For example, Broadcom bought CA Tech, its first software company, at about 17 times EBITDA. After completing its cost savings (currently ahead of schedule and slated to be completed this year), that will fall to about 7. For context, the average private equity deal is for 12 times cash flow and the average Shark Tank deal 7.0.

What does the ability to consistently pull off such accretive deals mean for fundamentals?

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Analysts were expecting a roughly 10% dividend hike to be announced in December but Broadcom beat expectations yet again.

We achieved record profitability in fiscal 2019, including free cash flow of over $9 billion, despite a challenging market backdrop for our semiconductor solutions segment. As a result, we are raising our target dividend by 23 percent to $3.25 per share per quarter for fiscal year 2020... Looking ahead to next year, we expect our adjusted EBITDA to expand by more than $1 billion, while we focus our capital returns on cash dividends, with excess cash going towards debt pay down...We remain committed to returning approximately 50% of our prior year free cash flow to stockholders in the form of cash dividends...In addition, we plan to pay down approximately $4 billion in debt in fiscal '20 as part of our commitment to maintain our investment-grade credit rating. " - CFO Tom Krause

Analysts expect 37% EBITDA growth from Broadcom in 2020, management is guiding for more than 8%. We use the more conservative management guidance in my valuation model.

However, the point is that in a year when many chip makers are being buffeted by the trade conflict-induced global industrial recession and reporting negative growth, Broadcom is still growing strongly.

That's not just likely to continue for the next few years but for the foreseeable future thanks to several strong growth catalysts.

Reason 2: Strong Long-Term Growth Runway

Broadcom's excellent M&A execution has transformed a regular chipmaker into a diversified tech giant with its finger in many industries with strong secular growth trends.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

After Buying CA Tech, Broadcom was getting 23% of revenue from monthly recurring software contracts with some of the world's largest corporations.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

After buying Symantec's enterprise business for $10.7 billion (at a forward P/EBITDA of 8.2) almost 30% of revenue will now be coming for recurring software sales.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Since becoming CEO of Avago, Hock Tan has grown the company's revenue 10 fold and increased adjusted EBITDA margins 70%.

Today Broadcom has 41% FCF margins, which isn't just high for the semiconductor industry, it's better than some of the world's most profitable tech companies.

Broadcom Is One Of The World's Best Free Cash Flow Minting Machine:

(Source: Ycharts)

Only Texas Instruments (TXN), the 11/11 Super SWAN dividend achiever, has similar FCF margins to Broadcom.

(Source: TXN investor presentation)

Today, AVGO is generating greater FCF margins than 92% of the S&P 500, meaning it's one of the best tech stocks you can own.

Similarly, returns on capital are in the top 5% of not just chip makers, but the entire S&P 500. Or to put another way, based on the favorite quality metric of Joel Greenblatt, one of the greatest investors in history, Broadcom is objectively one of the best companies in the world for investors to buy a stake in.

Is Broadcom going to grow at 30% to 40% CAGR as it has in the past? Absolutely not.

Metric 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth 2022 Consensus Growth Dividend 23% 9% 7% EPS 8% 10% 10% Owner Earnings (Buffett FCF) 13% 29% -3% Operating Cash Flow 11% 12% 1% Free Cash Flow 0% 20% NA EBITDA 13% 8% 6% EBIT (pre-tax profits) 208% 8% 2%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Is it likely to deliver on management's long-term guidance of 10%-plus CAGR long-term growth? Most likely.

In 10 years Broadcom has never missed 12- and 24-month forecasts within a 10% and 20% margin of error respectively. 60% of the time it beats expectations, again outside a 10% margin of error.

67% of the time it beats two-year forecasts outside a 20% margin of error meaning that two-thirds of the time AVGO's actual EPS has been more than 20% above consensus results.

Note that some of 2022's consensus forecasts are low because they are not a consensus, but the opinion of a single analyst. Most analysts are only willing to provide 2020 and 2021 forecasts which show AVGO growing at a good clip, despite the numerous challenges facing it right now (trade conflict + COVID-19 effects).

In January 2020 Broadcom signed a 3.5 year, $15 billion deal with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) that all on its will increase annual revenue 17%.

Now it's true that that's for the wireless business, which Broadcom is considering selling for $10 billion. That RF business generated $2.2 billion or 9% of sales in 2019.

However, Broadcom could use that money to either immediately pay down virtually all its Symanetic debt or buy another software company, and thus replace more cyclical revenue with stable, monthly recurring sales that generate superior adjusted EBITDA and FCF margins.

In 2019 20% of Broadcom's sales were from Apple. That will now increase to about 25%, the same as in 2018. That's significant customer concentration that Broadcom's new FCF margin rich software strategy is meant to improve over time.

More stable cash flow from America's biggest and financially strongest corporations is what will likely make Broadcom's dividend steadily safer and makes it the second-highest quality chip maker behind Super SWAN TXN.

Reason 3: Attractive Valuation and Long-Term Total Return Profile

There are many ways to value a company but the method we use to let the market tell me what a company's fundamentals (dividend, earnings, cash flow) are worth.

We begin by looking at a company's growth profile and seeing if it's expected to grow as it has in the past.

Broadcom Growth Profile

FactSet long-term consensus: 9.6% CAGR

FactSet consensus through 2022: 9.3% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year consensus: 13.3% CAGR

Ycharts long-term consensus: 11.4% CAGR

Management long-term growth guidance: 10+% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 39% CAGR over 20 years, 2% to 49% CAGR rolling growth rates

Realistic Long-Term Growth Potential: 9% to 14%

Historical Fair Value PE: 13 to 14 (Graham/Dodd fair value formula says 14 to 16 is reasonable for a company growing this quickly)

We look at three long-term consensus sources, representing the collective opinion of the 31 analysts who cover Broadcom for a living. Other than management itself, these are the best subject matter experts we have on the topic of AVGO's long-term growth prospects.

We factor in how a company historically does in terms of meeting or beating 12- and 24-month forecasts within a 10% and 20% margin of error, respectively. AVGO's track record is exceptional, the best I've ever seen in any company, in any industry.

Thus our long-term investment thesis for AVGO is 9% to 14% CAGR growth, which the dividend will track over time due to management's 50% FCF payout ratio policy.

AVGO, whether it was growing 2% or 49% CAGR, has averaged 13 to 14 PE ratios over the past 10 years, indicating this is what real investors risking real money say its earnings are worth.

Now that we have a reasonable growth outlook and time horizon on AVGO, it's time to build the valuation matrix.

Broadcom's Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (all Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 3.65% $356 $388 $414 Earnings 13.8 $317 $349 $383 Owner Earnings 16.0 $346 $447 $431 Operating Cash Flow 15.0 $384 $429 $434 EBITDA 13.1 $341 $369 $391 Average $349 $396 $411

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, Morningstar, YieldChart)

Broadcom's true worth is likely within the range of $317 to $384 and we use the average of $349 to estimate its fundamental fair value for this year.

Since all valuation estimates are just that, estimates, it's important to apply an appropriate margin of safety to all companies. We do this by adjusting for quality and using that to determine when a company is a potential reasonable, good, strong, very strong and ultra-value/anti-bubble buy.

Whether or not a company is actually a good buy or better will depend on your needs and the rest of its fundamental metrics. For example, we always check four metrics before buying a company for my retirement portfolio.

Growth range (9% to 14% for AVGO)

Analyst consensus growth forecast (9.6% CAGR)

PEG ratio: (1.29)

Five-year CAGR total return potential range (12% to 19% CAGR)

These are strong enough to justify AVGO being not just a good buy for me but a core holding buy, which is why it's my YOLO stock for this correction.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount Ultra-Value (Anti-Bubble) Buy Discount 7 (average quality) Meredith Corp (MDP), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) 25% 35% 45% 55% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), ViacomCBS (VIAC) 20% 35% 45% 55% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers, Broadcom (AVGO) 15% 25% 35% 45% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 10% 20% 30% 40% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW) 5% 15% 25% 35%

Here are Broadcom's 2020 classifications.

Classification Margin Of Safety For 9/11 Blue Chip Quality Companies 2020 Price Potential Reasonable Buy 0% $349 Potential Good Buy 15% $297 Potential Strong Buy 25% $262 Potential Very Strong Buy 35% $227 Potential Ultra Value/Anti-Bubble Buy 45% $192 Currently 17% $285

Ultra-value/anti-bubble is when a company is so undervalued that it's priced for near-zero or even negative growth. According to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula, a company that grows at zero forever is worth about 8.5 times earnings/cash flow.

AVGO's anti-bubble price of $189 represents an 8.4 PE. Note that these are NOT "price targets," merely the prices at which Broadcom becomes a steadily higher conviction recommendation.

Note that 12.4 is a multiple in-line with private equity deals. Graham/Dodd/Carnevale recommends 15 PE/cash flow as "sound and reasonable" for companies growing between 3.25% and 15.0% CAGR over time.

(Source: YCharts)

On an EV/EBITDA basis (acquirer's multiple) AVGO is indeed a private equity deal right now. We strive for private equity valuations on most of our retirement portfolio buys.

For additional context, the average Shark Tank deal over the first 10 seasons was a 7.0 PE/cash flow multiple. During the late 2018 correction, Broadcom approached such a valuation.

Here are the return potentials that investors can expect if they buy AVGO at today's $285 or 12.4 forward PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Broadcom grows at the low end of its range and returns to the low end of historical fair value, then investors could potentially expect nearly 100% total returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Broadcom grows at the upper end of its range (slightly beating Reuters' consensus forecast as it does 60%-plus of the time) and returns to the upper end of fair value then almost 20% CAGR total returns are possible.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's the consensus return potential forecast. If AVGO grows as expected through 2022 and returns to its historical 13.8 PE, then about 16% CAGR total returns could be on offer over the next three years.

The prospect of 16% CAGR total returns from a safe 4.6% yielding blue-chip and possible future SWAN stock that's likely to grow at double digits is extremely attractive. That's enough for us to make Broadcom Dividend Sensei's highest-conviction core holding right now and his official YOLO stock for this correction.

However, just because we're very bullish on Broadcom (Dividend Sensei has invested 5.1% of his life savings into it) doesn't mean it's necessarily right for everyone.

Risks To Consider (Why Broadcom Isn't For Everyone)

The biggest fundamental risk in the short to medium-term is Broadcom's high debt load.

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in near term, since Broadcom will need to demonstrate a track record of maintaining conservative financial metrics, which is challenging given Broadcom's aggressive acquisition strategy...

The ratings could be downgraded if Broadcom does not make steady progress in reducing leverage to the low 3x level following the Enterprise acquisition. The rating could also be downgraded if Broadcom engages in further debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases such that Moody's expects that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will remain above 3.5x. If Enterprise encounters significant operating disruption or a material sustained decline in organic revenue growth, this would also pressure the rating." - Moody's

We'll be watching closely to see what management's 2020 EBITDA guidance looks like (previously 8% growth) since that is what will affect its leverage ratio this year, as well as indirectly its interest coverage ratio this year.

(Source: YCharts)

The importance of an investment-grade balance sheet isn't just from lower borrowing costs. It's in being able to profit from falling interest rates. Thanks to rising recession fear, investment-grade bond yields have been falling steadily and are at record lows.

That's because corporate bonds generally track 10-year yields which are now 0.9%. Contrast that with junk bond rated yields that have been spiking in recent weeks.

Bond investors are happy to lend to strong companies at low risk of default. For riskier companies, they demand very high-risk premiums. Broadcom's long-term growth strategy of buying software companies to grow and steadily improve cash flow stability is dependent on maintaining the BBB- investment grade rating or improving it.

Management has a sensible plan for achieving that, but COVID-19 might make it harder to achieve this year.

No industry has more exposure to China than tech.

Apple is one of Broadcom's biggest customers (now 25% of sales) and the iPhone maker has 16% of revenue coming from the Middle Kingdom.

The good news is that China's efforts at containing the virus have been relatively effective. 60 million people under quarantine and 600 million under travel restrictions are why new daily cases have fallen to under 200 and just one in 10,000 residents of Wuhan (where the pandemic began) have contracted the virus.

(Source: Worldofmeters)

The bad news is that China's aggressive strategy for containment has sent its economy into a skid.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Manufacturing and service PMI recently came in at the lowest levels ever recorded.

More than 220 S&P 500 companies have warned about supply and demand interruption from COVID-19 and recently the Harvard Business Review just put out the following note

Reports on how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting supply chains and disrupting manufacturing operations around the world are increasing daily. But the worst is yet to come. We predict that the peak of the impact of COVID-19 on global supply chains will occur in mid-March, forcing thousands of companies to throttle down or temporarily shut assembly and manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Europe. The most vulnerable companies are those which rely heavily or solely on factories in China for parts and materials. The activity of Chinese manufacturing plants has fallen in the past month and is expected to remain depressed for months." - HBR

How long will the supply chain disruption last?

According to David Iwinski, a local China business consultant, “We think August, September, this will be a memory.”

The good news is that the maximum impact from supply chain disruption is likely to be mid-March. China reports that 96% of state-owned companies already are back to 91.7% capacity.

In other words, March 2020 is likely to see a temporary and peak hit to the US economy and companies. After that, a gradual recovery through September is likely, based on the best available data we have today.

We're already seeing signs of a supply chain recovery out of China. According to National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay:

A number of the larger companies have started to indicate that the signs that they’re getting from the Chinese market are some of the production is coming back online."

But the point is that COVID-19, the virus that sparked the fastest non one-day correction since the Great Depression, is far from over.

The good news is that scary predictions from people like Harvard Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, who expect 40% to 70% of the entire world to get COVID-19 within a year, are likely to prove overblown.

Lipsitch predicts that within the coming year, some 40 to 70 percent of people around the world will be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. But, he clarifies emphatically, this does not mean that all will have severe illnesses. “It’s likely that many will have mild disease, or may be asymptomatic,” he said.

As with influenza, which is often life-threatening to people with chronic health conditions and of older age, most cases pass without medical care. (Overall, about 14 percent of people with influenza have no symptoms.)" - Atlantic

This is not how doomsday pandemic charts look.

(Source: Johns Hopkins)

China was the 51st most prepared country for a pandemic, and yet the virus has not been tearing through its 1.5 billion people. In fact, it's not been spreading quickly through Wuhan's 11.1 million people either.

In fact, the current death estimates in China from COVID-19 are likely higher than they really are. Here's Slate's Jeremy Faust explaining why hysteria over this virus is likely overblown:

Here’s the problem with looking at mortality numbers in a general setting: In China, 9 million people die per year, which comes out to 25,000 people every single day, or around 1.5 million people over the past two months alone. A significant fraction of these deaths result from diseases like emphysema/COPD, lower respiratory infections, and cancers of the lung and airway whose symptoms are clinically indistinguishable from the nonspecific symptoms seen in severe COVID-19 cases. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the death rate from COVID-19 in China spiked precisely among the same age groups in which these chronic diseases first become common. During the peak of the outbreak in China in January and early February, around 25 patients per day were dying with SARS-CoV-2. Most were older patients in whom the chronic diseases listed above are prevalent. Most deaths occurred in Hubei province, an area in which lung cancer and emphysema/COPD are significantly higher than national averages in China, a country where half of all men smoke. How were doctors supposed to sort out which of those 25 out of 25,000 daily deaths were solely due to coronavirus, and which were more complicated? What we need to know is how many excess deaths this virus causes." - Slate

The point is that we need to stay calm and watch the data come in, not give into fearful speculation about doomsday scenarios.

No matter how long the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, it will end eventually. There's little doubt that the effects on global growth over the long term will be close to zero.

According to the bond market/Cleveland Fed, there's about a 26% probability of recession in 2021. Moody's Chief economist puts the odds of a 2020 recession, caused entirely by COVID-19, at over 50%.

The economic data doesn't support this, however, but the stock market is acting as if a recession is now inevitable.

Which brings me to the issues of valuation and volatility risk. Is paying 12.4 times earnings for AVGO dangerous? Absolutely not. It's a private equity valuation for a high-quality, fast-growing and brilliantly managed company.

Is volatility risk high? In a correction volatility risk on any stock is high. AVGO has 29% annual volatility over the last 10 years. That's compared to 26% average for all Master List stocks, 22% for the aristocrats and 15% for the S&P 500 itself.

AVGO Peak Declines Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO

The S&P 500 has never had on an official bear market in the last 10 years (no 20% close below ATH). Broadcom has had three.

Investors who understand AVGO's volatile nature can profit from it.

Broadcom's Total Returns From Dec 2011, It's Worst Bear Market In A Decade:

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Those who don't can become panic sellers during its frequent corrections.

How has Broadcom done during the COVID-19 correction?

(Source: YCharts)

It's held up relatively well though it is down more than the broader market and Nasdaq (57% tech stocks).

It's important to remember the saying "stocks let us eat well. Bonds let us sleep well."

No matter what the media or other investors tell you no dividend stock is a bond alternative.

Reaching for yield is really stupid. But it is very human. People say, ’Well, I saved all my life and I can only get 1%, what to do I do? You learn to live on 1%, unfortunately...

If you need to get 3% and you can only get 1%, the answer is ... you should always adapt your consumption to your income.” -Warren Buffett

92% of years that stocks fall bonds go up or remain stable. Bonds/cash equivalents (like ultra-short-term treasury bonds) are what you rely on to fund expenses during corrections like this.

Many people think that low volatility defensive (recession-resistant) stocks, such as utilities, REITs, consumer staples or healthcare are OK "bond alternatives".

Let's test that theory by looking at the five lowest volatility stocks on the Master List.

Utility Evergy (EVRG): 12.9% annual volatility

Utility Southern Company (SO): 13.9% annual volatility

11/11 Super SWAN quality dividend king Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (arguably the safest dividend stock in the world): 14.1% annual volatility

10/11 SWAN dividend king Coke (KO): 14.3% annual volatility

11/11 Super SWAN dividend king Pepsi (PEP): 14.3%

Low Volatility Defensive Stocks Vs Bonds During COVID Correction:

(Source: YCharts)

Are these low-volatility defensive stocks doing what they were expected? It depends on your expectations. If you define "defensive" as "falls less in a correction" then yes.

If you expected these stocks to go up in a correction then you have been disappointed. And let's not forget the most important fact of all. Even JNJ, the safest dividend stock in the world (Super SWAN dividend king, diversified healthcare conglomerate, AAA credit rating) is still a "risk asset."

When the market panics, beta (volatility) tends to converge on 1 and everything falls together.

Low Volatility Defensive Stocks Vs Bonds During The Worst Week For Stocks In 12 Years:

(Source: Ycharts)

During the worst week for stocks since 2008 JNJ was the most defensive stock by falling just 9.1%. Utilities like Southern Company actually fell nearly as much as the broader market through Feb. 28.

Bonds, as shown by MINT (cash equivalent), SCHZ (intermediate bonds), and SPTL (long-term bonds) did what prudent investors expect, were stable or went up.

All of our recommendations are meant to be a part of a well-diversified and prudent risk-managed (for your needs) portfolio.

That begins with proper asset allocation and includes limiting your exposure to any single sector, industry or stock.

For example, using Broadcom as an example, let's construct a sleep well at night or SWAN portfolio.

Broadcom Based Balanced Portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO

MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL are 4 or 5 star Morningstar rated bond ETFs the Dividend Kings use for the 30% bond allocation in our $1 million retirement portfolio.

(Source: Sharesight)

Notice how SPHD, the high-yield low-volatility ETF has been a poor substitute for a properly constructed 60% stock/30% bond/10% preferred share portfolio.

Now take a look at how a balanced Broadcom portfolio would have done over the past decade, which included no less than 22 pullbacks/corrections since 2010.

(Source: Charlie Bilello)

AVGO Balanced Portfolio Vs Investing 100% In AVGO (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO Balanced Portfolio

If you truly can stand periods of intense volatility and bear markets, then being invested in 100% stocks is OK. But most people would sleep well at night with a balanced portfolio that was four times less volatile and still delivered good returns.

How good?

AVGO Balanced Portfolio Vs Investing 100% In AVGO (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO Balanced Portfolio

Here's this balanced portfolio, which is 10% AVGO, 60% dividend growth stocks, and 30% bonds, compared to the standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio.

It generated slightly higher volatility (8% vs 6.9%) but the excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino Ratio) was 24% better.

Balanced AVGO Portfolio Vs 60/40 Stock/Bond Portfolio Peak Declines Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO Balanced Portfolio

During the late 2018 correction, when the S&P 500 fell 19.8%, the 60/40 portfolio fell 8.3%. The Broadcom Balanced Portfolio fell just 5.9%. The worst decline in 10 years was a 6.6% drop in 2015.

So far this portfolio is down 5.2% during the COVID correction, compared to 12% for AVGO on its own.

The point is that while we are dividend stock specialists, that in no way means that our recommendations should be the only thing you own.

We're not market timers, and thus our articles are meant to point out potentially good long-term ideas for you to consider. As long as AVGO grows as analysts expect (9% to 14%) we can 100% guarantee you that in five-years plus you will be happy buying AVGO today.

Over the next few months or even a year? Market emotions will rule the day, and computer trading-driven algorithms that scan headlines mean anything can happen.

Bottom Line: Broadcom Is A Great Combination of Safe, High-Yield, Rapid Growth, And Attractive Valuation

When it comes to high-yield tech blue chips there are few better choices right now than Broadcom.

This company's management team is second only to Texas Instruments in its industry and has returns on capital in the top 5% of the S&P 500. FCF margins in the top 8% of the S&P 500 objectively prove it's one of the best run money-minting machines in the world.

While Broadcom's debt-funded M&A heavy business model isn't right for everyone, as part of a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio I'm very confident that investors who buy today will be extremely pleased with the results five years-plus from now.

Personally, Broadcom is Dividend Sensei's Retirement portfolios YOLO stock for this correction, meaning his highest conviction core holding. One he intends to chase down to bottom, wherever that ultimately proves to be.

(Source: AZ quotes)

He has already bought Broadcom eight times during this correction, and I also recently took a starter position.

The nature of good long-term investing is time/risk arbitrage. Broadcom's long-term growth prospects are NOT at risk from a pandemic that's 100% sure to eventually end.

Yet the market will potentially price it as if its growth potential is permanently impaired, and that is where the opportunity for prudent and savvy high-yield investors lies.

