Gaming And Leisure Properties: Lower Yields Keep Me On Hold

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) recently reported a largely in-line set of 4Q19 numbers - revenue was down 4.7% YoY and came in at $289 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 1.0% YoY to $260.5 million, and AFFO was up 3.9% YoY to $188.6 million or $0.87 per diluted share (in line with consensus). On the whole, the quarter was largely uneventful, with the entry of activist Land & Buildings driving speculation around a potential merger with VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). While GLPI does have better balance sheet flexibility, its pipeline pales in comparison to VICI, for instance, limiting its growth potential. Thus, with GLPI's yields now significantly lower relative to historical levels, I would not be a buyer at these levels.

The State of Play in 4Q19

In-Line Results: Total revenue for the quarter of $289 million was driven largely by rental income from major tenants such as Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), and Casino Queen properties of $251.1 million. Meanwhile, real estate interest income of $7.3 million and net revenue of $30.5 million from properties within the Taxable REIT Subsidiary (TRS) segment boosted the top-line. With regard to the bottom line in 4Q19, GLPI's income from operations grew 52.0% YoY to $188.3 million, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose 3.9% YoY to $188.6 million, or $0.87 per share and adjusted EBITDA increased 1.0% YoY to $260.5 million. Real estate produced $253.8 million (+0.8% YoY) in adjusted EBITDA, while TRS properties produced adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million, up 7.5% YoY, and $0.8 million higher than the company's 4Q19 guidance.

4Q19 also saw GLPI realize the full escalator on the PENN master lease, as well as the amended Pinnacle master lease. Despite a challenging macro backdrop, management's reassurance that GLPI remains on track to realize the escalators on the BYD and PNK master leases in May 2020, the EDI master lease in October 2020, and the PENN master lease in November 2020, was a key positive.

2020 Guidance: Management also initiated its guidance for 1Q20 and FY2020, both of which were modestly ahead of consensus. GLPI expects total revenue for 2020 to be in the range of $1,193.9-$1,196.1 million. The guidance reflects the biannual variable rent resets in 4 leases that are subject to variable rent resets in 2020. On the bottom line, AFFO is expected to land between $753.4 and $759.5 million, or $3.49-$3.52 per share, with adjusted EBITDA in the $1,044.0-$1,050.1 million range.

Portfolio Update: At the end of 2019, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 44 gaming and related facilities, including the wholly-owned and operated Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville properties (collectively referred to as "TRS Properties"). 32 gaming and related facilities were operated by Penn National Gaming, five were operated by Eldorado Resorts, Boyd Gaming operated 4 (including one mortgaged), and one property was associated with Casino Queen. These facilities, which are geographically diversified across 16 states and contain ~22.1 million square feet, remained 100% occupied during the quarter. In 4Q19, the long-term ground lease for the Resorts Casino Tunica was officially terminated, effectively handing it to the ground lessor. Notably, the transaction did not lead to a rent reduction to GLPI and will be effective in February 2020.

Activist Involvement: The activist fund "Land & Building" has built an undisclosed position in GLPI to push for a merger with VICI. This non-gaming REIT activist fund has a history of pushing for value unlocking initiatives, as seen with its prior activity in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), and Boyd Gaming. In general, activism is positive from a governance and value creation perspective; however, GLPI management seems to be reciting a potential VICI combination, citing the upside potential within its current portfolio. With markets assigning increasing multiples to regional REITs, management believes REITs are already on track to realize significant upside potential. I would tend to agree with this view - amid the current challenging macro backdrop, REITs' steady cash generation capability allows them to weather the cycles effectively.

Balance Sheet Flexibility: GLPI, being the only gaming REIT that has an investment-grade rating, maintains a staggering debt maturity profile and strong liquidity on its balance sheet. The target remains for a leverage position between 5.0x and 5.5x net debt to EBITDA, though management is willing to stretch it up to 6.0x for an accretive deal occasionally. GLPI's balance sheet flexibility positions it well for further real estate deals in 2020 - despite GLPI's historical prudence on the dealmaking front, management has indicated deal intent, with a landslide move in Baton Rouge under review.

Lower Yields Keep Me on Hold

GLPI stock, which currently trades at ~16x 2020 EV/EBITDA (an implied ~6% dividend yield), has admittedly outperformed the broader S&P 500 index to-date this year, though I believe the outperformance has been mainly attributable to heightened investor optimism following activist involvement (note the sharp decline in yield toward the latter half of last year in the chart below).

In effect, I believe the stock's current trading levels embed an M&A premium relative to its closest peer, MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). While GLPI does have a more conservative leverage profile, VICI has a richer pipeline, with more upside to be unlocked if the synergies from the ERI/CZR transaction are realized. Thus, I see more favorable risk-rewards elsewhere, keeping me on the sidelines on GLPI.

