Packaging Corporation Of America's Valuation At Multi-Year Lows

We wrote about Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) last September and stated that shares were selling for a discount. Despite the very attractive valuation at the time, shares have fallen $12+ since we penned that piece.

This is the problem (and short-term risk) with investing in potential value stocks which are trading below their historic averages. Shares were cheap (and remain so) for a reason. Therefore, value investors must be prepared to endure months if not years before the stock comes back to what we believe is its true intrinsic value.

On the recent fourth quarter earnings call, management announced earnings of $1.71 per share which was a beat of $0.01. Furthermore, revenue beat consensus by $18+ million which would have tightened margins a tad.

Despite the top line and bottom line beats in Q4, earnings were down somewhat compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 whereas net sales came in pretty much the same in both quarters at $1.7 billion.

2019 finished up with just under $7 billion in sales and $696 million in net income. Although these figures don’t portray growth (which we also see in 2020 projections), there is plenty of things happening under the hood which should reignite growth before long.

We saw evidence of PKG's new box plant in Richland gaining traction in Q4. This momentum should only continue going forward. Box shipments per day rose by 0.7% in the fourth quarter as the company was able to take advantage of new optimised machinery being utilised. We expect to see further costs taken out of the system here going forward as management should now be able to optimise the mix better. Despite the poorer mix in Q4 and in 2019 as a whole, the packaging segment was still able to do 22%+ EBITDA margin. This number again demonstrates the strong pricing power PKG products command even on a down-year.

Although the paper segment is only about 20% of the packaging segment, 2019 saw sales of $964 million which resulted in EBITDA of $213 million not including special items. These numbers again show solid growth and are a testament to the changes management has made in this segment in recent times.

Currently, PKG shares are trading with an earnings multiple of 12.4 and a cash flow multiple of 7.1. Shares as I write are hovering just above $85 a share. To assess the risk/reward of this set-up, we like to look at how the key metrics of the dividend have been trending.

PKG's yield comes in at 3.48%, which is based on an annual payout of $3.16 per share. PKG's yield is higher than both its 5-year average (2.81%) as well as the industry average (2.54%). Management has grown the dividend now for nine consecutive years. What may deter some value investors though is that growth has remained flat over the past 8 quarters as the quarterly payment has remained the same at $0.79 per share.

To see if this recent stagnant growth is a result of poorer cash flow coverage, we go to the cash flow statement. In 2019, operating cash flow ($1.2 billion) easily covered investing commitments ($546 million) as well as financing cash flow ($342 million). Management has been consistent with respect to bringing down its debt load since 2017. Suffice it to say, the $808 million of free cash flow generated in 2019 should put to bed any fears that the dividend may be in jeopardy any time soon.

With respect to gaining insights on forward-looking trends with respect to the dividend, we like to look at interest expense and shareholder equity trends. Net interest expense amounted to $110 million which is right in line with what we have seen in past years (just under 10 times EBIT). Shareholders' equity took a nice leap to hit $3.07 billion in 2019 which means the balance sheet has not been in better shape since the great recession.

Therefore, despite the lower EPS number expected this year, PKG is operating off a very sound financial base. Every time the company's sales multiple (1.2) has stooped to these levels, we have seen a rebound. Let's see if another one is in the works sometime soon.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.