Alphabet: 3 Reasons Why This Is Highly Compelling

Why Alphabet, right now, is undervalued and makes for a very rewarding investment.

Long-term effects of coronavirus on Alphabet's operations are likely to be immaterial.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has seen a strong sell-off these past few weeks, with the near-term sell-off showing no signs of slowing down.

I argue that this is not only fully nonsensical, but also that investors should act now and buy up this high-quality business. Here's why:

1 - It's All Panic Today

People get smarter but they don't get wiser. They don't get more emotionally stable. You can teach all you want to the people [...] but when they're scared, they're scared. - Warren Buffett [quoted on FT.com]

Let's put things in context: there will be some economic contraction during the near-term on the back of coronavirus. Some being the operative word.

But there is also mass panic. Investors are adopting a sell first, ask questions later approach to their investments in businesses. This is stunning.

Why would Alphabet's intrinsic long-term value be impaired? Even if there are some hidden implications from coronavirus weighing on its near-term profitability, how long-lasting will these effects be on its operations long-term? Realistically? Immaterial.

2 - Rock-Solid Operations, With Ample Funds

Alphabet's financial position stands head and shoulders above its social media peers. While the share prices of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and others may have led you for a prolonged period of time to believe otherwise, now that it's crunch time, we'll see for real which businesses are better positioned to withstand economic downturns.

The simple fact that Alphabet carries $115 billion of net cash on its balance sheet speaks of the prudence its management has adopted (13% of its market cap).

Instead of maximizing its bottom-line EPS, which would have been so easy to do with increased leverage, Alphabet has positively skewed this sort of high-risk financial engineering.

In actuality, despite continuous coercion from certain large shareholder groups, Alphabet's management continued to act in a highly prudent manner.

Furthermore, Alphabet still has its open-ended $21 billion share repurchase program. At the end of Q4 2019, Alphabet repurchased $6.1 billion and stated that it would be continuing to opportunistically repurchase shares going forward - there has rarely been a better time to deploy this war chest.

3 - Valuation: Large Margin of Safety

Investors don't need much to go right to profit from their investment in Alphabet.

Alphabet has been growing its top line at close to 20% for a considerable period of time, with Q4 2019 showing no signs of slowing down.

Thus, despite consistently investing for new growth opportunities, Alphabet still has returns on invested capital of approximately 18%, even while factoring in its heavy stock-based compensation.

Furthermore, up until the coronavirus outbreak, investors had been fairly happy to pay close to 20x its trailing cash flows - a very reasonable multiple for a company growing its revenues at close to 20%.

From its current valuation of sub $900 billion, all that's necessary is for sanity to return to the stock market and the multiple that investors were previously paying for Alphabet to normalize for investors to be rewarded from this valuation.

The Bottom Line

Investors should not attempt to time the market.

The most profitable way to invest is to adopt a long-term view on a business and remain invested in that business over time. In other words, not timing the market, but time in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.