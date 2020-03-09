Skanska: Positive Signs Of Turnaround But Valued Richly

With new management in place, the future is looking bright for Skanska, and the dividend has been increased.

The background for this is increased selectivity in international - particularly American - bidding processes. USA remains a driver for Skanska's earnings.

Skanska has been one of my best performers for the past few months, as the stock price has recovered towards historical highs.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as SKSBF or SKBSY. The Skanska listing in Stockholm, STO:SKA-B, offers stronger liquidity).

Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) (OTCPK:SKBSY) is by far my largest construction investment, at 5.03% of my portfolio going by the current value. The company took a large dip after my purchase, but lately, it's been slowly recovering in terms of share price.

(Source: Google Finance)

In less than 6 months, the company has recovered and even beat previous highs, now at a P/E ratio of above 15. The drop back in 2017 and the decline ever since, up to early 2019, was a deep-seated profitability issue in the company's American operations, where Skanska would fall into the trap of "quantity over quality", bidding and winning projects for prices/budgets which they, in the end, could not make a profit on. The result of this was massive amounts of impairments and even losses.

Combine this with the fact of trouble in secondary, European markets such as eastern Europe, and you can understand why the past 2 years for Skanska haven't been rosy.

However, that's over now, as least insofar as expectations go - let me show you.

This 133-year old construction company reported FY19 results not all that long ago. These results came in and confirmed what I had been expecting following a couple of turnaround quarters - namely that the company's job in changing things under new management is going well.

Some highlights here:

Roughly flat revenue when considering FX, but up on a nominal basis due to the weak SEK. Operating income, however, rose 57% YoY.

EPS increase of 62% , coming in at 15.46 SEK/share

, coming in at A small proposed dividend increase of 0.25 SEK/share, marking a 4.17% dividend increase. This was below market guidance but reflects the company's now-more conservative approach.

dividend increase. This was below market guidance but reflects the company's now-more conservative approach. An ever-shrinking interest-bearing net debt position of currently 3.2B SEK, down from 3.9B SEK in September of 2019.

8% drop in construction bookings, representing a more stringent bidding approach.

Operating income in construction up to 3.8B SEK (1.1B SEK YoY), including 0.4B SEK in goodwill impairments and 2.3B SEK writedowns.

RoE increase to 21.4% (14.1% YoY).

(Source: Skanska 2019 Report)

In short, Skanska is showing investors exactly what we want to see - an ongoing turnaround. Construction remains as the main area, with property development as a close second. Being less recession-prone, Skanska is aiming to increase both residential and commercial property development going forward.

Skanska's new president and CEO Anders Danielsson, a long-time veteran of Skanska has managed to seemingly oversee and execute an ongoing turnaround. This is shown through the ongoing profitability improvements in construction, ever-shrinking impairments, and write down in the old portfolio, and strong-remaining bookings despite this. Activity in construction remains high, and the USA remains a growth driver for the company.

In residential, the market is slowly improving and confidence is picking up. Sweden and residential property development never saw the profitability issues which hounded Skanska - margins remained mostly steady here even during the worst of times. Part of the focus here, due to high development/construction cost, is a continued focus on low-cost housing - and Skanska excels here due to its work with among other companies, IKEA.

Commercial property saw an all-time high once again without any sign of slowing down despite ongoing market fears. Leasing is, once again, at an all-time high and filling the modern, "green"-type properties has been easy for Skanska. The end of 2019 saw some impressive new projects being developed.

So, Skanska's focus is multi-faceted. While they build some of the larger projects in the US...

(Source: Skanska 2019 Report)

...They also manage some of the currently most significant infrastructure projects in our nation...

(Source: Skanska 2019 Capital Market's day)

...and unlike other more risk-exposed construction firms, they take full advantage of their experience and current portfolio, which is a mix of construction projects, rent/leasing projects, and property developments.

(Source: Skanska 2019 Capital Market's day)

The effect this is having on the balance sheet is rather simple. The combination of an ironclad balance sheet (EBIT of 7.428B SEK, giving the company a net interest-bearing debt/EBIT of 0.4X), which grants the company a net debt/equity ratio of 0.1X as of the end of 2019).

Every segment in the company is showing strong numbers, even if some numbers for the quarter were down.

Construction has a book-to-build of 91% and a current backlog of 185.4B SEK, showing margin improvements of nearly 200 bps for the year. Focus here is, as mentioned, commercial focus, bidding selectivity and cost-efficiency.

Residential Development is showing revenue growth, an increasing number of homes sold, and a return to the norm in the Swedish market, where construction had gone down for a year or so.

Commercial Properties was the start of the show, delivering excellent all-time highs in sales with new projects and strong interest overall.

So - in all, 2019 represents a return to the norm for Skanska, which had previously taken a bit of a hit due to some very terrible quarters and trends. New leadership/management has restored investor confidence, and the share price reflects the increasing number of recommendations the share is getting from analysts.

Me, I never moved my position in the company. Construction as a whole (not just Skanska, but also NCC (OTC:NCCGF), represented the last-year hit to my overall dividends. Both of the companies drastically slashed their overall dividends - and during this year, both of the companies slowly improve them back up. I "knew" they would return back up, and I saw very little reason to shift things around in my portfolio as both of them are great companies over a long investment period.

Well, that uptick came much faster than I expected. If you recall my last article on Skanska, I cautioned neutrality due to a potential drop in 3Q/4Q19. Such a temporary drop may still materialize, but in hindsight, my stance was of course far too negative. Skanska, in fact, recovered its valuation despite that many things still remain to be proven.

With that said, we go into valuation.

Valuation

It should be no surprise that company valuation at this time is unfavorable in terms of new investors. Why?

(Source: TIKR.com)

Because while multiples, such as P/B and Tangible book value have certainly improved, they have done this without the corresponding massive improvements that Skanska forecast when this turnaround started. As of now, they've mostly stopped the bleeding and improved results back to a level where we were a couple of years back.

In terms of average yield, the current situation is actually horrible.

(Source: Börsdata, Skanska Yield)

Normally this would indicate some sort of significantly improved growth prospects going forward. As it is, the company has stabilized and gone back to procurement/bidding rules which should have been self-explanatory for a company this size. You don't go into a project bidding without knowing where you need to be in order to make your minimum stated profit - nor do you overlook including calculations for over-budget projections, yet that is exactly what it seems that Skanska did prior to these years.

Again, Skanska has recovered. Look at EPS.

(Source: Börsdata Skanska EPS, SEK)

As of yet, this sort of profitability is nothing out of the historical ordinary - and at only approaching half the potential yield of 2016, it doesn't exactly scream "Buy me".

Skanska has always been a fundamentally appealing business. But in terms of valuation metrics, such as sales, book, dividends, EPS, P/E-ratio - all of these metrics are showing a recovery trend coupled with a rich valuation which doesn't necessarily appeal all that much - especially when combined with S&P analyst forecasts for the company going into 2020E and 2021E.

Analysts are actually expecting Skanska's revenues to deteriorate 5% during the quarter, while profitability is expected to go up 4.4% and 6.1% in EBIT and EBITDA for 2020E respectively (Source: S&P Global). It's not the sort of top-line growth we look for, even if we can probably expect another 5-9% dividend increase for the next year.

The fact is, Skanska's business remains, in large parts, a cyclical business exposed to macro trends in construction. While I'm not bothered by this in the long term, it's not a company I'd want to get into at the "wrong" price point - and this valuation, to my mind, is the "wrong" price point.

To my mind, if Skanska was traded at the multiples we saw during 2018 (around 12-13 times earnings), a case could be made for a convincing upside based on a potential share price of 180-190 SEK/share, which would represent a 2019 12-13X P/E result.

However, this is a downside of ~10% from today's share price and valuation, which has climbed closer to ~15 times earnings - far too rich for a company which is expected to drop in revenue, even with a small profitability improvement - and let me remind you that this EBIT/EBITDA improvement isn't actually expected to flow down into 2020E GAAP EPS, which is expected to remain nearly flat (-0.8% for 2020E). (Source: TIKR.com)

What this means is that Skanska is a macro-exposed construction company trading at a multiple which indicates that what it's set out to do has already materialized - it hasn't.

Thesis

The market, perhaps due to Skanska's size, august history and all of the upsides with the company, has given the company the benefit of the doubt when it comes to its turnaround. While it's hard to argue that Skanska is distinctly overvalued at this stage, it's far easier to say that it's not undervalued.

Since I as an investor primarily focus on the undervalued stocks on the market which can be bought at an excellent price and show us some really market-beating returns, I can also recognize when the market is giving us something that's not really there - such as a company trading at a multiple which, for lack of a better expression, it hasn't earned.

Skanska, as I see it, hasn't earned to trade at 14.5-17 times earnings as of yet. The new CEO has chosen the right path, and in seeing FY19 results, things seem to be moving in the right direction. However, to trade at this multiple, the company would have to have some sort of realistic growth pathway beyond a nearly flat 1-2Y EPS growth and a measly 3-4% EBIT/EBITDA improvement coupled with low revenues.

While I won't be touching my position at this time - my own YoC is closing on 4% again thanks to the dividend increase, which I consider acceptable all things considered - I wouldn't consider the company buyable at this time. Dips will come, and with this, you'll be able to buy a company that's in the better part of a turnaround to a much lower multiple than this.

Remember also that we're currently suffering from Coronavirus market issues and concerns, which are like as not to affect the market for weeks, if not months to come. Skanska, I believe, will go lower and picking this company up at a 4% yield won't be impossible at all.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Despite positive signs of a turnaround, Skanska remains valued far too richly given its current profitability and outlook for the coming years. The potential growth just isn't there to justify an above-average P/E (or other metrics) valuation multiple at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKSBF, SKBSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.