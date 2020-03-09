Why Russia Killed The OPEC Deal

You have certainly heard the news: Russia refused to support deeper oil production cuts, Saudi Arabia decreased its official selling prices, and the OPEC/non-OPEC deal disintegrated. As a result, WTI oil (USO) prices have briefly visited sub-$30 levels, while Brent oil (BNO) traded close to $31 at one point. In this article, I will discuss the factors that impacted Russia's decision and the potential longer-term consequences of the move for oil-related stocks.

Russia before collapse of the deal

If Russia's leaders learned anything from the country's financial collapse in 1998, it was the importance of reserves. The problem of the 1998 financial crisis was not only the rapid deterioration of living standards in Russia, but also the immense feeling of shame when Russia had to bow down to IMF in search of vital funds. Those developments led to a political crisis which ended when Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000. Ever since, the country emphasized the importance of reserves not only as a means to support economy in bad times but also as a means to avoid "public shame" of turning to international financial institutions, which is de-facto a political death sentence for any leader in Russia regardless of how popular he was before such an event.

Lessons learned: The reserves of the Russian Central Bank stood at $570.4 billion at the end of February. Out of this amount, Russia had $450.6 billion of foreign exchange reserves and $119.8 billion of gold (GLD). In addition to Central Bank reserves, Russia has a National Wealth Fund which accumulates excessive oil and gas revenues. At the beginning of February 2020 (the last reported figure), Russia's National Wealth Fund had $124.38 billion. Back in December 2019, Russia's Minister of Finance, Anton Siluanov, stated that Russia had enough reserves to support its budget spending for three years if oil prices fell to $25-30 per barrel.

The situation is tougher on the economic front. In the most recent update dated March 2, 2020, OECD projected that Russian GDP will grow by 1.2% in 2020, followed by growth of 1.3% in 2021. I believe that these figures are too optimistic given the rapid expansion of coronavirus-related measures all over Europe and Russia's own decision to destroy the OPEC+ deal. Russia's stock market (RSX) showed good performance in 2019 which may have tricked those who do not follow the country to believe that things may have improved on Russia's economic front, but the main reason for the upside was the yield provided by Russian assets.

In short, Russia has big reserves, budget surplus (at least before the end of the deal) and a slow-growing economy. For "pain tolerance" games like the one which has just been initiated, it is a rather good setup.

Why Russia wanted out of the deal

As per Lukoil's (OTCPK:LUKOY) co-owner, Leonid Fedun, Russia stands to lose $100 million-$150 million per day from the collapse of the OPEC/non-OPEC deal. Obviously, destroying the only deal that supported oil prices in the midst of the coronavirus crisis could not have come without consequences. So, why would Russia want this self-inflicted pain? In my opinion, there were several reasons for this.

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has long lobbied to end the deal since it was ready to increase production and did not want to lose market share to the U.S. shale producers. Now, the company plans to increase oil production by 300,000 barrels per day once the current OPEC+ deal ends on April 1. However, it does not look like Rosneft's desire to increase production was the only catalyst for the deal. At the end of 2019, U.S. imposed sanctions on Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) North Stream 2 pipeline. In 2020, U.S. sanctioned Rosneft's trading unit Rosneft Trading. Apparently, Russia was no longer willing to take hits in the energy space without retaliation and decided to wage a war against American shale oil companies which are likely to have problems at current oil prices.

So, the game plan is to put pressure on U.S. shale production. If we look at hard-hit shale names like EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Concho Resources (CXO), we'll find that the last 10 years yielded negative free cash flow for each of them (calculated with data from Seeking Alpha Premium). EOG Resources generated negative free cash flow of -$5.5 billion, Pioneer Natural Resources had free cash flow of -$5.1 billion, Diamondback Energy's 10-year results indicated free cash flow of -$13.9 billion, while Concho Resources generated negative free cash flow of -$8.2 billion. It looks like the idea behind Russia's move is that shale players in general need favorable capital market environment and high oil prices to sustain production levels, so a temporary but strong decline in the oil prices will hurt their production levels. This strategy may have merit - Diamondback Energy has already decided to cut its activity and reduce its capital budget for 2020.

Russia will have to stick to its plan

I've seen opinions that Russia may quickly come back to the deal if the oil price drops hard enough. In my view, such a U-turn is practically impossible. First, Russia would suffer a political blow - the last thing that Russia wants is an image of a weak player who raises stakes only to get scared to death a few months later. Second, Russia will need time to see that the damage is done to U.S. shale. As Russia learned since the oil price collapse of 2014-2016, American companies are very flexible, and U.S. bankruptcy laws support continuation of production. Therefore, months of low oil prices are required to test the assumption that low oil prices will do sustainable damage to American oil production. Third, Russia is finally equipped to endure a prolonged fight given the size of its reserves and the flexible ruble exchange rate (the key achievement of the monetary policy since 2014).

Damage done?

An unfortunate combo of the expanding coronavirus epidemic and the death of the OPEC/non-OPEC deal has already led to major declines in oil-related names. In my opinion, majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX) present a better opportunity than shale companies since they offer some protection in case the oil price war drags on for months, which is a probable scenario due to the reasons I described above. I'd also note that Russia's war on shale has inflicted huge side damage on offshore drilling companies that have likely lost access to capital markets (something that the debt-laden industry badly needs) for the upcoming months - indebted major drillers like Noble Corp. (NE), Valaris (VAL) or Transocean (RIG) will continue to experience pressure for the time being.

While speculative traders will certainly be able to find various trading opportunities even in the weakest stocks amidst current volatility, investors will be better off focusing on diversified dividend-paying majors like Exxon Mobil or Chevron or their European peers like BP (BP), Total (TOT) or Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) that are better equipped to withstand the depressed oil price environment which can last for months due to Russia's decision to put pressure on the American shale production.

