Stock Market Pricing In An Earnings Contraction In 2020

Well, the line that mustn't be broken, was broken and now all sorts of stuff are happening. When the S&P 500 took out 2855, it became clear that things could only get worse. In an already weakened market, investors were dealt with one more painful blow, which was the collapse in oil prices.

It seems at this point; the market is beginning the process of pricing of not only no earnings growth in 2020 but a potential decline. It may prove to be too steep over time, but right now, markets are not acting logically, but illogically. Then, throw in all the algos, ETFs, over-lever funds, and short-gamma strategies, and you have a recipe for what has occurred over the past two weeks.

Unnerving Speed

The declines in the market are perfectly reasonable based on the potential outcomes. It is the speed and the pace of those declines that seem to be the most unnerving part of the sell-off. It is one giant negative feedback loop of algos pushing stocks lower, the ETFs needing to reduce the holdings in their basket, with the algos then chasing the stock even lower. Then add in the short-gamma traders that need to add to the positions as the market moves, and over-levered funds that get margin calls. It becomes too hard to distinguish fact from fiction.

I have been saying to you for the past two-week that the only thing that matters is that the S&P 500 did not breach 2,855. But with the shock to the oil market over the weekend, everything changed. Lower oil prices are no longer a benefit to the consumer the way it was 10 or 20 years. Now, there are a lot of jobs in this country that depend on oil and its extraction. If oil stays too low for too long, it could have a significant impact on those jobs and have a ripple effect.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 plunged below 2,855 and fell to roughly its next level of support I have been cautiously mentioning around 2,730. Should that level give, it may result in the S&P 500 falling to about 2,670. However, one can find signs of optimism on a horrible day, with a long-term uptrend when tracing out a line from the 2009 lows and 2018 lows. For now, that trend line is holding firm and could, in combination, with the support around 2,730 be enough to get the selling to pause potentially.

Hope?

Additionally, the relative strength index on the daily chart is forming what appears to be bullish divergence. Simple, the S&P 500 is making a fresh low, but the RSI is not and is now actually trending higher. It is perhaps the mark of a reversal in trend.

Fear is very high today, the highest it has been in more than a decade. The VIX index reached an incredible high of almost 62.

The put to call ratio hit an amazing 2.18, its highest level since early 2010.

No Growth?

The market appears to be pricing in a scenario of not only no growth in 2020 but also the potential for declining earnings. The oil shock may have been the breaking point, much more so than the coronavirus.

Based on my earnings estimates for 2020, I am modeling earnings of $170.13 per share for the S&P 500, and $190.80 for 2021. However, I bake into my model what I consider to be a "worst-case scenario", which is one standard deviation below my estimate. In this scenario, I am modeling $163.13 per share for 2020 and $179.87 for 2021. It means that the S&P 500 is currently trading 14.7 times one-year earnings on a base case and 15.6 on a worst-case outcome.

I then look at historical one-year PE data, and come up with a 20-quarter moving average, to help me assess a fair value PE for the current period, which is around 17.4 and create a range by using one-stand deviation above and below that moving average.

It means in this risk-off environment, we should be using a PE ratio that resembles something around 16 times on-year forward PE ratios. So that tells me two things either stocks are very cheap or my estimates will need to continue to be adjusted lower over time.

Maybe Lower?

So, in this case, we can simply take the S&P 500 and then divide its current value by roughly 16, which as of 1:15 PM on March 9, was right around 2,800, which gives us 2021 earnings estimates of about $175 per share. We can then work further back, and say if earnings have no growth in 2020, then EPS is likely to be the same as last year at around $157, based on data from S&P Dow Jones and if we assume a rebound in growth of 10% in 2021, then earnings could rise to around $173, basically in line with our 16 multiple.

If the market does decide that earnings are likely to be negative in 2021, we can reduce our 2020 earnings by 5% to $149.30, and with a 10% growth in 2021, and at 16 would value the S&P 500 at 2,630.

So, the short answer to could the S&P 500 fall further, yes, it could. The question is just where you think earnings will be 2020. That seems to be what the market is trying to figure out.

