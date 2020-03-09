Grocery Retailer Albertsons Starts U.S. IPO Process

The firm is a large, diversified operator of grocery stores in North America.

Albertsons Companies has filed to raise public capital in an IPO that may reach $2 billion.

Quick Take

Albertsons Companies (ACI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of offline grocery stores, subsidiaries and online e-commerce sites serving North America.

ACI is private equity-owned and the IPO’s proceeds are going to investors which is suboptimal in my view.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons was founded to develop a grocery store network throughout the United States.

Management is headed by President and CEO Vivek Sankaran, who has been with the firm since April 2019 and was previously CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America (PEP) and Frito-Lay.

Albertsons has received at least $1.8 billion from investors including Cerberus Capital Management, Klaff Realty, Schottenstein Stores, Lubert-Adler Partners, Kimco Realty and others.

Customer Acquisition

In addition to its large footprint in North America, the company owns a number of subsidiary grocery and food related companies who sell primarily through offline locations.

Selling & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 40 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 26.7% FYE Feb. 28, 2019 26.9% FYE Feb. 28, 2018 27.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Administrative spend, was 0.04x in the most recent reporting period

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for supermarkets and grocery stores in the U.S. is expected to reach $678.4 billion in 2020, as shown in the chart below:

This represents a forecast annualized market size growth of 1.4% from 2015 to 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth are per capita disposable income which has trailed overall GDP growth from 2015 to 2020.

The firm and its subsidiaries face competition from other brick and mortar food and drug stores (Kroger (KR)), wholesalers (Costco (COST)), online retailers, specialty supermarkets, general merchandise stores, farmers' markets, restaurants and meal solution companies that deliver direct to the home.

Financial Performance

Albertsons’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Steadily growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and margin

Uneven but high cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 40 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $ 47,018,300,000 1.1% FYE Feb. 28, 2019 $ 60,534,500,000 1.0% FYE Feb. 28, 2018 $ 59,924,600,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 40 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $ 13,176,200,000 2.7% FYE Feb. 28, 2019 $ 16,894,600,000 3.3% FYE Feb. 28, 2018 $ 16,361,100,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 40 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 28.02% FYE Feb. 28, 2019 27.91% FYE Feb. 28, 2018 27.30% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 40 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $ 1,110,500,000 2.4% FYE Feb. 28, 2019 $ 787,300,000 1.3% FYE Feb. 28, 2018 $ (56,600,000) -0.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 40 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $ 398,600,000 FYE Feb. 28, 2019 $ 131,100,000 FYE Feb. 28, 2018 $ 46,300,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 40 Weeks Ended Nov. 30, 2019 $ 1,387,000,000 FYE Feb. 28, 2019 $ 1,687,900,000 FYE Feb. 28, 2018 $ 1,818,800,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of November 30, 2019, Albertsons had $406.4 million in cash and $22.6 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended November 30, 2019, was $2.26 billion.

IPO Details

Albertsons has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be as high as $2 billion.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The selling stockholders are selling all of the shares of common stock in this offering, and we will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Telsey Advisory Group, MUFG, Academy Securities, and Blaylock Van.

Commentary

Albertsons is seeking public funding but will see none of the proceeds as it will go to their existing investors.

The company’s financials indicate steady growth and net results as one would expect from a large and diversified grocery conglomerate in North America.

Selling & Administrative expenses have been dropping slightly as revenues have increased; its Selling & Administrative efficiency rate is at a very low 0.04x, lower than direct competitor Kroger (KR) which was at 0.05x most recently.

The market opportunity for grocery products is one of the largest in all of retail but margins are typically very low, leading to a more recent trend of developing store-branded merchandise to eke out margin gains wherever possible.

I’m not a fan of private equity-owned IPOs since the IPO’s proceeds tend to go to pay down debt or to previous investors, leaving little or no proceeds for the company to use for its growth initiatives.

ACI’s IPO is no different as all the proceeds are going to existing investors.

When we learn more details about pricing and valuation, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

