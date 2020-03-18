Top 3 REITs To Buy The Dip

With the market selling off last week it is time to buy our top picks.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Last week we discussed how the market crash was an opportunity to deploy funds and achieve higher yields than could be achieved before the crash. Income investors know never to let a good price drop go to waste. Do not let fear run your investments, take fear as an opportunity to buy.

We have previously discussed wanting to increase our exposure to REITs. Due to structure and tradition, REITs tend to payout above-average dividends. Here are our top three REITs to buy right now.

Triple-Net

The "triple-net" sector is highly regarded for its ability to provide safe and stable dividends in any economic environment. Even during the Great Financial Crises, when many REITs were forced to cut their dividends, triple-net REITs continued to maintain or even increase their dividends.

The secret is that these REITs are highly diversified, have a lease structure where the tenant is responsible for most costs, have very long average leases, and they own freestanding buildings that can be more easily modified for a new use.

It's not a secret that the triple-net sector is an incredibly strong one. That means that finding a good deal can be difficult. With the selling last week, Vereit (VER) crossed into our buy range with a 7.2% yield. Currently, VER trades under 13x FFO, while most of their peers are trading from 16-20x, even after the dip.

VER has been weighed down by their predecessor ARCP. An accounting scandal and resulting lawsuits crushed the share price. In 2015, Glen Rufrano took the helm as CEO and has made incredible changes. First and foremost, changing the culture from the Nicholas Schorsch "growth at any cost" mentality. Among the achievements in the past five years VER has:

Settled all outstanding litigation

Reduced debt from $10.4 billion to $5.4 billion.

Debt/EBITDA declined from 7.5x to 5.7x

Improved diversification

VER has a high-quality portfolio of over 3,850 properties producing $1.1 billion in annual rent.

Source: VEREIT

With an average lease term of 8.3 years remaining, substantial tenant, industry and geographic diversification, and a solid balance sheet, there's no reason that VER shouldn't be trading at a multiple closer to the REIT average of 16-17x FFO. That implies a fair value of $10.50-$11/share.

VER was forced to pull in their horns due to the lawsuits. We are impressed with what management has been able to do with that distraction. Now that they can turn their attention toward growth, we are very excited to see what they can do with it.

VER currently has a yield of 7.2%, with plans to invest more than $1 billion this year. As VER's FFO grows, its dividend will grow with it, in addition to having over 30% price upside.

Private Prisons

The Geo Group (GEO) is a pick in which we started building a position last year. GEO operates prisons, detention facilities, and other facilities to support the legal system for federal and state governments.

Typically, REITs that count government as a tenant trade at a premium as it's considered a very low-risk tenant. GEO has primarily been the victim of political campaigning that was focused on the idea of eliminating private prisons.

Despite the fear, GEO was able to sign a new eight-year contract with the US Marshalls service and two 15-year contracts covering five facilities for ICE in California.

Source: Geo Group

Overall, GEO's number of beds continues to increase and occupancy remains within its historical normal range. We cannot rule out that a politician who wants to eliminate private prisons will win an election, this cycle or a future one. However, GEO's beds are occupied, and some plan is going to have to be put in place to do something with all of those people.

We have suggested numerous possible outcomes, including GEO selling the properties to the government, or what we view as the obvious solution - GEO leasing to the government and the government taking over the daily operations. After all, people don't object to the prisons, they object to private corporations operating them. For investors, we believe either solution would be a positive.

That's assuming that anything is done at all, and nothing being done is probably the best bet. In the meantime, GEO is yielding an incredible 12.5%. Fair value is closer to $20. A 12.5% dividend yield with 40%-plus upside - this remains a fantastic opportunity and one that is immune to the coronavirus.

Entertainment

EPR Properties (EPR) is one of our favorite all-time REITs. EPR takes the same triple-net structure you see with VER and applies it to "experiential" properties. These are properties where people go to do things. Movie theaters, ski resorts, water parks, casinos and more.

EPR recognizes that millennials have different values than previous generations. They value having an experience over having things. Leisure spending has been increasing both in absolute dollars and as a percentage of total consumption.

Source: EPR

During the dip, EPR traded below $60 for the first time since early 2018 - when one of their top 10 tenants had filed bankruptcy. In hindsight, that was a fantastic buying opportunity as EPR management handled the tenant bankruptcy with fineness, transferring all of the properties to a new tenant with minimal impact on their finances.

The one major downside was that EPR pulled in their horns and for the past two years have sold more properties than they have bought. In 2020, they are positioned to change that. With $1 billion in acquisitions already agreed to, EPR expects to invest $1.4-$1.8 billion this year with minimal dispositions. With a zero balance on their $1 billion revolver and $500 million in cash, EPR is ready to invest.

EPR has incredibly high average occupancy, with their 10-year occupancy average in excess of 99%. The types of properties that EPR invests in are unique and are valued highly by tenants.

EPR currently yields 9.3% and just increased their dividend for the 11th year in a row.

Source: EPR

A growing sector, a savvy reliable management team, a balance sheet positioned for growth and a growing dividend, it's no wonder that EPR is a cornerstone of our portfolio. EPR currently yields 9.3% and we believe fair value is in excess of $85.

EPR has had their share price crushed by fears that coronavirus will cause a significant decline in people going out in public. We cannot deny that it's a possibility. However, EPR collects rent, they do not collect money from consumer traffic. The question is not how many people will go to the theater next week, next month, or even three months from now, rent will still be due.

The question is whether or not their tenants are pushed so far that they file bankruptcy (the only way they can get out of a lease) and close the locations forever. EPR owns above-average locations with above-average revenue generation. These are not locations that are going to shut down. There's a reason why EPR's occupancy averages more than 99% and that reason has not disappeared.

Conclusion

It's time to start deploying some of the funds that we have reserved and these three REITs are near the top of our shopping list. VER is a new addition to our portfolio, but a company that we have had our eye on for a long time. The dip gives us an opportunity to finally get a great price.

GEO is a pick we started building a position in last year. It already had started rallying significantly from its recent bottom. There's still time for investors to achieve a great yield before GEO returns to trading at a reasonable price that reflects the fundamentals and not political fears.

EPR has long been a favorite pick of ours, but the price was getting high for investors who had not already established a position. With the dip, this is an opportunity to buy one of the best REITs at an incredible price.

We will keep our eyes open, and continue looking for additional opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, EPR, GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.