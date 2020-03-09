Tyme Technologies: Market Volatility Provides Opportunity To Accumulate Ahead Of Catalysts

Tyme Technologies (TYME) had a noteworthy 2019 with several major milestones to add to the bullish case. What is more, Tyme has multiple catalysts scheduled in the first and second half of 2020, which will only add to that bullish case. Despite the recent and pending milestones, the share price has been mostly stuck in the $1.00-$2.00 range with no signs of breaking out in the near future. This level of dormancy reminds me of Verastem (VSTM) and NantKwest (NK) before they finally started to pull-off the bottom; both of which have turned into great winners once the market recognized the opportunity following a couple of positive catalysts. I believe I am looking at the same opportunity in TYME; as a result, I expect to add to my growing position before these catalysts occur.

I intend to discuss the importance of the company’s past as well as upcoming milestones to defend my bullish outlook. In addition, I take a look at Tyme’s fiscal Q3 numbers to diagnose the company’s current condition. Finally, I reveal my plan to develop a half-sized position before the end of 2020.

Background On Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies is a biotech that is focusing on developing cancer therapeutics, including the company’s lead product candidate, SM-88. Tyme’s approach is intended to take advantage of cancer’s metabolism in order to weaken its resistances through oxidative stress. SM-88 is an oral tyrosine derivative that has impressive data across 15 different cancers. The company’s primary focus for SM-88 is pancreatic cancer; however, Tyme is taking aim at lung, breast, prostate, and sarcomas as well.

Figure 1: TYME Pipeline (Source: TYME)

Recent Milestones

Tyme has had several recent milestones, including their U.S. strategic collaboration with Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) for the co-promotion of oral SM-88 in advanced cancers. The company received a $20M upfront cash payment for 10M restricted shares of TYME at $2.00 per share. Furthermore, Tyme will collect a single $20M milestone payment if Tyme hits the OS primary endpoint for the TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial or OS endpoint in the PanCAN registration arm; or if SM-88 receives FDA approval in any cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals will assume 25% of the promotional sales work and will receive 15% of the net U.S. revenues. Tyme preserves the other 85% and reserves the right to repurchase the full rights for $200M. I found this partnership to be extremely bullish for a number of reasons; most notably was the fact the company was able to close a strategic partnership that didn’t take away all or most of their rights to SM-88. In addition, Tyme has the right to reclaim Eagle’s 15% at a reasonable price. Basically, Tyme didn’t sign it all away just to get a partner and some cash.

Furthermore, the company is moving ahead with their clinical programs and has already dosed their first pancreatic cancer patient in Part 2 of the TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial. They have also dosed their first sarcoma cancer patient in the HopES Phase II trial for SM-88 in high-risk sarcomas. Obviously, dosing the first patient is not a tier-one catalyst, but it does mark progress and the company’s ability to handle several clinical trials at one time.

Near-Future Milestones

Tyme has multiple near-term catalysts and milestones scheduled in the first half of 2020. Most of these are clinical trial milestones such as initiating enrollments, dosing, and present data at conferences. Personally, I am looking forward to seeing TYME-18’s preclinical data in solid tumors. This would be our first look at the company’s intra-tumoral candidate that would be Tyme’s second pipeline agent.

In the second half of 2020, the company is planning to move SM-88 into additional tumor types potentially including metastatic breast, recurrent prostate, and/or hematological cancers. In addition, Tyme intends to complete enrollment in their TYME-88-Panc pivotal study and move TYME-18 closer to an IND. I am looking forward to seeing what the additional tumor types will be for SM-88 and whether or not they will be oral or injectable formulations.

Overall, Tyme is scheduled to pass several milestones over the course of 2020, which could broaden SM-88’s usage and reveal TYME-18’s attributes. Hopefully, Tyme will leave 2020 being more than a biotech going after a potential therapy for pancreatic cancer and will be seen as an innovator of cancer therapies.

Healthy Condition

Tyme now has a healthy cash position due to the Eagle Pharmaceuticals $20M private placement, which puts Tyme’s account at $31.5M. Tyme’s operational cash burn rate for fiscal Q3 was $4.5M, which was in line with the company’s projections. However, Tyme anticipates the cash burn rate will average between $5M and $6M in the coming quarters. Assuming the company maintains that burn rate, we should expect the company to get through 2020 without the need for another offering. Hopefully, the company will be moving closer to completing either their TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial or PanCAN study, which could trigger another $20M payment from Eagle. Admittedly, I am not relying on that payment to come before the cash runs out, but it is comforting to know that there are other options for funds besides tapping the market.

My Plan

Despite my bullish outlook on TYME, I have yet to add to my position in 2020. The share price continues to remain range-bound and has failed to gain any momentum to break and hold above $2.00 per share (Figure 2).

Figure 2: TYME Weekly (Source: Trendspider)

On the other hand, the stock continues to find a bid around $1.00 per share, which has provided me enough confidence to start placing orders around that level and accumulate a larger position through numerous small transactions. I expect to leave 2020 with a half-size position awaiting several critical readouts in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TYME, NK, VSTM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.