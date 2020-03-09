Vermilion Energy: Half The Dividend But Still Questionable Sustainability

Whilst they are blaming this on the impact from the coronavirus, their dividend coverage during 2018 and 2019 was significantly below 100%.

Introduction

When Vermilion Energy (VET) released their results for the fourth quarter of 2019, they also disappointed their yield chasing shareholders by halving their dividend payments. It was only approximately four months ago that I warned that their massive double-digit dividend yield was unlikely to be sustained well into the future. Normally when a company halves their dividend payments there is little reason to question their sustainability going forward; however, given their recent financial performance and the current macroeconomic backdrop, these questions are still warranted.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Whilst they are using the impact from the coronavirus as a justification for halving their dividend payments, based on their performance during 2018 and 2019, this move was inevitable, with their dividend coverage sitting significantly below 100%. This indicates that even before the coronavirus was striking fear into global financial markets, they were already using debt to fund a portion of their dividend payments.

It is also worthwhile considering that to be generous all of their expenditure towards acquisitions was ignored when calculating their free cash flow. Whilst ignoring inorganic expenditure of this nature is fairly common when assessing dividend sustainability, the frequency in which it occurs in this situation creates a grey zone whereby a case could be made for its inclusion. If these expenditures were also included, their dividend coverage would drop significantly and thus cast further doubts over the sustainability of their dividend.

Moving forward, there are still reasons to be concerned regarding their ability to sustain their new halved dividend payments. During 2020, they are forecasting capital expenditure of C$450m; meanwhile, their new halved dividend payments will cost approximately C$196m, meaning they require operating cash flow of approximately C$646m to completely cover their new dividend payments. Whilst this is less than the C$797m of operating cash they generated in 2019 when including lease payments, given Saudi Arabia just launched an oil price war and sent prices plunging 20%, it could easily prove difficult. It should also be remembered that achieving this would only result in dividend coverage of 100%, which is hardly considered sustainable for oil and gas companies due to their high capital intensity and volatility. Ultimately, only time will tell the direction of oil prices; however, unless conditions improve in the short term, I believe it would be prudent for shareholders to expect further dividend reductions.

Financial Position

Their financial position will also be instrumental in determining whether their new dividend payments are sustainable. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Overall, their financial position is somewhat mixed but certainly not considered strong. Whilst their net debt has climbed 54.90% since the end of 2017, their gearing ratio has remained broadly the same. Meanwhile, their net debt to operating cash flow and EBITDA has increased slightly; nevertheless, these along with their gearing ratio north of 40% are certainly not considered low, especially when oil prices are plunging and likely to cause these ratios to further deteriorate. Their interest coverage is considerably more concerning, at only 2.66 it is quite low and indicates a large portion of their earnings are consumed servicing their current debt. When all of these are combined, it does not leave much room for their debt to increase further for the purpose of sustaining their dividend payments.

Conclusion

Although they will likely sustain their new dividend payments during the next two to three quarters, oil and gas prices will have to increase significantly during this time to avoid further reductions. If nothing else, the last few months prove that poor dividend coverage without a strong financial position in a capital intensive and highly volatile industry becomes painful at the first sign of turmoil.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Vermilion Energy’s Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.