CenturyLink: The Coronavirus Opportunity

Global markets have been on edge recently over fears of the spreading coronavirus. One of the results of this has been a flight to safety in US bonds, which have seen their yields fall dramatically recently amidst an emergency Fed rate cut and the possibility of more cuts down the road. In my opinion, this provides an opportunity for communication services company CenturyLink (CTL) as well as its investors.

With more than $30 billion in net debt on the balance sheet, the company has spent the last year or two refinancing a number of debts and paying back some others. The potential for interest expense reduction helping the bottom line was one of the major reasons I started covering the name last August. With some of the company's debts containing variable rates, the fall in LIBOR rates has certainly helped.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here. You can find current rates right here.)

Interestingly enough, the chart below doesn't even begin to tell the entire story, as the St. Louis Fed only provides its rate and this chart on a one-week delay. Last week, we saw the Fed cut rates by 50 basis points and US interest rates dropped quite dramatically. As of Friday, the one-month LIBOR rate was just above 0.86%. With the potential for the Fed to cut again in a few weeks, that rate could potentially get a lot closer to zero.

The fall in interest rates combined with some debt repayments has helped the company's interest payments decline in recent quarters as seen in the chart below. As I detailed in my recent earnings article, management has guided to $300 million in interest expense reduction for 2020. The $1.8 billion interest total yearly interest expense forecast implies an average quarterly figure of $450 million, so given we are above that now by the end of this year, the quarterly number could be closer to $425 million.

(Source: CenturyLink quarterly/annual reports, seen here)

At the end of the year, the company was down to $34.7 billion in total debt. Management has guided to free cash flow of about $2 billion this year after dividend payments. I think we'll see a roughly similar picture next year, especially as lower interest costs lead to slightly higher profits. By the end of next year, I think the company could get its total debt pile down to around $30 billion.

Here's where the opportunity lies. I'll use the following debt chart to explain the improved scenario. With the fall in LIBOR and US interest rates, I was previously thinking CenturyLink could get its "average" quarterly interest rate down to about 5.25% by the end of next year. Now, I think there is the potential to get that down to at least 5.00% or perhaps even lower, depending on how aggressive management is to refinance even more of its borrowings.

(Data sourced from 10-Q/K filings, seen here. Dollar values are in millions, and average % is annualized from quarterly interest expense divided by average quarterly debt level.)

In Q4 2019, the company reported an adjusted profit of $352 million and GAAP net income of $223 million. Getting the debt pile down to $30 billion with a 5% average rate means just $375 million in quarterly interest expenses, which would mean a substantial rise in net income just from lower debt payments. That would also flow into operating cash flow, meaning more borrowings could be repaid in future periods.

It was back on Valentine's Day that the S&P 500 closed over 3,380, and it has come back about 20% since then. CenturyLink shares have done about the same when including the quarterly dividend. There are those out there that might think the company could actually benefit from the coronavirus, as more companies have employees work from home. We'll see what management says about that at the next earnings report.

At this point, however, CenturyLink is an income investor's dream. The annual dividend yield was 9.25% on Monday, and as I've detailed in numerous articles, that payout is extremely safe currently. With the recent decline in shares, combined with US rates falling, the name is now yielding 873 basis points more than the 10-year US Treasury. Fixed income just isn't generating any meaningful cash for you right now.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance. *As of 1:15 PM Eastern Monday).

With bond yields plunging due to the coronavirus, investors looking for income opportunities should take a look at CenturyLink. The company's dividend yield is extremely safe, and this isn't a business that should be tremendously hurt by consumer fear like travel/leisure names. With lower rates helping the company cut its interest expenses, the company should look for more opportunities to refinance current debts. With an annual dividend yield at 9.25%, investors might also want to think about this name again.

