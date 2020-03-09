Lyra Therapeutics Aims For U.S. IPO In Choppy Market

LYRA's lead candidate is in Phase 2 trials and management expects a topline readout in Q1 2021.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for chronic rhinosinusitis conditions.

Lyra Therapeutics has filed to raise $57.5 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) has filed to raise $57.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for chronic rhinosinusitis patients.

LYRA is in Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate and expects initial topline data readout in Q1 2021.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO pricing and valuation details from management.

Company & Technology

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Lyra was founded to develop drug treatments for two types of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis, those who are 'surgically-naive' and those who have been previously operated on for the condition.

Management is headed by Maria Palasis, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously EVP at Arsenal Medical

Below is a brief overview video of chronic rhinosinusitis:

Source: EUFOREA

The firm's lead candidate is LYR-210, a treatment for patients of CRS who have not had surgery previously and management says it is advancing the candidate into Phase 2 trials.Management expects to report top-line data for LYR-210 in Q1 2021. LYR-220, which is for patients who have previously had surgery, is expected to begin a proof-of-concept trial by the end of 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $135 million and include Perceptive Advisors, North Bridge Venture Partners, Polaris Venture Partners, RA Capital, Intersouth Partners, ArrowMark Partners and Soleus Private Equity Fund.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the global market for sinusitis drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2023.

The market will see incremental dollar value growth of $1.9 billion and 45% of that growth will likely come from North America, as the chart shows below:

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing awareness of the symptoms of sinusitis as well as greater treatment options amid the emergence of biologic treatments.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Hoffman-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Regeneron (REGN)

OptiNose (OPTN)

Intersect ENT (XENT)

Financial Status

Lyra’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma firms in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of programs through the development process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $9.8 million in cash and $7.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Lyra intends to raise $57.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although I would expect to see such investor ‘support’ in a future filing as this is typical for life science IPOs.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the clinical development and pre-commercialization expenses for LYR-210 to fund the development of LYR-220 the remainder, if any, for platform development and other research and development expenses for our pipeline, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies, William Blair, and BTIG.

Commentary

Lyra is seeking public funding to advance its pipeline and more specifically to continue Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate, LYR-210.

Management expects to report initial topline results for LYR-210 by Q1 2021, so that is likely the next potentially upside catalyst for the stock, assuming a successful IPO.

The market opportunity for chronic rhinosinusitis is expected to grow robustly in the next several years, so the firm has positive market dynamics in its favor.

Lyra has no commercial collaboration partnerships, which is unfortunately common for most biopharma firms. I favor at least one commercial collaboration as it provides scientific validation and potential development resources.

Given the firm’s small pipeline, I would expect an enterprise value at the lower end of the typical $250 million to $500 million range for biopharma firms at IPO.

When we learn pricing and valuation details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.