Vectoring In On Valero

We vector in on the investment case on this high yield concern in the paragraphs below.

However, refiners are dependent on the crack spread not the price of oil. The company also sports a solid balance sheet and over six percent dividend yield.

The shares have cratered by more than a third in 2020 as the energy sector has been crushed on lower energy prices.

I continue to look for new opportunities to deploy some of the 'dry powder' in my personal portfolio on the big Covid-19 pullback that has hit global equities in the past few weeks.

Incremental buying mainly through employing buy-write option strategies on dips has been my primary means of doing so. Energy has been crushed here in 2020 as natural gas and oil prices have plunged on fears of falling demand as parts of the globe go into lock down thanks to this coronavirus outbreak.

I think it is too early to buy the E&P or oil services sectors. However, the midstream and refining space, which is not dependent on the absolute price of energy, has plenty of good long-term opportunities. Today, we look at the biggest refinery play in North America. Thanks to the recent downturn in the shares, the stock has north of a six percent dividend yield; a rare occurrence.

Company Overview:

Valero (VLO) is the largest refiner in North America, where is processes more than three million barrels of oil a day into a variety of products (gasoline, fuel oil, etc..). It is also a major player in the renewable diesel and ethanol markets which can be seen below. The shares have cratered in 2020, like almost everything in the energy sector and are down a third from where they started the year. The stock's current market capitalization is currently approximately $26 billion.

Valuation:

The company made $5.70 a share in FY2019. According to Yahoo! Finance, 18 analysts have FY2020 EPS projections for Valero in a very wide range ($3.65 to $11.00 a share) with a median projection calling for $7.86 a share in earnings in FY2020. The company has a similar median earnings projection for FY2021 within a narrower range. With the stock trading near its 52-week lows, the shares go for just under 11 times trailing earnings and eight times the forward FY2020 median analyst EPS projection. The company had a big earnings beat when it last reported quarterly earnings on January 30th for the fourth quarter. The company now sports a dividend yield of almost 6.5% after raising its dividend payout 8.9% in January.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company has a good management balance with three main goals. A target of a debt to cap ratio of between 20% and 30%, maintaining an investment credit grade rating and grow a sustainable dividend payout that is on the high end within the industry. In addition to dividend payouts, the company returns capital to shareholders via share buybacks historically (above)

The analyst community is sanguine on Valero's prospects. Since the beginning of 2020, seven analyst firms have reissued Buy ratings on the giant refiner including RBC Capital and Morgan Stanley. Price targets proffered range from $82 to $122, which include a couple downward price target revisions to reflect the current market sentiment. The current median analyst price target on VLO is just north of $100 a share. Piper Sandler has issued the one Hold on the stock so far this year. However, its price target is $97 a share, some 50% above current trading levels.

Verdict:

Valero seems an ideal stock to pick up in the current market environment. It has a reasonable valuation. The stock's over six percent yield should put a floor under the shares as well. The company has a strong and little levered balance sheet that should continue to support solid dividend growth over time and the company enjoys strong analyst support as well.

Accumulating this name on dips seems prudent as one gets paid to wait while sentiment on the overall market and sector eventually becomes more positive. The recent spike in volatility has helped push option premiums up. This makes my buy-write or covered call strategy a bit more lucrative while providing a tad more downside risk mitigation. I initiate some buy-write orders using the September $60 call strikes on Valero on the downturn in the markets this morning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.