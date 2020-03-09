Granite Construction: A Deeper Look At Heavy Civil Accounting, Return To Conservatism And The Potential Upside Post 10-K Filing

Granite Construction (GVA) has been in a penalty box and the stock has lost approximately two-thirds of its value since the middle of the last year, when the company announced hefty charges in its heavy civil business. Most of the recent charges and problems can be traced to unconsolidated large project in the company’s heavy civil business that were bid prior to 2017 and where the company is a minority partner along with other Engineering and Construction companies.

Rest of the business is doing well with strong order trend and higher margin backlog. This remaining business is expected to produce an EBITDA of $215 mn to $286 mn and FCF of 110mn to 160 mn according to my estimates and has a good growth and margin expansion potential. The company has a market capitalization of just around $740 mn and there is a substantial upside over the next couple of years as it puts heavy civil troubles behind it.

The key argument on bearish side is that the charges in heavy civil business can continue causing the company to miss the current up-cycle in the infrastructure spending. Goldman Sach’s analyst Jerry Revich came up with this argument and gave the company a sell rating with $26 target price. The stock has corrected meaningfully since then and is now trading at a significant discount to its book value indicating that investors are expecting hundreds of millions in more charges going forward with no positive impact in the book value from rest of the business.

The discount to fair value becomes even higher if we consider the fact that Granite’s water and material business can fetch a significant premium in the market over their book value, if sold. I don’t think the company needs to sell them but these two businesses together can fetch ~$1 bn in valuation which is significantly higher than the company’s current market capitalization (I am valuing materials business, with $40 mn to $50 mn in annual gross profit, between $400 mn and $500 mn and water business around $565 mn acquisition cost of Layne). Even if one attaches a significant discount to my valuation estimates for these business segments, there will still be no reasonable scenario, in my opinion, which can justify Granite’s current valuation.

Since there is so much uncertainty regarding heavy civil charges and investors seems to be pricing in hefty charges to continue going forward, one needs to have a clear understanding of them before taking a position in the stock. Most of these charges are related to unconsolidated Joint Ventures in the company’s heavy civil business. These unconsolidated JVs currently have nine projects and $864 mn in Granite’s portion of the remaining backlog.

In order to predict recurring/non-recurring nature of these charges, one needs to understand what caused these charges. The company uses percentage of completion method for accounting purpose. In this method one needs to estimate the cost of completing a project. Suppose the client is paying you $20 mn for a project and you estimate the cost of completing the project to be $18 mn. Then $2 million will be your profit. If the project is two years in duration and 60% complete at the end of the first year, you will book 60% of $2 million or $1.2 million in gross profit in the first year. While for small projects it is relatively easy to estimate cost of completion, for longer duration projects of significant size, variability in project profitability estimate is high. The company was having project profitability estimates in line with its JV partners till 2018. In 2019, it shifted to a more conservative stance in project profitability estimates which caused it to take significant charges.

Below are the past financials of Granite’s non consolidated JVs from its past 10Ks and the recent 10Q.

When the company entered the large project business and started taking multibillion dollar projects with its Joint Venture partners, it had to estimate cost of completion of these projects. These projects were significantly bigger in size than Granite’s regular projects and the company was relatively new to such projects. From 2013- 2018, the company’s forecast regarding projected cost of completion largely tracked in line with its Joint Venture peers who had much more experience with these kind of projects. If we look at Granite’s interest in revenues and costs as a ratio of total JV revenues and costs, respectively, it has remained constant around ~30% in 2013-2018 period. However, in the first nine months of 2019, the Granite’s interest in non consolidated JV revenues was only 21% of the total non consolidated JVs revenues, while in the cost of revenues it increased to 34% (see table above). This mismatch can only be explained by the change in the company’s project profitability forecasts versus forecasts of its JV partners.

If we look at the first nine months ended September 2019, total loss for the unconsolidated JVs was $36 mn [$1,273mn -$1,309 mn]. If the company was using forecasting in line with its JV partners its losses would have been ~30% of $36 mn or $11 mn. The company instead took $174 mn in losses. Similarly, if you look at unconsolidated JVs Balance sheet, Granite’s interest in total assets and current liabilities shows similar pattern.

Now investors/analysts are seeing these charges and are very unhappy with the company’s CFO Jigisha Desai who decided to move back to conservative accounting/forecasting practices last year after assuming the role of CFO in late 2018. They are worried that these charges would continue in the future and are questioning management’s trustworthiness.

I differ with the market in this regard. I believe management could have continued using project forecast in line with its partners but chose to be conservative. If project performs according to forecast of its JV partner and the company receives back claims, it would be a positive for Granite’s future earnings. If not, the conservative forecast gives a much clearer picture of the company’s financials and ensures there will not be major negative surprises going forward. After the company’s 10-K filing, we will likely have a worst case scenario built in the company’s heavy civil number. Forecast revision from shift to conservatism isn’t a recurring thing. So, the fears surrounding continued charges of magnitude similar to 2019 are not justified.

Regarding the distrust among investors/analysts, I believe CFO is not hiding anything. Why else take charges when you are not required to? If the intention was to hide or being aggressive in estimates, she could have kept the forecast in line with JV partners but choose not to. I believe this is an interesting case study in behavioral finance. When the company loosened its accounting policy to be in line with its heavy civil JV partners under the previous CFO, the stock got rewarded by complacent investors only to give up those gains later. Now that the company has gone conservative, the stock is getting punished by fearful investors and trading significantly below fair value.

I think conservative behavior on part of CFO is a good thing for new investors going long at the current stock price. In addition to revising project forecasts lower, she has also decreased risk by raising cash through a timely convertible offering last quarter. While the stock price now is currently much lower than the exercise price, I don’t think the current stock price reflects the fair value of the business. I expect the stock price to move significantly higher over the medium term and those convertibles can still end up being exercised. Plus they won’t cause any significant dilution because the company has used options to hedge most of the potential dilution. I believe the company will also suspend its dividend and shore up cash to reduce risk further.

The issue behind the company’s delayed filing is likely regarding the leeway available with respect to forecasting for large projects in heavy civil business. You can be conservative in forecast and get a different estimate for cost of completion or you can be aggressive and get a 10% to 20% lower cost of completion. The only solution to this issue is to have a system in place to ensure you are following a conservative forecasting practice. This should not be a problem going forward anyways as the company is targeting smaller projects now.

When we look at the news flow on Granite, it is all negative: charges from downward forecast revision, convertible offering to raise cash, potential suspension of dividend. However, from an investment perspective, this negative news flow has caused the stock price to correct below even the worst case scenario levels.

The company has a very good materials business with $45mn to $50 mn in annual gross profits. Aggregate companies like Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) and Vulcan Materials (VMC) are trading at a current year P/E of ~20 times. I believe Granite’s material business can fetch around $400 mn to $500 mn valuation in this market. Granite’s water business primarily consists of its Layne acquisition which it acquired for $565 mn. So, material and water business can together fetch ~$1 bn in valuation which is more that the company’s total current market cap. Then there is specialty business which is doing very well. Even in transportation segment only $500mn to $600 mn of revenues from heavy civil business is problematic. Remaining more than $1 bn of revenues are from smaller projects which are profitable with healthy gross margins.

Revenue (USD, mn) 9M2019 FY 2018 Transportation 1,340,834 1,976,743 Water 347,994 338,250 Specialty 540,234 626,619 Materials 268,389 376,802 Total revenue 2,497,451 3,318,414 Gross Profit (USD, mn) Transportation -64,996 190,045 Water 34,412 59,574 Specialty 75,376 90,888 Materials 34,714 48,685 Total 79,506 389,192

Source: Sec filings

I believe even if the company discloses further charges in $100 mn to $200 mn range, cuts its dividend and discloses the problems it faced with project forecasting in its 10-K, there is very little to justify further downside. Even in doomsday scenario, if we assume the company’s entire heavy civil backlog of $1.7 bn goes wrong and it takes 20% charges on this entire backlog, the company can simply sell its materials business to offset it and carry on with its normal business. Goldman’s Jerry Revich even asked management about potential sale of materials business on the last earnings call. I don’t think management needs or wants to sell this business but given the current valuations, it is likely that some activist investors may get involved to make a quick buck and force management to do so.

Stock Price volatility for Engineering and Construction companies during the periods of charges and execution issues is not uncommon. E&C companies like Sterling Construction (STRL) and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) exposed to Infrastructure end markets have done a really good job turning around their businesses in the recent past. I covered Great Lakes Dredging and Dock in 2017 when activist investors got involved in the company and the stock priced more than doubled over the next three years. I believe Granite can give similar or better returns over the next couple of years. In the short term, I expect the stock to revert to low to mid 20s range as it files its 10K and activist investors start getting involved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.