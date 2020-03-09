Tractor Supply Company: Providing Value To Farmers, Ranchers, And Investors

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Blake Meneley as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Recent market volatility has discounted Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shares to the extent that the stock is now trading at attractive valuations and is rated a buy at its current price. The company carries minimal risks to the Coronavirus market panic, continues to expand its store presence in fiscal year (FY) 2020, provided FY 2020 guidance that points toward continued high quality fundamental performance, and is undervalued based on both a discounted free cash flow basis and an average P/E ratio basis.

The Coronavirus Market Panic

The market panic caused from the Coronavirus continues to roil markets around the globe. The Federal Reserve reacted March 3rd by implementing an emergency cut to the Fed Funds Rate by 50 basis points in anticipation of a slowing US economy from the virus' economic impact. Since then, markets have continued to give investors a rollercoaster ride with volatility remaining high. Adding salt to the wound, although forewarned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the spread of Coronavirus throughout the US has started to come to fruition. Markets are now pricing in a potentially large negative economic impact from the effects of the virus. Investor emotions and risk appetite have been getting tested, as markets posted their worst week since the Great Recession in the last week of February, with the S&P 500 closing 11.5% lower for the week and, as of this writing, is currently 12.4% down from the record high.

All that said, I believe the market panic has become overblown at this point and is wrongfully punishing certain stocks, such as Tractor Supply Company, and is creating an opportunity to purchase the stock at a good value. Should the market actually experience a significant negative economic impact, Tractor Supply Company is in fact exposed to the risk of consumers becoming stagnant or reigning in spending which would have a direct effect on the company's revenue. Despite that, I do not believe that Tractor Supply Company's exposure is nearly to the extent of normal retailers. Tractor Supply Company's primary revenue category is Livestock and Pet, a category in which consumers within rural areas will continue to spend in order to provide necessities to their pets and livestock.

In my opinion, this revenue category carries more resistance to a decline of consumer spending in comparison to a clothing or luxury retail company. My thinking is that pets have become more like family members to consumers and livestock are most likely needed for the purpose of food or income to the consumer. Times such as this should serve as an opportunity for long-term investors to ignore the noise and panic in the markets and purchase unfairly punished, discounted shares of quality companies trading at attractive valuations like that of Tractor Supply Company.

Company Profile

Source: Tractor Supply 2018 Annual Report

Tractor Supply Company is classified as a retail company but it certainly is not your normal retail company. Categorized within the special retail industry, the company holds a unique niche that does not have easily identified competitors. The company's slogan, "For Life Out Here," establishes the company's primary focus of targeting rural customers, specifically farmers and ranchers, across a total of 1,844 Tractor Supply stores as of December 31, 2019. The company has a diversified range of product categories such as Livestock and Pet, Hardware, Tools and Truck, Seasonal, Gift and Toy Products, Clothing and Footwear, and Agriculture products. Among these segments and as previously mentioned, Livestock and Pet is the primary revenue source for the company, accounting for nearly half of the company's revenue.

In addition, Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates a small pet specialty supply retailer, Petsense, that places emphasis on meeting needs of pet owners in small and mid-sized communities, boasting a similar customer target market to that of Tractor Supply stores. As of December 31, 2019, Petsense, although much smaller in comparison to the number of Tractor Supply stores, operates a total of 180 retail stores across the United States.

Looking ahead and also indicated by management within the 4th quarter earnings press release, one of the primary growth components that will continue to move the needle higher for Tractor Supply Company's revenue is the addition of stores. Between the Tractor Supply stores and Petsense stores, the company plans to add 80 more Tractor Supply stores and 10-15 more Petsense stores in FY 2020. Management continuing to add stores at this clip concludes management's confidence of more opportunities within its niche market where the company can expand its store presence and management's commitment to grow the top line further and provide value to shareholders.

Fundamentals

As I am sure many can relate, I learned early in my investing endeavors that the market can have a large range of opinions of what a company is worth at a certain point in time exhibited by the daily stock price movements. Despite the fluctuating changes in Tractor Supply Company's stock price, the company has rewarded investors handsomely historically and has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years.

Without getting too focused on past performance, the main reason for bringing up the stock's outperformance historically is to convey that the outperformance is attributable to strong underlying fundamentals the company has achieved in the past decade. Before we get into the valuation methods, it is also important to mention that just because a company possesses strong underlying performance, the price does not always indicate a good value to an investor. In the case of Tractor Supply Company, however, and as explained below, the discounted free cash flow valuation method and the average P/E ratio valuation method conclude that the stock still has the ability to maintain strong fundamentals and is also trading at a discount to fair value.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

In a series of 2 valuation methods, the first valuation method is a discounted free cash flow method to value the Tractor Supply Company's future annual free cash flows. As can be seen depicted below, the first step before carrying out the discounted free cash flow method to value Tractor Supply Company was to calculate an appropriate estimate of the company's weighted average cost of capital (WACC). This determines the appropriate discount rate for discounting the projected future free cash flows. Given the large moves that have taken place within the bond markets in the past few weeks, the Risk Free Rate uses the 10-year Treasury Bond with the addition of 50 basis points to arrive at a conservative estimate. Under the assumptions outlined below, the estimated WACC for Tractor Supply Company under the company's current capital structure totals 6.56%.

Data Source: StockRow

The visual below provides the second step of the discounted cash flow method by estimating the future free cash flows to the firm. In this instance, the revenue and other financial statement components necessary to arrive at the free cash flow amount were calculated from a combination of personal estimates and management's guidance for FY 2020 as provided in the 2019 4th quarter earnings press release. Historical and projected figures presented are in '000s.

Data Source: StockRow

The discounted cash flow method uses a conservative 2% terminal growth rate for the purpose of providing a margin of safety in valuing the company. The analysis using the discounted free cash flow method derives an implied share price of $144.05 under the assumptions outlined above. Given this conclusion, in the event management's FY 2020 guidance materializes, along with the projections outlined above, the stock is currently providing a 57.5% discount to fair value.

Average P/E Valuation and Potential Returns

To serve as the second valuation method, below is a graph that was constructed to illustrate and reiterate the initial point of the importance of the fundamental performance of a company. To be clear, the orange line depicted in the graph represents the price of the company at the average P/E ratio over the 3-year timeframe. In theory, when the stock price depicted by the blue line falls below the orange line, the stock could be considered under valued and when above the orange line, considered over valued. The stock price movements can sometimes be volatile, but it cannot be disputed that the price tends to always follow the earnings over the long term. Data Source: StockRow

Data Source: StockRow

Using the 3-year average P/E ratio and earnings estimates for the next 3 fiscal years, Tractor Supply Company can potentially provide annual returns exceeding 11%. The stock price can be seen in the grey line of the graph depicting the potential future stock prices should the company's operating results materialize as projected.

Tractor Supply Company Risks

In regards to company-specific risks outside of the Coronavirus panic, the topic surrounding the Amazon effect on retail companies is one in which should not be ignored and is an ongoing risk to all retailers, including the Tractor Supply Company. The e-commerce space has undoubtedly disrupted the retail world as we knew it 30 years ago. It is prudent that Tractor Supply Company introduce innovative techniques that can be utilized to mitigate the risk of losing market share to e-commerce. According to Digital Commerce 360, e-commerce made up a total of 16% of total retail sales in 2019. Although this does not seem like an alarming percentage on the surface, the e-commerce space has seen mid-teen growth rates since 2010 compared to low single digit growth rates across the entire retail space. To put this further into perspective, the e-commerce environment made up only 6.4% of total retail sales in 2010, only a third of what it is today.

Given that e-commerce is clearly outpacing the overall retail space growth, the question of what Tractor Supply Company is doing to mitigate risks of losing market share to e-commerce needs to be addressed. That said, the company offers options on its website that joins the online shopping space, offering online-only sales and a buy online, pick-up in store option as well. Additionally, in the 2019 4th Quarter Earnings Call, Tractor Supply Company's Chief Executive Officer, Harry Lawton, expressed confidence in the Tractor Supply Company's loyal customer base and also mentions the Tractor Supply Company's scale now that the company has joined the e-commerce environment:

As you are acutely aware the retail industry is experiencing disruption and reinvention at an unprecedented speed. Leading retailers need to excel at not only merchandising, customer service, and execution, but also at data, technology, flexible supply chain, and productivity. The key for successful retailers, however, will continue to be the same, a differentiated customer experience. With more than 2000 stores complemented by our online site, Tractor Supply has substantial scale, very high brand loyalty with our customers, an incredible culture that is part of our secret sauce and a business model that is supported by a strong balance sheet and significant cash flow generation. - Harry Lawton, CEO

I share the same thoughts as Lawton and believe that Tractor Supply Company has established a loyal customer base due to the company's niche market of rural customers and that Tractor Supply Company is taking measures that will still allow customers to utilize online purchases, if desired, to purchase needed products. Lawton's perspective communicates that the management team is well-aware of the evolutions the retail landscape is experiencing and is pro-actively monitoring and taking action as they see fit to protect the company's market share.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the market is discounting Tractor Supply Company and should serve as a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Though there are risks, the company will have minimal negative impact from the Coronavirus panic, will continue to add new stores across the United States in FY 2020, and, with the given management's guidance and conservative projections, can continue to provide outperforming returns into the future at its current price.

