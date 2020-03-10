The S&P 500 Enters New Phase Of Volatility

The S&P 500 has now entered into a new phase of its current period of volatility, where changes in expected future dividends, the fundamental driver of stock prices, will affect changes in stock prices.

On Friday, March 6, 2020, the dividend futures-based model indicated that investors shifted their attention more toward 2020-Q2.

As expected, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) continues to experience an impressive amount of volatility on a day-to-day basis.

Since we've been appending updated bits of analysis to our previous S&P 500 chaos posting during each day of the past week, we're going to focus this new edition on what happened on Friday, March 6, 2020, after we animate all the moves that took place since the close of trading on Friday, February 28, 2020, and quickly summarize the week that was. If you're accessing this article on a site that republishes our RSS news feed, please click through to our site to access the animation:

On Friday, March 6, 2020, the dividend futures-based model indicated that investors shifted their attention more toward 2020-Q2, but unlike the previous days in the week, that change was unaccompanied by a change in the probabilities of the size and timing of how the Fed will change the Federal Funds rate.

The big thing that changed on Friday, March 6, 2020, were the expectations for future dividends, which saw declines in the amount of cash dividends projected to be paid in upcoming future quarters from 2020-Q2 through 2020-Q4. In the following chart, we've animated the daily closing values indicated by the CME Group's futures for S&P 500 quarterly dividends for the future quarters of 2020-Q1 (which may still be in some flux until the dividend futures contracts for the quarter expire on the third Friday of March) through 2020-Q4, for each trading day from Friday, February 28, 2020, through Friday, March 6, 2020.

From Friday, February 28, 2020, through Thursday, March 5, 2020, the day-to-day changes in the S&P 500's expected future quarterly dividends are largely consistent with day-to-day noise in these futures. On Friday, March 6, 2020, we see significant decreases in the amount of dividends expected to be paid out in the future quarters of 2020-Q2 through 2020-Q4, which adds a new, downward force to affect stock prices.

This so far speculative change will work to concentrate investor focus on 2020-Q2, since this will be the period in which companies affected by the developing global economic situation resulting from China's coronavirus breakout will begin announcing changes in their business outlooks and their future dividend payouts.

Speaking of which, here is a more comprehensive listing of the past week's market-moving headlines than what we've previously presented in our daily appendices:

