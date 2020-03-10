Camping World: Buy The Panic

Last year was a tumultuous year for Camping World Holdings (CWH). The stock trades back below $8.50 following the COVID-19 fears hitting the market, but the biggest issue impacting the stock was the strategy shift into ancillary business opportunities in 2018 and out of those businesses in 2019. My investment thesis is very bullish on the stock as the market cap has dipped below $1 billion after warning investors to not chase the previous rally.

Strategy Reset Done

Camping World finished last year completing its strategy shift back to focusing on RV dealerships. The company took a $113.5 million charge to realign the business and exit ~60 locations that didn't meet its profit goals for selling and servicing RVs.

The company had minimal restructuring leak into early 2020, but Camping World is now clean with a focus of 165 locations with 154 of them selling RVs. The RV company has plenty of growth remaining in the U.S. with opportunities in states like Texas and Ohio, along with a potential move north into Canada.

For 2020, Camping World guided to revenues of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion. The company removed locations from the business that contributed $250 million in 2019 revenues that amounted to a total of $4.9 billion. In essence, normalized revenues are guided towards a small boost from the $4.65 billion in sales generated by the 2019 locations still open.

While revenue will be difficult to analyze, the market will focus mostly on the guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $235 million to $245 million for the year. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $166 million in 2019 and generated $313 million in 2018 when business was more normal with the current business plan. The peak profits were nearly $400 million of adjusted EBITDA back in 2017.

The key to the 2020 EBITDA target is the management team took the prudence for guiding low for the year. The Q4 earnings call did take place on February 27 so investors need to consider a potential impact from the coronavirus not fully included in the company's guidance, but CEO Marcus Lemonis was clear the numbers were set to rise based on early 2020 results:

The entire management team participated in this budgeting process. But we believe that, if the trend continues like we've seen in January and February, we're hopeful that we'll be able to revise guidance up in the coming quarters.

Of course, every company now faces coronavirus fears. Camping World doesn't have substantial supply chain issues with RVs made in America, but the risk now exists for the company to face issues from a COVID-19 breakout in the U.S. that shuts down business and reduces sales. On the other side of the equation, the RV sector could benefit from consumers looking into camping as an alternative travel option over international travel going forward.

Normalized EBITDA Margins

Ultimately, Camping World has the plan to return to EBITDA margins of up to 7%. At 7%, the current revenue base generates EBITDA of close to $350 million.

The stock has a market valuation of a meager $750 million after the big selloff. Camping World only trades at 3x EBITDA guidance. The stock originally traded above $40 and a $3.7 billion market cap when the plans were for EBITDA reaching $400 million.

Even using the enterprise value calculation with $1.8 billion in net debt, the stock only trades at 10x EBITDA estimates. The market is correctly worried about the coronavirus impact and shying away from a company that has failed to meet financial targets for a couple of years now.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Camping World traded much higher the last time the company focused on dominating the RV space in the U.S. The stock shouldn't trade at $8.50 with the company back to normalized EBITDA levels and a possible preference for consumers to travel via RVs to avoid public transportation. Use the weakness to own Camping World.

