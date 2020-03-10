iShares Global Healthcare ETF: Growth Outlook Is Strong

ETF Overview

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) owns a portfolio of large-cap healthcare stocks in the world. The ETF tracks the investment results of the S&P Global 1200 Health Care Index. Stocks in IXJ's portfolio should benefit from an ageing population in the world in the next few decades. In addition, these stocks will also benefit from the advancement of technology such as IoT and artificial intelligence. IXJ's portfolio of stocks are slightly undervalued against their historical averages. The fund is a good choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A good way to provide some exposure to global healthcare stocks

IXJ seeks to track the performance of the S&P Global 1200 Health Care Index. The fund essentially holds about 100 stocks, and the portfolio is constructed using a market-weighted approach. Although U.S. healthcare stocks still represent about 67.5% of its total portfolio, IXJ also includes healthcare stocks in other parts of the world (about 1/3 of its portfolio). These foreign healthcare stocks include high-profile stocks such as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis (NVS), and Sanofi (SNY). Therefore, IXJ is a good vehicle for investors who wants some exposure to global healthcare stocks.

Top-10 Holdings Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wide Strong 6.86% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Wide Moderate 5.03% Roche Holding Wide Strong 4.34% Novartis Wide Strong 4.31% Merck & Co (MRK) Wide Strong 3.69% Pfizer (PFE) Wide Strong 3.49% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Narrow Strong 2.75% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Wide Strong 2.68% Medtronic (MDT) Wide Strong 2.68% AbbVie (ABBV) Narrow Moderate 2.45% Total: 38.28%

Source: Created by author

Stocks in IXJ's portfolio should have long runways of growth

For investors wanting to increase some exposure to defensive sectors, we think healthcare industry is a nice sector to invest in. Not only because most people need healthcare services even during an economic recession, stocks in the sector also have long runways of growth due to an ageing global population. According to a report by the United Nation, the number of people aged 60 years or older will double by 2050 from the current level today (see chart below). This presents tremendous opportunities for these healthcare stocks in IXJ's portfolio to grow their businesses.

Source: United Nations

Besides an ageing population, we also see long runways of growth for stocks in IXJ's portfolio due to the advancement of technology. For example, artificial intelligence is poised to lead to significant growth in the healthcare industry. Healthcare providers can use AI to help detect many diseases quickly. In addition, AI coupled with big data can also speed up the development of new drugs. According to Research and Markets, this market (AI in Healthcare) is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 28% between 2019 and 2023. We expect stocks in IXJ's portfolio to benefit from these trends. Medical equipment stocks such as Medtronic in IYH's portfolio will also benefit from the popularity of Internet of Things and 5G. In fact, MarketsandMarkets anticipates that the healthcare IoT market will be worth $158.07 billion by 2022. This represents an annual growth rate of 30.8% in the next 3 years.

IXJ is fairly valued right now

Let us now take a look at the valuation of the top-10 holdings of IXJ's portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, the weighted average forward P/E ratio of IXJ's top-10 holdings is about 15.13x. This is slightly lower than its 5-year weighted average P/E ratio of 15.95x. Therefore, IXJ is now fairly valued.

Forward P/E 5-Year P/E % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 15.80 16.25 6.86% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 17.24 17.27 5.03% Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) 15.50 13.50 4.34% Novartis (NVS) 15.02 16.24 4.31% Merck & Co (MRK) 14.33 15.34 3.69% Pfizer (PFE) 12.99 13.39 3.49% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 22.62 20.48 2.75% Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) 9.62 18.71 2.68% Medtronic (MDT) 16.31 17.33 2.68% AbbVie (ABBV) 8.98 11.21 2.45% Total: 15.13 15.95 38.28%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Currency risks

Since many stocks in IXJ's portfolio have sizable businesses in different parts of the world. Therefore, their revenues and earnings can be impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Regulatory risks

Stocks in IXJ's portfolio also face regulatory risks as governments can impose restrictions on drug pricings.

Investor Takeaway

We like IXJ's long term growth outlook as many stocks in its portfolio should have long runways of growth in the next few decades. Therefore, this is a good ETF to own in the long-term especially for investors wishing to have some exposure to global healthcare stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.