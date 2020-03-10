Ascena Retail Group, Inc.'s (ASNA) CEO Gary Muto on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean Fontana - ICR, IR

Carrie Teffner - Interim Executive Chair

Gary Muto - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Lamadrid - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory

Marni Shapiro - Retail Tracker

Jean Fontana

Good afternoon. And welcome to Ascena's second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations as of March 9, 2020, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements discussed on today’s call, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading Risk Factors in Ascena’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, today's call and webcast may refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures discussed today is included in our earnings release, a copy of which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the current report Form 8-K earlier today.

Participating in today’s call are Carrie Teffner, Interim Executive Chair; Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Lamadrid, Chief Financial Officer.

Thank you. And I will now hand the call over to Carrie.

Carrie Teffner

Thank you, Jean, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. We are pleased to have delivered second quarter results that exceeded our earnings guidance, while making progress on our commitment to simplify the business and focus on fewer and more meaningful initiatives.

With respect to our portfolio review, we have made great progress. In addition to the sale of our majority interest in maurices, we successfully completed the wind down of the dressbarn business in February.

In addition to closing all dressbarn retail locations, the company resolved the associated liabilities and sold the brand’s intellectual property assets, cost incurred as part of the wind down were fully offset by favorable business performance since the announcement and proceeds from the IP asset sales.

As it pertains to our brand review, we currently have no active conversations. As such, we are proceeding with a clear focus on our Premium, Plus and Kids segments by driving brand strategies, which ensure long-term relevance and differentiation, while streamlining our back-end to improve efficiency and profitability. Our Board and management team remain committed to taking proactive steps to position Ascena for long-term success and we will continue to evaluate opportunities that create shareholder value.

As we indicated on the last earnings call, we continue to work on optimizing our balance sheet. As a reminder in Q2, we repurchased $80 million of term loan debt for $49 million in cash. Subsequent to the second quarter, we opportunistically repurchased an additional $42 million of term loan debt for $29 million in cash.

I want to know how incredibly proud we are of our entire team, as we navigate through what continues to be a challenging period for retail. We have been laser focused on delivering on our strategic objective and serving our customers. We are moving forward on a clear path focused on fewer and more well-defined priorities.

Before I conclude I want to express our sympathies for those who are affected by the Coronavirus our hearts go out to them. Gary and Dan will speak on the details as it relates to the impact to our business specifically.

I will now turn it over to Gary who will discuss the business performance and go into more detail on our progress. Gary?

Gary Muto

Thanks, Carrie. We are very pleased that our second quarter results have exceeded our operating income guidance for the third straight quarter, as we continue to make progress on our strategic objectives, our operating income surpassed our guidance due to both better than expected gross margin performance and continued cost reduction efforts across the business.

Sales and comps were in line with our expectations, despite a short and then highly promotional holiday season. We also remain disciplined in maintaining leaner inventory levels and ended the quarter down 5%. We are pleased with the freshness of inventory at all brands.

Across our business our three key priorities remain the same, driving sustainable growth, improving operating margins and optimizing our capital structure. We continue to work towards delivering sustainable growth by leveraging our customer analytics and insights placing the customer at the center of everything we do, our product, our customer experiences and our communication strategy continue to be led by these insights, improving our ability to address our evolving lifestyle needs and engaging with her in more meaningful ways.

Operating margin improvements remain our second key priority. We believe that our analytics and insight work will lead to an increase in full price selling, enabling greater promotional discipline and result in an improved merchandise margin.

On the operating expense side, we continue to work towards delivering greater efficiency in our operating structure by rightsizing teams and executing simplified standardized processes across the enterprise to improve profitability.

Our third key priority is to optimize our capital structure to best support our business objectives by prioritizing cash flow and maintaining financial flexibility. Dan will address this further in his remarks.

Turning to our business segment, in our Plus business the investments we have made in executing our key priorities are clearly reflected in our results, as we have delivered sustained momentum across both top and bottomline. At Justice, we were disappointed in our results and we are working aggressively to refine and rebalance these assortments in order to improve our performance. In our Premium segment we drove improved profitability and we continue to make progress in evolving the assortment.

Now, I will provide more details on each segment. Starting first with our Plus segment. We have made meaningful progress on executing on our strategy. For the second quarter, we delivered a 7% positive comp, while generating 90 basis points of gross margin expansion. These results are linked to our strategy of leveraging our analytics and insights to ensure we deliver the right product, the right message and the right experience that makes our customer feel her best.

In our Plus assortments, we reengineered certain key categories and rebalanced our offering for modern fashion, fit and problem-solving based on our learnings and she is responding favorably. Our technical innovation enables us to deliver the best fit for a customer, which is critical to driving brand loyalty.

Performance during the quarter was led by strength in our category focus areas, including tops, denim and dresses, as well as infants. These categories have been reengineered and enhanced to rebalance this assortment for fashion, fit and problem solving. For spring, we continue to build on our successes with the right mix of core, seasonal and fashion trends.

In terms of our promotional strategy, we continue to refine our price value relationship, which combined with our more compelling merchandise offering, drove our gross margin expansion during the quarter.

We are also seeing success in our segmentation strategy in both visual marketing and email marketing campaigns. While we are in the early stages, customer reactivation has been encouraging and we plan to continue to expand our segmentation initiatives.

In digital, we have continued to test and learn optimal timing and frequency of digital ads. We are also improving our social media presence through expanded followers and brand building activities that are driving engagement.

Finally, we are leveraging the launch of our multi-tender loyalty program to target customer engagement and drive improvement and retention, as well as encouraging customers to shop across multiple categories. Enrollment and reward redemption in our loyalty program while early continues to exceed expectation.

Moving to our Kids segment, at Justice, we will use fashion, fun and community to connect between girls. We are the only Specialty store that delivers this experience for the six-year to 12-year old, which provides us with a unique market position.

As we have shared on our last earnings call, Justice continued to experience significant traffic headwinds, coupled with challenging price acceptance in our Specialty offering, which led to a disappointing negative 15% comp in the second quarter. Over the past few quarters, we stepped away from our authoritative merchandising point of view and scaled back categories that were historically customer acquisition drivers.

As a result, our assortment did not effectively align with our customers’ preferences. We are in the process of building on the power of the Justice brand to rebuild and refine our assortment and messaging to best serve the tween girl. We also took aggressive action during the quarter to clear our holiday inventory to ensure we were better positioned heading into spring.

Overall, our goal is to improve our offering to attracting new and younger customers to the brand, while keeping her longer as she reaches that high end of our target age group. We understand that there are specific preferences across these different age groups as we leverage learnings from our data, we will be better informed to execute our planning and merchandising strategies.

In Apparel, based on our insights, we are focused on driving an attractive value proposition for our younger customers. For our older girls, we are expanding our aspirational offering with Collection X, while we are still in the early stages in involving our offering we are seeing positive early reads.

In Specialty, where we have made some strategic decisions that hold back on low margin categories, we are selectively expanding in areas where we can drive more consistency in our business including room, duty and jewelry.

Marketing initiatives during the quarter leaned heavily into promotional messaging to move through our underperforming product. Going forward, we are shifting our focus more on storytelling, supported with brand appropriate promotions and we will continue to reinforce our Club Justice Loyalty program. It will take time to return Justice to grow. As we continue to rebalance our assortments, we believe we will drive more consistency and greater profitability in our business over time.

Turning to our Premium segment, which is our largest business. We delivered roughly flat comps against a 10% comp increase in the prior year period. This was the result of a 3% comp increase at Ann Taylor and a 1% comp decline at LOFT. Importantly, we drove meaningful improvement on our profitability.

Moving first to Ann Taylor, we were pleased with our performance as we continue to seek positive response from our customer in three categories. We continue to shift towards Apparel that has versatility to fit her multifaceted lifestyle for the quarter she responded to our diverse offering a fashion key items that took her from day into evening and so what we saw is continued improvement as we better address our casual fashion needs.

For spring, we will continue to balance our wear-to-work with casual offering and heighten our focus on fashion across our globe and knit and dress offering. We are also building on the momentum by continued to enhance our important pad business with new silhouette which we know are key drivers of customer loyalty.

Our brand messaging will continue to focus on addressing the modern working women with versatile products and not just wear-to-work as we continue to expand the brand to more end users reflecting the shift towards casualization.

Moving on to LOFT, we are making progress on evolving our assortment. Although, we still have work to do, our offering at LOFT covers multiple end users and putting fitting and versatility at the center of the way we develop market and merchandise products. This strategic shift is how we will grow this business.

For spring, we will place greater emphasis on new trends across silhouettes, fabrications and pattern, as well as leveraging limited edition capsules. While we saw encouraging steps during the quarter, we are still fine tuning the assortment to meet her needs across more end users.

Our marketing strategic is to both Ann Taylor and LOFT remain focused on retaining our existing customers, re-engaging lapse customers and acquiring new customers. We saw a meaningful turnaround at Ann Taylor and continued improvement at LOFT during the quarter.

Segmentation remains a foundation of our personalization efforts. We are accelerating our segmentation work across digital channels to drive traffic towards sites and stores. During the quarter, we began to see the growing success of the segmentation of our e-mail campaign. This accounted for 40% and 50% of Ann Taylor and LOFT email, respectively, and we will continue to enhance our personalization efforts as we move through the balance of the year.

Lastly, our multi-tender loyalty program continues to see strong enrollment and redemption rates. While still early we are encouraged by the response to our program today.

In summary, we continue to build on our data and insight strategy across all segments in order to create a more predictable and profitable business model over time. While we are in the various stages of our transformation we remain confident that the work we are doing to move our brands forward will position us to ultimately deliver double-digit EBITDA margin and enhanced shareholder value.

Before I turn the call over Dan, I’d like to spend a moment discussing the Coronavirus. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers over those who have been impacted by the virus. Our main priority is the safety of our associates, our customers and our suppliers.

From a business standpoint, we are actively monitoring the situation. Certain facilities which manufacture products for the company have experienced interruptions and/or closures of operation as a result of the Coronavirus.

As of today, all factories have reopened at varying levels of productivity and we are aggressively working with the manufacturing partners to mitigate the impact of any delays to the extent possible. However, a portion of our receipt for the fourth quarter are expected to be intact and we will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation.

Let me now turn the call over to Dan to discuss our financial results.

Dan Lamadrid

Thanks, Gary. Before getting started let me note that my comments will reference non-GAAP results, which excludes items such as non-cash impairment charges of goodwill and other intangible assets recorded in the quarter. dressbarn results have been moved to discontinuing operations and will be excluded from our review of our financial results.

As Carrie mentioned, we are very pleased to have completed the wind down of dressbarn. Our liquidation began on November 1st and proceeded as we expected, cumulative cost incurred as part of the wind down of approximately $60 million were offset by favorable performance since the announcement, as well as the sale of dressbarn intellectual property assets.

As always, we have posted a supplemental earnings package on our Investor Relations website and attached it to our 8-K to provide reconciliations and additional information on these items.

Turning to our second quarter results, we exceeded our operating income guidance as a result of better than anticipated gross margin performance and continued execution of our cost savings initiatives. As a reminder, our guidance excluded dressbarn.

Total revenue from continuing operations for the second quarter was $1.217 billion, a 4.3% decrease as compared to prior year and total comp sales for the quarter were down 2% to last year, which is consistent with our guidance. The comp decline was the result of a 15% decline in our Kids business, where we are aggressively working to improve performance. This decline was largely offset by a 7% increase in comparable sales in our Plus segment, as our initiatives continue to gain traction.

In our Premium business the comp was flat. As a reminder, our Premium segment was up against strong company sales performance in the prior year quarter.

Our gross margin was 52.2%, up 30 basis points compared to the same period last year and ahead of our guidance. The gross margin rate improvement was driven by our reduced promotional activity in both our Plus and Premium segments, which was partially offset by increased promotions and markdown at Justice.

Operating expenses improved 5.9% in the quarter versus last year, excluding restructuring costs. The decreased in operating expenses was largely attributable to our costs reduction initiatives, including lower occupancy and store related expenses, reduced headcount and non-merchant as procurement savings, as well as reductions related to the shared service agreement with maurices. As a results, our adjusted operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $30.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $50.4 million in the year ago period.

Consistent with our ongoing store optimization strategy, we closed 55 stores during the quarter. The total store count for Ascena at quarter end was 2,764.

Turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $374 million in cash and equivalents, reflecting our continued strong cash position and ongoing disciplined approach to managing our inventory levels, which were down 5.3% this quarter compared to the prior year.

Our priority remains to drive profitability in our business. We are carefully managing inventory levels to protect gross margin, as well as brand equity. At the same time, we are focused on reducing costs across the business.

As for liquidity, we have remained in a healthy position. Together with our cash balance, we ended the quarter with over $620 million in available liquidity. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $17 million, down from $30 million in the prior year, and as of quarter-end, long-term debt stood at $1.292 billion, reflecting the balance of our term loan.

As Carrie mentioned previously, during the quarter we repurchased $80 million of debt in the open market for $49 million in cash. Subsequent to quarter-end, we also repurchased an additional $42 million of debt in the open market for $29 million in cash.

The term loan matures in August 2022 and our next amortization payment of $22.5 million is not due until November 2020. Further, we continue to be in full compliance with all of our covenants and intend to remain so.

Before turning to guidance, I wanted to update you on a couple of items. On tariffs, as we stated last quarter, we are negotiating with our vendors to share the higher costs and we are selectively increasing prices where we believe we have the flexibility. Our guidance accounts for the expected impact for tariffs.

Regarding the Coronavirus, I echo Carrie and Gary’s comments that our thoughts go out to all those that have been impacted. We are monitoring the situation closely. Customer behavior may be impacted as the situation develops.

This, in addition to the potential supply chain disruptions that Gary mentioned, may result in an adverse effect on our financial performance that we are unable to estimate at this time, and therefore, is not reflected in our guidance.

Turning to guidance, our outlook for the third quarter reflects current trends, as well as our outlook for the remainder of the quarter. With that backdrop for the third quarter, we expect net sales of $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion, as compared to $1.88 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting the reduction in store count and a low single-digit decline in comparable sales.

Gross margin rate to be between 57.8% to 58.3%, as compared to 57.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, depreciation and amortization of approximately $60 million and adjusted operating loss of $10 million to $30 million, as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $66 million in the same period last year.

For a full-year, we continue to expect CapEx between $80 million to $100 million, down significantly compared to prior years. And as we stated last quarter, cash remains our number one priority.

We continue to make progress in rightsizing our cost structure to better align with the scale of our go-forward business. We are gaining traction in achieving our targeted $150 million of cost savings that we previously communicated. The bulk of which, we are realizing this fiscal year.

Through a combination of achieving these savings goals, rationalizing CapEx and maintaining disciplined working capital, we are making progress on enhancing our balance sheet.

That concludes our prepared remarks, and with that, I will turn it back to the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory. Please proceed with your question.

Dana Telsey

Good afternoon, everyone. Gary, I would love to get some more color on the segmentation strategy in, at Ann Taylor with back to -- with where to work merchandise and what you are seeing there in terms of the progress and what we should look for going forward? And then, Carrie, can we talk a little bit about or Dan, the share buyback and the progress on that, and any update on the portfolio review that’s underway? Thank you.

Gary Muto

Okay. Dana, regarding the segmentation, as we have said in our prepared remarks or I said in our prepared remarks, about 40% of our e-mails are segmented and we are looking at everything from occasion end use to age segmentation, to propensity, to buy certain categories and we are actually seeing some very, very encouraging results. Ann Taylor has been at this for a while to continue really evolve the assortment, to really be more about her everyday life and we are starting to see some nice progress. I would say especially in our bottoms business, we have very, very strong equity in that business and we continue to leverage the segmentation to continue to grow that business.

Dan Lamadrid

And Dana, it’s Dan, regarding your question on share buybacks. As you can imagine we are constantly reviewing all of our options. However, as we have said in the past, given the leverage on our balance sheet our priority is optimizing the balance sheet and also our capital structure.

Carrie Teffner

And then I will take the last question, Dana, with respect to the portfolio review. As we have talked about since last spring around this time that we exited our value segment with the sale of our majority interest in maurices, as well as the announced wind down of dressbarn.

We have continue to evaluate our brands, as well as other portfolio assets specific to the brand review, where we are right now, is we have no active discussions underway and we are proceeding with a clear focus on all three of our segments, Premium, Plus and Kids.

And we are really focused on just, as you know Gary made out on a call, focusing on the brand strategies, making sure we are relevant differentiated and the commented that Dan has made with respect to cost savings is consistent is really streamlining our back end to improve efficiency and profitability.

That said, I want to also be very clear that our Board and our management team are remained committed to taking proactive steps to position Ascena for the long-term and drive shareholder value, and so we continue to evaluate opportunities that will do that.

Dana Telsey

Thank you.

Carrie Teffner

Thanks, Dana.

Our next question comes from Marni Shapiro with Retail Tracker. Please proceed you are your question.

Marni Shapiro

Hey, guys. Really nice progress at Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, both sort of looked really focused, very easy to shop. Can you talk a little bit about Coronavirus and specifically can you talk about the impact on your supply chain and then can you also talk as it’s spreading across the U.S. and I was in the mall last week and I am starting to feel it in the mall already. Can you talk about what you factored into -- from your perspective into sales for the upcoming let’s say quarter or next quarter as well?

Gary Muto

Okay. Marni, I will take that. It’s Gary.

Marni Shapiro

Okay.

Gary Muto

As we have said during the earnings call, regarding the supply chain, all our factories as of last week are up and running at varying degrees of productivity and our sourcing teams are monitoring it every day.

We project that we will have some impact really in our Q4, so really the May -- for said dates relatively small in comparison. We have continue to migrate out of China over the course of last year, year and a half. But there are certain categories that were highly dependent on primarily more of the accessory categories.

And as far as the U.S., I think, we all recognize that how this will impact the consumer is, I think, where it’s uncertain -- there is uncertainty right now. That said, we are monitoring very closely the areas that have been impacted the greatest.

And we do believe that we -- that our guidance -- we feel good about where our guidance sit. That said we are almost halfway through the quarter. When you look at our portfolio we have a very diversified portfolio about 34% of our portfolio sits in malls.

So we are not as highly dependent on malls as I think everyone believes we are. I think the other thing too is we have strong omni-channel capabilities that we will continue to leverage and we feel comfortable with our positioning and as it stands today.

Marni Shapiro

That makes a lot of sense. Can I also just dive in a little bit on Justice, because some of the product has looked very good, particularly this spring there’s been a few things that have hit the floor that looked outstanding? You said you wanted to -- there were some categories that you walked away from that you were looking to revisit or rebuild. And could you talk about some of the categories that to me have always been kind of like the bones and the most -- the bread and butter for Justice like you guys are known for your swimwear, every mom knows she can go there for swimwear and for the first prom panties and for sleepwear and for great shorts that she can wear to camp. So, can you talk about, are those -- some of those categories. Can you just talk about where your thought is our category lies?

Gary Muto

Yeah. Marni, I will be happy to. As you know Justice really has -- we divide the business it’s like two groups. There’s the Apparel business and then there’s a Specialty business. I would say, the apparel business, we recognize for a while that we had some opportunities and the team has been working very aggressively to continue to fine tune the assortment.

We introduce kind of a good, better best strategy with good being our opening price point really geared more towards play wear, I expect the younger customer. We also introduced Collection X last fall, I mean, in a more meaningful way, higher price points aesthetic. Both of those categories have performed well.

Our opportunity in the Apparel really sits in that middle, which is really what Justice was known for. And we are starting to see some sequential improvement as we move through our Q2 and Q3 this past quarter. So I feel Apparel is headed on a better path. And we also actually had a very, very strong bottoms business on that season ever.

And where the opportunity really sits is in the Specialty private and the Specialty part makes up a myriad of products. So mix up those categories you just mentioned, all the intimates, swim, sleepwear, as well as some parts of categories toys, room, beauty.

I would say, where opportunity sits is if you go to the toy and the room business, we strategically scaled back on room for a whole host of reasons. Last year, we did not like the margin profile. There was an -- we believe there was an opportunity to kind of rightsize that business. Interestingly enough, when you really started to dig in, that is a great acquisition of customer -- again and especially young customers. Justice needs to always replenish their client file. Unlike other brands, you basically have the customer or if you are lucky, four years to six years, so.

Marni Shapiro

Yeah.

Gary Muto

There’s opportunity for us to reenter that business. I think little girls still love to decorate their rooms through whether it’s stuffed animals or pillows. On the Toy business, I think everyone had to recognize that it really wasn’t a huge toy season. But that’s a great acquisition driver too, which also drives traffic.

Marni Shapiro

Okay.

Gary Muto

And then looking at the other categories like swim, we are just going into the swim season. So it’s too early to tell and we believe we have an opportunity to really grow the intimate business and we will be that definition for the tween girl.

Marni Shapiro

That’s fantastic. And is beauty falls into this category as well as you said, right?

Gary Muto

Yeah. Beauty falls into that category also. We re-launched beauty last August. We are seeing nice results. We have more opportunity there and the teams are aggressively working on bringing that to fruition.

Marni Shapiro

Fantastic. Thanks, guys.

Carrie Teffner

Thank you.

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Gary Muto for closing comments.

Gary Muto

All right. I’d like to thank everyone for joining us today and we look forward to updating you next quarter on our results. Thanks.

