For Fannie And Freddie Shareholders: Assessing The Seila SCOTUS Oral Argument

This article discusses the Seila SCOTUS oral argument, the likely Seila outcome, and its effect upon the Collins case and the GSEs' path out of conservatorship.

On March 3, 2020, SCOTUS heard oral argument in Seila, and as I set forth below, I believe my thesis is intact, although still subject to risk.

In For Fannie and Freddie Shareholders, The Road To Litigation Settlement Runs Through Seila, I asserted, before SCOTUS held oral argument in Seila, that the Seila case would act as a proxy for the Collins case, previewing how SCOTUS would decide Collins (which is currently on hold at SCOTUS). I also asserted that this preview would not be propitious for FHFA and Treasury, since I expect the result in Seila would presage an adverse result for FHFA and Treasury in Collins. If so, this preview should rationally incentivize FHFA and Treasury to pursue settlement negotiations with GSE litigating shareholders in Collins sometime this late summer/fall after the Seila decision is released, well in advance of the timeframe GSE shareholders might expect based solely on any SCOTUS review of Collins itself (Collins would likely not be decided until 2021 if granted certiorari).

Now that SCOTUS has heard oral argument in Seila on March 3, 2020, it is time to reconsider my thesis. The Seila oral argument transcript is worth reading in connection with this article, as I will refer to it periodically. [Just as this article “went to press,” Oyez published its transcript aligned with audio at Seila Law LLC v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which readers may want to read and listen to.]

The Thesis (and Its Risks)

The thesis in For Fannie and Freddie Shareholders, The Road To Litigation Settlement Runs Through Seila holds that SCOTUS will invalidate the single agency director removable for cause provision of the portion of the Dodd Frank statute (Title X) that created the CFPB, and grant plaintiff Seila retrospective relief for making a timely constitutional challenge to this provision. This retrospective relief would void the civil investigative demand (CID) (essentially a subpoena to produce documents) that the CFPB issued to Seila.

I also posited in this earlier article that SCOTUS would refrain from granting prospective relief, such as severing the removal for cause provision (leaving the rest of Title X intact) or invalidating Title X in its entirety. I believed that since Seila only asked for retrospective relief in its briefing, SCOTUS would feel obligated to refrain from considering prospective relief. In contrast, in Free Enterprise, a case in which SCOTUS granted prospective relief in a separation of powers case, SCOTUS was asked by the plaintiff to enjoin future operation of the PCAOB and did not request any retrospective relief, so that SCOTUS could only provide plaintiff the relief it requested in that case by taking up the question of prospective relief.

Looking at Seila through the lens of Collins, it is crucial that Seila obtains retrospective relief upon a finding that the removal provision is unconstitutional. In Collins the 5th Circuit en banc found the FHFA single agency director removal for cause provision unconstitutional, but granted only prospective relief by severing that provision from HERA. The 5th Circuit en banc denied plaintiffs the retrospective relief of invalidating the Net Worth Sweep (NWS). At least two judges, swing votes in the 9-7 decision on constitutional remedy, believed that prospective relief but not retrospective relief was mandated by SCOTUS precedent.

Therefore, a Seila holding that retrospective relief (voiding the CID) in connection with finding the CFPB director removal provision unconstitutional would be the catalyst that GSE shareholders are seeking in order to be able, by analogy in Collins, to invalidate the NWS. Because of the occurrence of this catalyst, my thesis presumes that FHFA and Treasury would be incentivized to commence settlement negotiations.

Now based upon the Seila oral argument and briefing (see ScotusBlog for links to the Seila briefing by the parties and numerous amici), I expect SCOTUS to invalidate the single agency director removal for cause provision and apply prospective relief by severing the provision from Title X.

The question of retrospective relief was simply not argued with any specificity in the Seila oral argument, except by indirection, as I discuss below.

So with respect to the principal thesis risk, that Seila will decline to grant retrospective relief, and the (in my view) lesser thesis risk, that SCOTUS upholds the single agency director removal for cause provision, I still believe both risks will resolve in the GSE shareholders’ favor although, based upon the Seila oral argument, the question of retrospective relief is somewhat opaque.

The Question of Retrospective Relief

As stated above, the Seila oral argument did not discuss retrospective relief with any specificity, except by indirection. Here is what I mean.

At pps. 10-11 of the Seila transcript, Justice Sotomayor asks:

Given that your client is not the President, it seems to me that the person who should be complaining is the President, not your client. Shouldn't we address the severability question and leave for another day the issue that would cause harm, i.e., shouldn't we address severability first? If we find this severable, then it's academic whether the…President has power. And shouldn't we do what we've done for over 200 years of this country and wait until there's an actual dispute between the President and a director that he or she -- that he or she wants to fire?... My point is, isn't it mooted here if we find this severable?’

The reason why Justice Sotomayor’s question goes to the question of retrospective relief is as follows: The premise to Justice Sotomayor’s question is that there are two separate disputes that are involved in this case. The first dispute is between Seila and the CFPB with respect to the exercise of its investigatory powers to commence a CID. The second and distinct dispute, under this theory, is between POTUS and the CFPB director, which would arise in the event POTUS decided to fire the CFPB director without a showing of cause, and the CFPB director refused to leave her position.

Under this theory, the first dispute would be resolved by a purely statutory analysis: does the CFPB have the statutory power to issue a CID, and if so under what conditions, and were those conditions satisfied in connection with the Seila CID. There would be no constitutional analysis since the constitutional question of the CFPB’s director removal is not inexorably intertwined with the statutory question of the director’s invocation of CFPB investigative power. The second dispute would involve a constitutional analysis (does POTUS have at-will removal authority?), but there is no such live dispute in this case (as Justice Sotomayor says, it is moot), since POTUS has not tried to fire the CFPB director.

The premise of this theory is that private parties such as Seila have no liberty right that confers standing upon private parties to claim that POTUS must have unlimited single agency director removal power to be able to exercise his Article II obligation to take care to see that the laws are faithfully executed. Rather the right to enforce this removal right belongs to POTUS himself. This analysis is set forth in an amicus brief by Professor Harrison.

So under this analysis, if the Court determines, first, that the removal provision is severable, it need not consider whether the Seila CID should be invalidated. The Court would not even analyze whether to invalidate that removal provision, since that would be an analysis that would require POTUS to be a party and make that claim. A finding of severance would mean that the Court’s work is finished and the plaintiff would be denied relief.

Under this theory, only if the removal provision is found nonseverable would the Court proceed to determine whether the removal provision is unconstitutional. If so, then the Court would be obliged to strike down the entire Title X, which would void the CFPB’s investigative functions (and the CFPB itself), and only in such case would Seila’s CID be invalidated and Seila get the retrospective relief it is seeking. This theory would have the severability analysis precede the constitutionality analysis. I am not aware of any SCOTUS case that proceeds analytically in this way (and indeed Professor Harrison’s amicus brief cites no modern SCOTUS case in favor of this severability-first analysis).

Importantly, no other Justice picked up on this line of questioning, which was smartly rebutted by Seila counsel at p. 11:

Mr. Shanmugam: “No. And I want to address that directly because that is a suggestion that is made in the amicus brief filed by Professor Harrison, and the fundamental problem with the suggestion that the Court can somehow resolve the question by addressing severability first is that in -- that would in no way validate the Civil Investigative Demand in this case. Even if there is severability, there is still a Civil Investigative Demand that was issued by a director who at the time was unaccountable. And this Court's cases, Bowsher, Lucia, and others, make clear that when you have an action taken by an unaccountable official or an official who is, you know, either improperly appointed or is subject to an improper removal restriction, that action is void full stop. [Emphasis added] And that is why we submit that on the question of remedy, the appropriate remedy here is simply to invalidate the Civil Investigative Demand and to stop. That is the more modest remedy here than proceeding to the question of severability.”

Now, the question of severability will come up again in argument, at least in part because Seila counsel was being coy when referring to retrospective relief alone as a “modest” remedy. If there is no prospective relief by way of severance of the removal provision, this would arguably leave the CFPB twisting in the wind with respect to whether it has authority to pursue any new investigation or rulemaking. This would be a modest remedy in terms of exercise of judicial power, but not in terms of the effect upon the agency.

Seila counsel’s reference to the Bowsher and Lucia cases at this point is very significant. Bowsher is a SCOTUS agency director removal case where SCOTUS found the statutory provision empowering Congress to remove the executive agency officer was unconstitutional, and SCOTUS affirmed the district court judgment that granted the plaintiff retrospective relief by invalidating a past agency action by the director. Bowsher is the single most important SCOTUS precedent to support Seila’s (and Collins’) claim for retrospective relief.

The reference to Lucia in the context of retrospective relief is also important since SCOTUS emphasized in Lucia that retrospective relief (in a separation of powers case involving the Appointments Clause rather than agency director removal) was important in order to incentivize plaintiffs to bring constitutional challenges, as no plaintiff would go to the time and expense of bringing a constitutional challenge if retrospective relief for a successful challenge was not on offer.

With this effective counsel rebuttal, a reading of the transcript shows that no other Justices (and certainly not the 5 “conservative” Justices) expressed support for the proposition that only prospective relief is permitted if the provision is found unconstitutional but also severable from the rest of the statute.

Again, looking at Seila through a Collins lens, it would be a bad Collins outcome for SCOTUS to adopt an analysis that would avoid the issue of retrospective relief in connection with a finding of severability. This flag was raised by Justice Sotomayor, but there was no rallying to the flag by any other Justice.

Two other bad Collins outcomes would be if SCOTUS were to find that the single agency director removal for cause was constitutional on the merits, or if SCOTUS declined to decide the case for prudential reasons. I will turn to these questions in order.

The Merits: Is Single Agency Director Removable for Cause Constitutional?

My thesis will prove wrong if SCOTUS finds single agency director removable for cause to be constitutional. The Seila oral argument considered this in the context of i) whether there is a substantive difference between single agency director removal for cause (the question presented in Seila) and so-called “independent” multi-member agencies (where removal for cause was found constitutional during the New Deal era in Humphrey's Executor), ii) assuming it is valid for a single director agency to be “independent,” what would be the implications for the separation of powers if single agency director for cause removal was found constitutional, and iii) the precise meaning of for cause.

With respect to i) above, the “liberal” Justices inquired how can director removal for cause for multi-member agencies be constitutional (as per Humphrey’s Executor) but not for agencies with a single director (as it has not been since the Myers case). Justice Kavanaugh expounded on the reason for this in his bravura opinion in the PHH merits panel case, since vacated by the DC Circuit en banc:

To help mitigate the risk to individual liberty, the independent agencies, although not checked by the President, have historically been headed by multiple commissioners, directors, or board members who act as checks on one another. Each independent agency has traditionally been established, in the Supreme Court’s words, as a “body of experts appointed by law and informed by experience.” Humphrey’s Executor, 295 U.S. at 624 (internal quotation marks omitted). The multi-member structure reduces the risk of arbitrary decisionmaking and abuse of power, and thereby helps protect individual liberty. “

Moreover, Humphrey’s Executor based its support for director removal for cause in the case of the multi-member FTC because the agency was thought to be exercising “quasi-judicial” and “quasi-executive” authority, but not executive authority, so as not to impinge on POTUS’ exercise of executive authority. This last distinction is specious (and unspoken in this regard is the notion that SCOTUS may not have been thinking independently and clearly during a period when POTUS was threatening to pack the Court during the New Deal). But the notion of a body of experts developing expertise collaboratively and each posing a check on each other (together with various agency rules providing a modicum of POTUS control, such as permitting POTUS to appoint his preferred individual as lead member, requirement for each political party to have representatives as directors, etc.) has led to a proliferation of “independent” multi-member agencies, such as Federal Communications Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (all enjoying director for cause removal status).

In addition, Justice Kavanaugh pointed out that the term of the current CFPB director, if removable for cause, would extend three years into the next POTUS term such that, if there is a new Democrat Party POTUS, he would have to abide with a Trump-appointed CFPB director.

In short, the argument for not extending for cause removal from multi-member to single director agencies is that a single director agency whose director cannot be removed at will by POTUS poses a much greater threat to individual liberty, because the single director would be insulated from accountability to POTUS who, as the person to whom the buck should stop, is the only person truly responsible for his administration’s actions by being subject to democratic election.

With respect to ii) above, the Solicitor General made clear that while there is a limiting principle to multi-member agency independence (only in a multi-member agency can you have a structure where each member provides a check on the other), there would be no limiting principle if an independent single director agency was removable for cause…and Congress could simply legislate that all cabinet officials shall be deemed “independent” and thus removable by POTUS only for cause (other than State and Defense secretaries, which the constitution specifies to be performing Article II executive functions). Imagine a Congress and a lame-duck POTUS of one party laying this restriction on the lap of a newly-inaugurated POTUS of another party.

p. 21 SG Francisco:

First, there would be no coherent limiting principle. The only difference between the FTC and most cabinet agencies is the multi-member structure. If that's irrelevant, then Congress could presumably impose for-cause removal restrictions on almost the entire cabinet, from Treasury to the EPA. Second, that, in turn, would sever executive power from political accountability. The President stands for election. The director of the CFPB does not. So, if the director is insulated from presidential oversight, then her exercises of executive power are insulated from democratic control. And that's not the structure that our Constitution creates and requires.”

As if to underscore the point, Justice Ginsburg replies that cabinet officials all show loyalty to POTUS, at which point the Solicitor General merely pointed out that such loyalty is likely a result of at-will removal.

With respect to iii) above, Title X calls for the CFPB director to be removable by POTUS for "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office," which is referred to in shorthand as for cause. While we all have a general common understanding of what these words mean, Chief Justice Roberts points out that these words have never been analyzed by the Court, and that it would be strange if SCOTUS would invalidate a term that it had never given meaning to. Amicus Clement picks up on this and suggests that perhaps a “watered down” standard might be adopted by the Court that would be constitutional.

After consideration, the Chief Justice notes that any construction of such a standard would result in ongoing litigation, which would be the worst of all worlds, and the SG responds by noting:

p. 24 SG Francisco:

And, Mr. Chief Justice, as to the scope of the for-cause removal restriction, we think that the one thing that [the for cause standard, whether or not watered down] cannot be interpreted to allow is the President to remove a principal officer simply because he has lost faith in their judgment or simply because, even though the current principal officer is perfectly good, he thinks he can do better. And we think that's critical because the President cannot personally exercise all executive power. So the way that he does it is he puts in place people who have his implicit trust, and then he is fully accountable for their decisions precisely because he can remove them for any reason.”

There was nothing in the oral argument transcript which indicates that five justices were inclined to i) extend for cause removal to the CFPB single director based upon the precedent of multi-member agency director removal, or ii) countenance the creation of an “independent” single director agency.

The question of severability of the CFPB director removable for cause provision involved i) a lengthy discussion of the need to keep CFPB intact as an agency that can enter into enforceable adjudications and rule-making after any voiding of the provision, and ii) the significance of the “boilerplate” severability clause in Title X.

As to the future of Title X and the severability clause, the Solicitor General stated:

p. 39 SG Francisco:

I would like to address the severability issue, which is very important to the government. If the Court doesn't address the severability clause, as my friend [Seila counsel] has suggested, then there really is a cloud hanging over everything that the CFPB does. If, as we contend, the removal restriction is unconstitutional and if it is inseverable from the remainder of the statute, then everything that the CFPB does is invalid and they don't even have the authority to ratify the CID here. So we think it's critical that the Court address that question. And I would also respectfully submit that it is a very easy question in this case in view of the clear and unambiguous severability clause. There's no need to engage in this navel-gazing, what would Congress have done had it considered the issue, because Congress has answered that question."

Even as the Solicitor General hangs his severability hat on the presence of a Title X severability clause, Justice Alito correctly points out that SCOTUS has never considered the presence of a statute’s severability clause as outcome determinative, or assigned the clause anything more than a presumptive indication of Congressional intent. As Seila counsel points out, a closer inspection of the legislative history and the structure and provisions of Title X would indicate that it would never have been Congress’ intent to have the CFPB insulated from Congressional control (CFPB obtains budgetary funding from Federal Reserve and doesn’t have to appropriate funds annually from Congress) but not insulated from POTUS control (director made subject to at-will removal).

Chief Justice Roberts notes twice in the oral argument that CFPB’s insulation from congressional appropriation is also constitutionally problematic, but it is unclear whether he is positing this as another reason to declare removal for cause unconstitutional, or as laying the ground for a determination that in the presence of a cause removal provision, the insulation from congressional appropriation provision must also be struck down as unconstitutional.

Looking at this through the lens of Collins, severability is not an important issue if SCOTUS acknowledges that severance is not an alternative to retrospective relief, but something that may be considered in addition to retrospective relief. As for FHFA’s organic statute, HERA contains no severability clause, so that if SCOTUS assigns any interpretative importance to the presence of a severability clause, there is no straight read-through of this to HERA and Collins.

Questions of Improvident Granting of Certiorari and Political Question

My thesis that Seila will serve to presage an adverse result in Collins will prove wrong if SCOTUS doesn’t reach the merits and dismisses the case for prudential reasons. The principal reasons why this might occur is that i) SCOTUS determines the Seila certiorari petition should not have been granted because there is no adversity between the parties (CFPB agrees with plaintiff that the removal for cause provision is unconstitutional), and ii) agency director removal is a political question, an internecine fight between POTUS and Congress, into which SCOTUS need not venture. These are prudential reasons for SCOTUS not to reach the merits and dismiss the case.

There is also the question of whether the Seila CID was ratified by the current CFPB director who professes to be removable at-will, all while the CFPB statute provides that the CFPB director is removable for cause. This is something of a red herring, as it was not briefed in the lower courts, and typically SCOTUS reviews only arguments which are clearly briefed and argued in the courts below. Ratification in Seila was raised by the Solicitor General only at the stage of petitioning for SCOTUS review.

As to i) above, because the CFPB agreed that the director removal for cause provision was unconstitutional, SCOTUS appointed Mr. Clement (a former Solicitor General) counsel to act as amicus curiae in support of the judgment by the 9th Circuit below finding the provision constitutional. This gives rise to the argument asserted by amicus Clement that SCOTUS should have never granted certiorari and simply left intact the 9th Circuit judgment. A core principle underlying the exercise of judicial power is the presence of an active controversy between adverse parties. Since this was not present in this case, argues amicus Clement, SCOTUS should have waited to grant certiorari to another separation of powers case where adversity was present (and of course, Collins would have been such a case).

Set forth below is a testy interchange between Justice Gorsuch and Mr. Clement regarding Mr. Clement’s claim that SCOTUS should dismiss the case as certiorari was improvidently granted (Dismiss as Improvidently Granted, or DIG). When an amicus appointed to serve in support of the judgment below views this role as best served by arguing that SCOTUS should avoid reaching the merits, one may infer the amicus’s view of the hand dealt him is not favorable.

When amicus Mr. Clement advanced both the ratification and DIG for lack of adversity arguments, he was quickly met with the figurative back of Justice Gorsuch’s hand:

p. 43 Clement: this is a case…where the lack of adverseness between the parties is fundamentally distorting this Court's ability to do its job and its general preference to decide cases on non-constitutional grounds, rather…than wading into difficult constitutional questions. There is a phrase that aptly describes what the Solicitor General wants from this Court, and it's an advisory opinion. And this Court lacks jurisdiction to issue it."

Pps 44-46

Justice Gorsuch: I -- I -- I understand your point about ratification. I -- I think if the other side were to have an opportunity to respond, they might say something like this: That we don't normally decide questions in the first instance that haven't yet been adjudicated below. We're a court of review, not first view, I think is the phrase I often hear. What -- what would you say to that? Mr. Clement: I would say, Justice Gorsuch, that might be a reason to dismiss this case as improvidently -- Justice Gorsuch: So you're arguing -- you're really arguing that we should DIG the case? Mr. Clement: I -- I -- I'd say, if the choices are DIG the case -- Justice Gorsuch: That's your first argument? Mr. Clement: -- or decide -- well, it's -- it's not strictly a DIG argument. The way I would think about it is…with respect, the mother of all prudential reasons not to decide this case, which is --Justice Gorsuch: So I think the answer to the question is yes, right? You'd DIG the case? Mr. Clement: No. I -- I would -- Justice Gorsuch: That's your first choice, the prudential -- mother of all prudential reasons not to decide it, I would take that to mean we should DIG it, no? Mr. Clement: No, Mr. Justice Gorsuch, I think you should write a fine opinion…It's a jurisdictional opinion, and it says adverseness is vitally important to Article III, and it's vitally important especially when the lack of adverseness could cause this Court to unnecessarily decide a constitutional question. Justice Gorsuch: Boy -- boy, that sounds a lot like a DIG, but, okay, fine.”

Let this be a cautionary tale for all of us not to stand in front of SCOTUS and tell them they made a stupid decision.

As to political question in ii) above, Justice Kagan pointed out that the rules applicable for cause removal of directors of multi-member agencies are several, they differ among the agencies and reveal fact-based distinctions that relate to the differing agency sizes, purposes and other factors. Isn’t this a healthy result of the tangle between POTUS and Congress envisioned by the separation of powers in the constitution, such that SCOTUS should stand aside and let this prototypical political struggle resolve what is a situational political question relating to the formation and operation of these agencies in general, and the CFPB in particular?

In my view, this is a rather astounding assertion, essentially that the protection of individual liberty for which the separation of powers was devised is nothing more than a seesaw upon which Congress sits on one side, POTUS on the other, and individual liberty hangs in the balance depending upon the two branches relative weight. Solicitor General thankfully replied forcefully:

SG Francisco p. 34-35:

Now, as to your liberty point [that political branches are best suited to define the parameters of liberty], the reason why I don't think that the courts leave this just to the executive [and congressional] branches is because the purpose of separation of powers is not to protect the President from Congress or to protect Congress from the President but to protect the liberty of the people by enforcing the structural constraints of our Constitution. And the key structural constraint at issue here is the one set forth in Article II, that the executive power shall be vested in a President and that he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed. The only way he can do that is if he's fully accountable for the decisions of his principal officers. And the problem with these for-cause removal restrictions is that they vest executive power in individuals who are not ultimately accountable to the people through their duly elected President.”

Summing Up

Oral argument analysis is always an exercise of tea leaf reading. Oral arguments are sufficiently probative of how SCOTUS might decide a case that they deserve careful scrutiny. However, the Justices now proceed to a conference where an initial vote is taken, discussion ensues, opinion drafters are assigned, opinion drafters are lobbied by other Justices, and finally a SCOTUS decision is issued. Sometimes, as in the “ObamaCare” decision in which the Chief Justice apparently switched horses late in the process to uphold the individual mandate penalty as a tax, you get a SCOTUS surprise.

It is my view that SCOTUS will declare the CFPB director removal for cause provision unconstitutional. This affords direct read through to the FHFA, since the FHFA and CFPB have identical director removal provisions and insularity from Congressional appropriation.

Because the four “liberal” Justices that I expect to dissent from this merits holding will want severance when it comes to remedy, and Justice Kavanaugh is already on record in his PHH merits panel opinion that severance is in order, I expect to see five Justices (and perhaps the Chief Justice as a sixth) vote for severance as a prospective remedy. In the PHH merits panel decision, since the plaintiff obtained retrospective relief under the statute that the CFPB was seeking to enforce, Justice Kavanaugh did not address retrospective constitutional relief in PHH.

However, it is hard to see how SCOTUS can i) emphasize retrospective relief in Lucia as an important incentive for plaintiffs to raise constitutional challenges, but not grant retrospective relief in Seila, and ii) distinguish away the retrospective relief in Bowsher that invalidated an agency action taken while the agency director was subject to an unconstitutional removal provision. Except indirectly, retrospective relief was not discussed in the Seila oral argument, but my money is still on SCOTUS granting retrospective relief in Seila.

Because of this, I believe the current trading prices of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) junior preferred stock are undervalued, but since this is a speculative investment, a cautious portfolio allocation is warranted.

