Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

The top three positions are Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and CarMax and they add up to ~37% of the portfolio.

Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value increased from $7.62B to $8.09B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 37 to 40.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q3 2019.

This quarter Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value increased from $7.62B to $8.09B. The number of holdings increased from 37 to 40. 18 of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at ~37% while the top five are at ~50% of the 13F assets: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC), and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (SEQUX) which has a venerable ~49-year track record (July 15, 1970 inception, 13.59% annualized return compared to 11.05% for the S&P 500 index). For 2019, the fund was up 29.12% compared to 31.5% for the S&P 500 index. After new management took over in Q1 2016, the portfolio has largely hugged the index (~62% return compared to ~65% for the S&P). The portfolio has also seen a significant shift to information & services businesses from asset-intensive manufacturing & retail. Also, the cash allocation which had averaged ~20% since inception is now just ~3%. The following significant stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY), Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), Hiscox Limited (OTC:HCXLF), a2Milk, Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF), Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSY), and Melrose Industries (OTC:MLSPF). Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

Stake Disposals:

Mohawk Industries (MHK): MHK was a very long-term 2.29% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2001. The stake became a significantly large position in Q3 2002 when close to 10M shares were purchased at a cost basis of around $50. Last few quarters had seen minor trimming and this quarter saw the position disposed of at prices between $119 and $152. The stock is now at ~$112.

New Stakes:

Taiwan Semi (TSM) and UnitedHealth (UNH): These are small new positions established this quarter. The 2.14% of the portfolio TSM stake was purchased at prices between $46.50 and $59 and the stock currently trades at $51.83. The 1.31% UNH position was established at prices between $215 and $296 and it is now at $273.

Stake Increases:

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC): CACC is a large 6.30% stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $185 and $221. The stock has roughly doubled in the three-year holding period and currently trades at ~$412. There have only been very minor adjustments in the last few quarters.

Note: They have a ~6% ownership stake in Credit Acceptance Corp.

Wayfair Inc. (W): W is a fairly large 4.47% of the 13F portfolio stake purchased last quarter at prices between $106 and $152. This quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $80 and $118. The stock currently trades well below the low end of those ranges at $49.82.

Note: Wayfair has seen a previous roundtrip. It was a very small 0.76% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $85 and $172 and disposed of last quarter at prices between $138 and $164.

Arista Networks (ANET): The fairly large 4.38% ANET stake was primarily built this quarter at prices between $185 and $249. The stock currently trades near the low end of that range at $186.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is the largest 13F stake at ~17% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2008 and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-200s price-range. Recent activity follows: Q2 2019 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $1036 and $1288. The stock currently trades at $1216. This quarter saw minor trimming.

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is the second-largest position at ~12% of the portfolio. It is a very long-term stake that was already their largest stake in their first 13F filing in 1999. Recent activity follows: Q1 2018 saw a one-third selling at prices between $191 and $217. The pattern reversed next quarter: ~10% increase at prices between $185 and $201. The stock is now at ~$193. This quarter saw a ~10% trimming.

CarMax Inc.: KMX is a top-three ~9% of the portfolio position. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56 and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. Q4 2017 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $64 and $77 while next quarter there was a ~80% increase at prices between $59 and $72. Last seven quarters have seen a one-third selling at prices between $58 and $100. The stock is now at $75.21.

Note: They have a ~5% ownership stake in the business.

Jacobs Engineering Group: J is a large (top five) 6.24% long-term stake first purchased in 2012. Recent activity follows: Q2 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $56.50 and $67 while the last six quarters saw minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$89.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a 6.10% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $86 and $97 and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $69 and $85. The stock currently trades at ~$114. There was minor trimming over the last six quarters.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25. There was a 24% stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37. The stock is now at ~$30 and the stake is at ~6% of the portfolio. Last six quarters had seen a ~18% selling at prices between $28.50 and $43 and that was followed with similar selling this quarter at prices between $40 and $46.

Note: they have a ~5% ownership stake in Liberty Media Formula One.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The FB position saw a whopping ~600% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193. The next two quarters had seen another ~27% increase at prices between $155 and $218. Q1 2019 saw an about-turn: ~23% reduction at prices between $124 and $173. The stock currently trades at ~$170 and the stake is at 5.77% of the portfolio. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a ~5% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. Recent activity follows: Q3 2018 saw a ~22% selling at prices between $196 and $224. That was followed with a ~30% selling last quarter at prices between $257 and $292. The stock currently trades at ~$262. This quarter saw a ~3% trimming.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a ~5% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$29. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments. The stock is now at $30.27.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): The 4.24% of the portfolio BKNG stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $1477 and $1789 and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $1738 and $1911. The stock currently trades at $1528. Last seven quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): AMZN stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. Q4 2017 saw the stake almost doubled at prices between $957 and $1196. 2018 saw a ~60% selling at prices between $1170 and $2050. The stock is currently at ~$1800 and the stake is at 3.57% of the portfolio. H1 2019 had also seen a one-third selling at prices between $1500 and $1963. This quarter also saw a ~27% selling at prices between $1705 and $1870. They are realizing gains.

Visa Inc. (V): Visa is now a small ~2% of the portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008. The position was sold down consistently since Q1 2018. That quarter saw a ~30% selling at prices between $114 and $126 and that was followed with a ~22% selling in Q3 2018 at prices between $131 and $151. Last quarter saw another ~40% selling at prices between $169 and $186. The stock is now at $171. There was a ~2% trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BRK.B, GOOGL, RYCEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.