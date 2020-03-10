Intel CFO On Process Tech

It depends on TSMC’s execution on 3nm, but most important for Intel is to keep to its own 2-year cadence. Intel's 7nm is already denser than TMSC's 5nm.

Intel’s CFO has made some comments at the recent Morgan Stanley investor conference. Intel expects parity on process node with its 7nm vs. AMD's 5nm in 2022.

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) (says it) keeps making progress on recovering from the 10nm debacle, which has allowed AMD to move first to 7nm (thereby starting a core count race in laptop, desktop, and server; as well as catching up in technology, as Intel's IP was already targeted at those future, delayed nodes).

Intel now claims it will gain its leadership back at 5nm and be at parity at 7nm. This means the 7nm/5nm generation in 2022 will depend on architecture innovation, not process technology, as it will be a level playing field.

Background

Intel’s CFO George Davis recently appeared in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley’s Analyst Conference. He discussed various topics, including the negligible impact the coronavirus has on Intel’s business and the company’s progress on establishing a 3D NAND partnership.

Moreover, he made various comments on process technology that have been discussed by various sites, including Tom’s Hardware, ExtremeTech, and AnandTech.

It should be noted, though, that little of what he said (on process technology) is truly new. In a nutshell:

Intel announced 7nm GP-GPU for late 2021 (Ponte Vecchio), emphasizing the two-year cadence, at its May 2019 investor meeting.

The company announced its intention to return to a two-year cadence for all nodes going forward, at its third quarter '19 earnings call.

Intel also said preliminary that this included 5nm.

On that call, Bob Swan also said it aimed to “recapture process leadership”.

Intel also discussed the gross margin impact this faster cadence would have at its investor meeting: GM would bottom in 2021 on a “confluence of nodes”, which refers to the 10nm ramp in higher volume (with its lower yield profile) and 7nm start-up investments, while also investing in 5nm.

It is no secret that 10nm yield has not been up to par as the last generation without EUV.

Intel announced Tiger Lake and 10nm+ at CES to bring meaningful performance improvements, which George Davis echoed.

Bob Swan said on the fourth-quarter earnings call that 10nm won't be a "huge" fraction of Intel's volume in 2020.

In view of the above, it is no surprise that Davis said 10nm will not be as “productive” as previous nodes (whether he means yield/cost/gross margin or just volume). This can be seen, for example, in how 10nm Ice Lake and 14nm Comet Lake share Intel’s 10th Gen lineup.

While none of this is really new, even from Intel executives, the way in which he phrased it definitely catches attention:

As we said back at our analyst day in May of 19: Look, this isn’t just going to be the best node that Intel has ever had. It’s going to be less productive than 14nm, less productive than 22nm… the fact is that I wanted to be clear what was happening during the 10nm generation. The fact is, it isn’t going to be as strong a node as people would expect from 14nm or what they’ll see in 7nm.

The 3-year delay has made Intel from outright leader to a follower in process technology, and the executive management certainly isn't denying that.

Recapturing Process Leadership

As stated above, CEO Bob Swan had already expressed Intel's intent on recapturing process leadership. AnandTech covered this as such:

Intel intends to retake its former foundry competitive advantage when it launches its 5nm processor node, which even on the best estimates is 2024 at the earliest (and likely later), when its competitors are talking about 3nm and using the next generation of transistor technology with gate-all-around designs (known as GAAFETs) to replace ‘basic’ FinFETs. At this time we may be exploring High-NA EUV at the leading edge, or at least getting ready to install new optics for it. (emphasis mine)

The main takeaway from the conference may be that Davis stated that 5nm is the node where Intel really aims to be back in the game - not a year behind TSMC as it was on 10nm and will be on 7nm. (At least, I assume he means time to market with "regain leadership".)

Davis expects to reach parity on 7nm already, though, likely because AMD won't be first to TSMC (TSM) 5nm (TSMC 5nm is roughly equivalent to Intel 7nm in specs), as AMD will only move to 5nm during 2022, per its recent Financial Analyst Day, similar to Intel's move to 7nm.

However, contrary to what AnandTech stated, if 7nm launches in late 2021, then a two-year cadence could still put 5nm into 2023, not "2024 at the earliest (and likely later)". A 2025 launch for 5nm would put it a 3-year cadence, well beyond the maximum of 2.0-2.5 years Intel has expressed in the last few quarters.

With Intel’s two-year goal established, the relative timing of Intel 5nm and TSMC 3nm will depend on TSMC’s execution on 3nm. TSMC’s 3nm fab was at one point slated to be completed by late 2022, putting 3nm shipments into 2023 and suggesting a prolonged cadence (more than two year), but some reports have alluded that TSMC might have accelerated its timing on 3nm.

TSMC will disclose more about 3nm in April, but for now the jury is still out on whether it will ship 3nm for Apple’s (AAPL) 2022 iPhones. Nevertheless, Intel may still be at a deficit at 3nm, but this may not matter if its main competitors aren't first to use TSMC's latest nodes.

As one remark, process names are names. If Intel’s 5nm is half a node denser than TSMC’s 3nm, then being a year behind basically puts Intel at parity, as Intel will enjoy a lead of half a node for one year before TSMC takes it again, etc. For example, TMSC's 5nm node is expected to have a density of 160Mtr/mm2, compared to Intel's 7nm 200MTr/mm2 or more.

In terms of transistor architecture, word on the Street (err, in the valley) has it that TSMC will move to gate-all-around at 2nm (2024+) and Intel at 5nm (2023+). This would put Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (2021+) in first position, Intel at second, and TSMC in third position in transitioning away from FinFET. The advantages of this change will depend on implementation, though, and likely won't be as large as FinFET, initially.

Lastly, ASML (ASML) aims to ship high-NA EUV by 2023 and Intel has previously called for ASML to keep or accelerate its schedule, but this would make it a close call if it’s ready for Intel’s 5nm.

Gross margin

Davis also talked about gross margin, referring to the overlapping investments in 10/7/5 in 2021, which will decrease Intel’s gross margin.

He said that the company’s goal in five years or so is to keep its >=60% gross margin, but explained that between then and now, there will be a period with lower margins due to the “confluence of nodes” that I explained above. Davis said Intel intends 7nm to have a much better yield profile than 10nm.

Discussion

Bob Swan has previously talked about vying to recapture process leadership, so that is not particularly new. In George Davis' words:

So we bring a lot of capability to the table for our customers, in addition to the CPU, and we feel like we're starting to see the acceleration on the process side that we have been talking about to get back to, you know, parity in the 7nm generation and regain leadership in the 5nm [generation].

We’ll also have to wait and see - quite a while still - what these process nodes will specifically bring to the table in terms of specs, features, and density. If Intel has, say, 50% more density and much lower power consumption from the transition to gate-all-around transistors, then it will be effectively a step-function above TSMC’s 3nm and closer to its 2nm - but that’s speculation for now.

But for all of Intel’s talk about “overlapping” and “confluence of nodes”, by no means would a two-year cadence have been considered as causing any overlaps during the Tick-Tock days.

To that end, an 18-month cadence might have given Intel some more bragging rights about recapturing leadership and "overlapping" of nodes. Intel's Q4'21 time frame for 7nm already indicates a slightly longer than two-year cadence. Given the introduction of EUV and all the delays of 10nm, if a two-year cadence is the best the 7nm team can do, then that may actually be considered a bit lackluster, as Intel has leapfrogging (separate) development teams.

If Intel holds to its two-year cadence, then any gains on TSMC will have to come from more aggressive density targets (which it tried at 10nm and failed, causing it to dial down the 7nm specs from >2.4x to 2.0x) or any TSMC schedule slips.

Takeaway

After many years, Intel has managed to make 10nm yield economically viable to enter volume production. It will never be able to leave behind it its history of delays and loss of process leadership. Even though Intel can't accelerate its cadence (beyond two years) to make up for these delays, the prospects of 7nm and 5nm do seem good, or at least the confidence that management has showed so far. 7nm is "on track" for Q4'21.

As the Intel under Bob Swan will also say, though, it is not about just process leadership. Process technology is just one of the six pillars of computing technology that defines product leadership, the others being architecture, interconnect, memory, security, and software.

The currently still mostly used Skylake architecture was completed many years ago, and those teams will have moved on to design 7nm and 5nm IP (as the 10nm IP is likely also pretty much done, at least from an architectural definition point of view). For example, the next-gen Atom (Gracemont) should get quite close to Skylake already or even beat it outright, with “future mont” and “future future mont” also well in development. On the Core/Cove side, Intel’s Haifa team is on a yearly cadence.

Intel has said it expects more architectural innovation in the next 10 years than in the previous 40 years combined. From some tidbits I have read and heard, this will likely be true.

For investors, Intel getting back to a regular, predictable process roadmap should be the cornerstone for its architecture teams to build leadership products on those process nodes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.