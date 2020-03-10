China Funds: No Time To Buy

(Pic Sourced Here)

Well, the long-feared “black swan” that ends this bull market may have finally emerged, although this time instead of a credit crisis, it’s a virus that could threaten to reach pandemic status and leave millions of deaths in its wake. The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has already had a major impact on global commerce by causing a panic that is disrupting air travel, shuttering supply chains and sending equity markets into gyrations that conjure images of 2008. And while market chaos may be the order of the day here at home, but perhaps the most surprising part of the reaction to this new viral threat is the fact that Chinese equities are surging despite being literally at Ground Zero of this new epidemic.

With China A-share funds like the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) up over 11% since the start of the crisis (we’ll say February 1st) while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is down nearly 8%, it was only a matter of time before the financial media took notice of this streak and they’re not alone.

Our ETFG Quant system is also feeling the love for China ETFs with many dominating our Behavioral lists instead of the Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) heavy funds we expected as Americans prepare for self-imposed quarantines. In fact, if we re-ranked our Quant reports to look at the funds with the highest technical scores which measure a number of factors including momentum, 22 funds have a pure Asia-Pacific focus including 20 China funds along with two “near-China funds.” And we only have 48 China funds overall!

Even more interesting to us is the range of funds because it’s not all healthcare and biotech ETFs on the list! Clearly, it’s a case of investors wanting to have anything Chinese including sectors likely to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus like consumer spending and even broad A-Share funds. In fact, it’s not even all A-share funds with the iShares MSCI China Fund (MCHI) also making the cut despite not having “pure China exposure.” That can also be said of those near-China funds offering mostly Taiwanese or blended southeast Asian, but still China-heavy exposure.

With everyone grabbing China ETFs like they’re piling into the dumplings at a buffet, is it time to buy the hype or would investors be better off staying home in quarantine and binge-watching Netflix? Indeed, we would say that investors, or at least long-term investors, might want to think twice before joining the trend because the fact that Chinese equities are doing so well is actually not all that surprising given that the preferred way of handling a crisis in mainland China is to throw money at it. That may work in the short term, but it can’t hide the bigger issues that have been truly plaguing Chinese equities over the last several years.

Rinse, Wash and Repeat:

On the surface, an investment stampede into China funds at a moment when tens of millions of Chinese citizens are under quarantine and economic growth is expected to fall to its lowest levels of the post-Mao era seems, well, risky at best. We know the adage “buy when there’s blood in the streets” but no one said anything about highly contagious germs, the lifecycle and virulence of which aren’t even well understood! Then again, we’re talking about a stock market that operates under very different rules than our own.

If the stock markets in most advanced economies are supposed to act as an efficient transmission mechanism for adjusting prices to newly discovered information or providing capital to worthy enterprises, the Chinese A-share market may seem sort of like the wild west of equity markets. That’s because it’s largely filled with individual investors less interested in long-term returns than making a quick buck and a degree of state intervention hard to imagine in the U.S. That makes for a combination of big moves in both directions that can be deeply attractive or unsettling to investors depending on your point of view.

It’s not uncommon for the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to actively intervene in the market to prop it up during times of stress. For example, during the run-up in 2015, the CSRC grew fearful of an inevitable drop and worked to limit short-selling while also requiring individuals owning more than 5% of a stock to hold it for at least 5 months while the central bank improved lending rates and increased liquidity to help purchases on margin. In other words, it was a seemingly autocratic solution that said the market wasn’t allowed to go down, at least until retail investors decided otherwise.

Fast forward to the present and the CSRC had again directed brokerages to suspend short selling when markets reopened following the New Year holiday at the start of February, while also providing large amounts of liquidity and ensuring low inter-bank loan rates. In other words, the People’s Republic did everything possible short of mandating citizens buy stocks and hold them for at least 30 days. And the result was magic! Behold stock levitation!

And while we might snicker, it did have the desired effect of halting a rout with the Shanghai exchange which didn’t even challenge the 2019 lows. But focusing just on how different our two equity markets are overlooks an important fact, something does periodically move Chinese equity prices, and very quickly at that with one major bubble in 2015 and another, smaller aftershock rally in 2016. Just because the connection between economic growth and market performance isn’t well demonstrated doesn’t mean there isn’t something motivating Chinese investors, it’s just somewhat different than in the U.S. And what gets Chinese retail investors hot and bothered is the hope that more liquidity is coming back to the market, boosting an otherwise slowing economy.

There’s no doubt that the coronavirus is going to have a major impact on China’s economy but what hasn’t been discussed as much is how bad the situation already was before the outbreak of the virus as tightening liquidity had already begun to stress the economy. China’s economic model of state mandated growth through investment had begun shifting to a consumer-driven model, and giving credit where it’s due, the Chinese regulators have tried for several years to get financial institutions to take their loan issues more seriously, but the situation was already dire before the virus struck. Not only were bond defaults rising but a surge in bad loans tied to earlier infrastructure investments was holding the nation back as “official” estimates for non-performing loans (NPL) were just under 2% of all banking loans.

Of course, Chinese statistics are in a world of their own which is why most media sources cite a recent S&P Global outlook that stated NPLs could rise to over 6% of outstanding loans as many small and medium sized enterprises were already hurting for liquidity before the crisis began. That’s why Chinese banks have traded with P/B ratios well below that of their western peers. But as the old saying goes, “never let a good crisis go to waste” which the People’s Republic has embraced, at least as far as you can tell from these headlines:

The last may be our favorite as over 150 companies pledging that even part of the proceeds of a new bond will be used to fight the virus have been able to access capital at lower rates than even some of their existing bonds! Still the “bullish” case for Chinese stocks is clear, as is the evidence of a still slowing economy as the first, the China PMI score fell to just 40.3 in February, signaling a deep contraction in the manufacturing sector. Then the China Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index dropped to just 26.5 in February! Investors are hopeful that the central government will not only postpone the reckoning of bad debts but begin another wave of liquidity and state-sponsored investment programs like it did in 2015 to stave off a period of slow growth!

With a new rush of liquidity to save Chinese enterprises from a potential avalanche of NPL, the recent strong performance is less a case of China’s virtues shining through and more relief that the end is not in fact nigh. But the question is, can Chinese ETFs continue to power higher from here?

Rolling the Loaded Dice?

Given the level of state intervention and the fact it occurs with such alarming regularity, it might seem like going long Chinese equities is the right call, even in the middle of a major crisis! We would argue instead that investors might want to be cautious about committing capital to China now and not just because we’re afraid it could be another case of “buy the rumor, sell the fact.”

To begin with, Chinese ETFs may be showing strong momentum, but the other factors that drive our behavioral score are sorely lacking which gives them a fairly low overall score. Reranking our universe by total Behavioral score would leave only a handful of Asia-Pacific funds in our top 100, including ASHR and MCHI along with the MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) not to mention a lot of domestic biotech and utility funds. The problem is a lack of sentiment, or in this case, an ETFG sentiment score which uses contrarian factors to arrive at the overall Behavioral score. A good example of this is the KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE) which is our second-highest ranked product by momentum, but not by much else.

KURE would seem to be a perfect beneficiary of this crisis, profiting from both individual and government spending to fight this crisis, but investors sure aren’t willing to get against it just yet. KURE’s sentiment score is a low 45.8 thanks to the fact that it has relatively low implied volatility and only middling short interest compared to its own history while we have no put/call data for the fund which means we give it a neutral score.

In fact, missing or infrequently updated data points, not to mention big trading gaps, are common with international funds, especially smaller ones (KURE has less than $40 million in assets) dedicated to emerging markets which is why we’re also concerned about fund flows. All of the China ETFs we track are offered by U.S. sponsors and the requisite authorized participants and market makers, making fund flows a “cleaner” way of determining investor enthusiasm which so far, has yet to make an appearance.

KURE for one has gotten slightly less smaller, gaining just over $7 million in new assets since February 17th with the Shanghai exchange beginning its rapid recovery but other fund flows are sorely lacking with only large MCHI seeing a sizable inflow of $200 million despite the fund only having H-share exposure. Meanwhile, ASHR has been feeling more pain than gain with over $440 million leaving the fund during that period as investors continue to look for safety abroad! Prices may be rising, but demand for new shares, meaning more assets to manage, has yet to materialize.

Conclusion:

To us, that combination of weak sentiment and lackluster to non-existent fund flows means that while China funds might be rising in price, actual investor interest in the form of new share creations is still sorely lacking. Add that with the relatively low sentiment scores of most China funds and it would seem that this latest rally is just more of the same “buy the rumor, sell the fact” behavior we’ve seen in those funds in the past.

Investors looking for a way to profit off the coronavirus might want to just stay home and reread the Intelligent Investor instead.

