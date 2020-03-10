Exact Sciences Corporation: A Checklist For Investors

It will help you stay up-to-speed on developments and enter the stock at the right moment – or avoid it.

The company has strengthened its sales force to improve the sales of Cologuard by 800% in 2020.

I am neutral on Exact Sciences Corporation for now – but this is a stock that has immense potential.

Diagnosis is not the end, but the beginning of practice. - Martin H. Fischer

I’ll start with the bad news – Exact Sciences Corporation's (EXAS) stock has been tanking ever since it announced an offering of $850 M of 0.3750% convertible senior debt maturing in 2028. The company intends to use the proceeds to fund general purposes, repay debt, and deploy the remaining towards working capital and acquisitions.

The company’s long-term liabilities add up to $1.21 billion, and it incurs a gross annual interest expense of $61.6 million. It reported a negative net income of $(84) million after claiming an income tax benefit of $184 million. The numbers spelled bad news for the shareholders and the senior debt issue added to the pessimism. The COVID-19 fear also played a part spurring investors and traders to hammer the stock down.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts are decidedly bearish as of March 6, 2020, and suggest that the road from $65.58 back to its glory days is uphill and steep, requires patience, and a rock-solid performance from EXAS’s management team.

Despite the bad news, the company has many events to look forward to in 2020. If these are achieved, EXAS will be rated as a buy by analysts.

I have prepared a checklist for those interested.

EXAS estimates a strong 2020 and has guided sales of $1.645 billion at a non-GAAP margin of 75%. Some of the notable drivers to watch out for are:

(A) Expansion of the sales team to increase the sales of the company’s flagship product, Cologuard. The goal is to market the product to 350,000 physicians. Cologuard is an established brand and will now be supported by a large marketing backbone and strong clinical evidence.

The company aims to capture a minimum of 40% of the US colorectal cancer screening market from about 5% in 2019. In 2019, Cologuard clocked revenues of $229 million. If this revenue represented 5% of the market, and if the company wants to capture 40% of the market, we’re talking about an 8-fold increase in sales.

Image Source: EXAS’s Website

If achieved, this can result in a massive boost to the company’s sales. Investors must track developments and quarterly results closely. Investors must also pay attention to rep productivity numbers.

(B) EXAS expects the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) partnership to gather pace and become even more productive in the future. To support this goal, EXAS has increased its lab capacity and made its IT system stronger by equipping the sales team with stronger selling tools.

There may be several news items around the EXAS–Pfizer development and these should be tracked.

(C) Advancing of the pipeline of its blood cancer tests in 2020 is another event to watch out for. EXAS has developed a liver cancer test that is more accurate and superior compared to others. The test will be made available in the second half of 2020, and it is a key milestone to track.

(D) An increase in sales from Germany is one more driving factor, because reimbursements are estimated to get better. EXAS believes that reimbursements in France too will improve. Germany reimbursements are a big driver though, and news about reimbursements in Europe should be tracked.

(E) EXAS has signed agreements to acquire Paradigm and Viomics to establish a leadership in the advanced cancer diagnostics market. Paradigm helps late-stage patients by providing a therapy selection test. It is a tissue-based test that delivers faster and smarter answers. Viomics’ clinical lab testing and technology will help EXAS in its blood therapy business division.

Both partnerships will not contribute much to revenues in 2020, though. However, these collaborations are creative and developmental, and so Exact Sciences is expected to announce some discoveries in 2020 that must be tracked.

Summing Up

As of March 6, 2020, EXAS is a stock to avoid. But it must be tracked, mainly on the Cologuard revenues front. The company believes that the product’s sales will jump 800%, and that will be a game-changer – if it were to happen.

The cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at 12.6% between 2019 and 2025. The average risk population screening for colorectal cancer is 106 million and EXAS has delivered results to 3.5 million people. The untapped market is way too huge, which is why the company has invested in its sales force. The company also estimates that more than 370,000 patients will opt for repeat screening in 2020 v/s 170,000 patients in 2019.

EXAS just has to work on pushing its cancer tests, and the business will follow.

Though I am neutral on EXAS for now, this is one stock that investors must track because it can go on to become a multi-bagger if it fulfills all its goals. And once signals in The Lead-Lag Report definitively all turn to risk-on mode (after having gone risk-off January 27 completely sidestepping this market decline), this may be one way to play a comeback rally in broad markets.

